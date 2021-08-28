Weimar is a city in the central German state of Thuringia. It has played a very important role in the history and cultural heritage of Germany. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Weimar.

Along with neighboring Erfurt and Jena, Weimar forms part of Thuringia's most populous center. The city was a focal point of German Enlightenment, with the likes of Goethe and Schiller as well as Franz Liszt being based there. The Bauhaus architectural movement was founded in the city. Germany's first democratic constitution was signed in the city after the First Wolrd War, and the period between 1918 and 1933 was known as the Weimar Republic in the country.