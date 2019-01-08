Germany's 16 States: Thuringia

10 reasons to love Thuringia Erfurt Anyone who goes to Thuringia should visit Erfurt. One special attraction in the Thuringian state capital is the Krämerbrücke, Europe's longest bridge completely covered with dwellings. What else is there to see in Erfurt? Loads! The medieval town center, St Mary's Cathedral and Europe's oldest preserved synagogue, to name but a few.

10 reasons to love Thuringia Hainich National Park Thanks to its ancient beech forest, Hainich National Park is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The canopy walkway allows visitors to enjoy the otherwise inaccessible parts of the park. It leads visitors through the treetops at a height of 24 meters (78 feet). Some fortunate visitors get to see bats, woodpeckers or other animal species that live in the primeval forest.

10 reasons to love Thuringia Goethe In this house one of Germany's most famous poets worked on masterpieces like the novel "Elective Affinities" or the drama "Faust". In Weimar you can tour the house where Johann Wolfgang von Goethe lived for 50 years, until his death in 1832. He shared the house with his lover, who later became his wife - Christiane Vulpius - and their son August.

10 reasons to love Thuringia Schiller You can also tour Friedrich Schiller's house in Weimar. The poet and his family lived here for three years. He regularly met with Goethe until he died in 1805, at the early age of just 45. Those eager to learn more about these world-famous authors can read many of their personal letters at the Goethe and Schiller archive in Weimar.

10 reasons to love Thuringia Bauhaus 1920s Weimar was the birthplace of Bauhaus - a new approach to design and architecture. Founded by Walter Gropius, the Bauhaus art school was one of the most influential in shaping the 20th century. Architecture and design was reinvented by artists from all over the world. The Bauhaus-Museum in Weimar offers in insight into their work.

10 reasons to love Thuringia The Thuringian grilled Bratwurst You can find this specialty anywhere in Thuringia: the Thuringian grilled Bratwurst. It can only be called this if it was actually was made in Thuringia. For a long time over half the ingredients - pork, salt, pepper, Marjoram, caraway seeds and garlic- had to be produced in Thuringia. The sausage is eaten with a white bread roll, usually with mustard - Thuringian mustard of course!

10 reasons to love Thuringia Wartburg Castle In 1521, Martin Luther translated the New Testament from Greek into German in just eleven weeks while at Wartburg Castle, where he was in hiding. As a seminal figure of what became the Protestant Reformation, he was banished and declared an outlaw. 2017 will mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation - a jubilee that will also be celebrated in style at Wartburg Castle.

10 reasons to love Thuringia Bach Enjoy Bach's music on your own or with others at the hourly small concert performances: at the Bach house in Eisenach both are possible. Johann Sebastian Bach was born in Eisenach in 1685, where he lived for ten years. You can also enjoy the world-famous composer's music at various locations in Thuringia during the annual Bach Weeks, Thuringia's biggest classical music festival.

10 reasons to love Thuringia The Thuringian Forest Hiking, rambling and walking - you can do all that in the Thuringian Forest. Germany's most popular hilltop hiking route, the Rennsteig, leads up along the mountain ridges of the Thuringian Forest to a lofty 1,000 meters (3280 ft.). And the Rennsteig path itself is long: most hikers spread the 170 kilometers (106 miles) over six stages.

10 reasons to love Thuringia Playing cards The Thuringians also invented a popular German card game. The card game Skat was created in Altenburg in 1813, based on both the three player card game Tarok, also known as Tarot, and the four-player card game, Sheepshead. Altenburg is also where the oldest preserved playing card was produced in 1509. Cards are still made and sold in here - the perfect souvenir to take home from Thuringia. Author: Lina Elter



If you travel to this state in the middle of Germany, you'll find a wealth of cultural sites of national and international significance. Thanks to its hilly, forested countryside, Thuringia has one thing above all: greenery – and with the 170-kilometer ridge walk called the Rennsteig, a long-distance trail that's ideal for hiking in summer and winter.

Watch video 01:27 Now live 01:27 mins. Travel tips for Thuringia

Goethe in Weimar

On hearing the name Weimar, the famous German writers Johann Wolfgang von Goethe and Friedrich Schiller often come to mind. Both lived and worked in this town in the heart of Thuringia. Goethe's first home in Weimar was relatively humble: a vineyard cottage in the Park on the Ilm, where he lived with his common-law wife Christiane Vulpius.

Watch video 00:51 Now live 00:51 mins. Share #DailyDrone: Goethe’s Garden House Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2lAky #DailyDrone: Goethe’s Garden House

The Bauhaus in Weimar

Places associated with Classical Weimar aren't the only UNESCO World Heritage sites in the town. Modern architecture has its roots in the local school of art, design and architecture, which became world-famous as the Bauhaus. In 2019, it will celebrate its hundredth birthday with a big anniversary year. Lukas Stege, who hosts our TV travel show Check-in, celebrates it in advance.

Watch video 10:06 Now live 10:06 mins. Share Weimar for Bauhaus fans Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2uqcU Weimar for Bauhaus fans

From Erfurt to Eisenach

Martin Luther was ordained as a priest in Erfurt Cathedral. The Protestant reformer translated the Bible into German in Wartburg Castle, near Eisenach. Check-in host Nicole Frölich traced Martin Luther's footsteps in both cities during the 500th anniversary year of the Reformation.

Watch video 10:18 Now live 10:18 mins. Share Tracing Luther's footsteps in Thuringia Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2eMzJ Tracing Luther's footsteps in Thuringia

Oberhof

Biathlon, luge, cross-country skiing and Nordic combined – the village of Oberhof in the Thuringian Forest is a center of winter sports. In the 1920s, it even boasted the nickname the "German St. Moritz." Nowadays the Ski Arena, a championship biathlon stadium, usually has to make do with artificial snow.

Watch video 00:53 Now live 00:53 mins. Share #DailyDrone: Ski Arena, Oberhof Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2ugUO #DailyDrone: Ski Arena, Oberhof

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We've got them: Tips for Germany - state by state.