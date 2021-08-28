Visit the new DW website

Weimar

Weimar is a city in the central German state of Thuringia. It has played a very important role in the history and cultural heritage of Germany. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Weimar.

Along with neighboring Erfurt and Jena, Weimar forms part of Thuringia's most populous center. The city was a focal point of German Enlightenment, with the likes of Goethe and Schiller as well as Franz Liszt being based there. The Bauhaus architectural movement was founded in the city. Germany's first democratic constitution was signed in the city after the First Wolrd War, and the period between 1918 and 1933 was known as the Weimar Republic in the country.

Goethe-Medaille 2021 Preisträger Berlin, 17.08.2021+++ Toshio Hosokawa, Komponist, Japan © Kaz Ishikawa

2021 Goethe Medals honors communicators who go beyond borders 28.08.2021

Cameroonian arts promoter Marilyn Douala Bell, Japanese composer Toshio Hosokawa and Chinese choreographer Wen Hui are honored with this year's Goethe Medals.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, his wife Elke Buedenbender and Thuringia's State Premier Bodo Ramelow stand at the former concentration camp Buchenwald near Weimar, Germany April 11, 2021, as Germany marks the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Buchenwald concentration camp by the U.S. army on April 11, 1945. REUTERS/Karina Hessland

Germany marks 76 years since the Buchenwald concentration camp's liberation 11.04.2021

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has attended commemorations in Weimar to remember the thousands of people killed by the Nazis at the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora concentration camps.
--- ARCHIVE --- VOR 100 JAHREN AM 10. FEBRUAR 1919 REGELT DIE DEUTSCHE NATIONALVERSAMMLUNG IN WEIMAR DIE PROVISORISCHE REGIERUNGSGEWALT UND WAEHLT TAGS DARAUF FRIEDRICH EBERT ZUM ERSTEN REICHSPRAESIDENTEN DER WEIMARER REPUBLIK --- Portrait von Friedrich Ebert (1871-1925), deutscher Politiker der SPD und von 1919 bis 1925 erster Reichspraesident der Weimarer Republik, aufgenommen 1921. (KEYSTONE/IBA-ARCHIV/Str)

Why Friedrich Ebert is still relevant today 04.02.2021

Born 150 years ago today, Germany's first democratically elected head of state is still very present in the public eye.

Adenauer und Ebert Koelner Messe 1924 Adenauer, Konrad Politiker (CDU), Bundeskanzler 1949-63; 1876-1967. - Konrad Adenauer als Oberbuergermeister von Koeln (1917-33) bei der Eroeffnung der Koelner Messe 1924 mit Reichspraesident Friedrich Ebert. - Foto.

Friedrich Ebert at 150: Germany's pioneer of democracy 04.02.2021

He was a man of new beginnings. Friedrich Ebert led Germany through difficult times after it lost the First World War. Both admired and controversial, he was also the victim of a smear campaign by far-right forces.
The dance band at Yiddish Summer Weimar COPYRIGHT Felikss Livschits 2017 Ort: Weimar Datum: 02.08.2017 Anlass: Yiddish Summer Weimar Festival

Yiddish: Celebration of life, language of remembrance 18.05.2020

Yiddish enthusiasts around the world are kvelling and plotzing at the revival of their favorite language in recent popular culture. But what makes Yiddish so unique and exciting?
Fluss und Wege, vorn Bank, hinten Goethes Gartenhaus, Park an der Ilm, UNESCO Weltkulturerbe, Weimar, Thüringen, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Daydream escape: Germany's most beautiful parks and gardens 09.04.2020

Germans love a traditional Easter walk, although this year they will be restricted to their own homes. Travel is not allowed during the coronavirus pandemic, however day dreaming is. So join us on a virtual walk!
30th January 1933: Soldier and statesman President Paul von Beneckendorff und von Hindenburg (1847 - 1934) handing over the rule of Germany to the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler (1889 - 1945). (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Berlin strips Hitler kingmaker Paul von Hindenburg of honorary citizenship 27.02.2020

Berlin city-state has rescinded honorary citizenship for Paul von Hindenburg. In 1933, the German Weimar-era general-turned president named Adolf Hitler as chancellor, giving him powers for his 12-year Nazi dictatorship.
#15308896 - Klosterkirche Maria Laach © smarti

How Bauhaus came to an Eifel abbey 20.12.2019

Far away from Weimar and Dessau, Bauhaus lives on in the Maria Laach Abbey in the Eifel region. One of the most famous Bauhaus ceramists was a monk in the pilgrimage church. His designs are still reproduced there today.
Kasumi Itokawa studiert Harfe an der Weimarer Musikhochschule Franz Liszt Fotograf: Dirk Wäsch Das Bild ist rechtefrei. Er ist mit der Veröffentlichung und der weiteren Nutzung einverstanden.

The appeal of studying music in Germany 21.11.2019

One out of two students at a German music conservatory comes from abroad. Those who pass their concert exam have a good shot at the international market, though getting to that point is not easy.

11.09.2019, Thüringen, Weimar: Der Thüringer Verfassungsgerichtshof. Das Gericht verhandelt über eine AfD-Klage gegen den Thüringer Verfassungsschutzpräsidenten und den Thüringer Innenminister. Dabei geht es darum, ob die Thüringer AfD öffentlich als Prüffall des Verfassungsschutzes bezeichnet werden darf. Foto: Martin Schutt/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Weimar court dismisses far-right AfD lawsuit 20.11.2019

A lawsuit by Germany's far-right AfD challenging scrutiny by Thuringia state authorities has been dismissed by the region's constitutional court. Observation status was declared last year by its intelligence agency.
Dönerspieße, Hauptbahnhof, Hansestadt Hamburg, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Germany: Restaurants in Weimar ordered to rename doner kebabs 27.10.2019

The eastern German city of Weimar has ruled that doner kebabs made with additive-laced meat must now be described as Drehspiess (rotisserie). The guideline dates back more than three decades but most cities ignored it.
23.06.2013 Nachstellung der Schlacht von Waterloo |

Reenactments: Playing war in the midst of peace 22.08.2019

Whether it's Waterloo or Stalingrad, battle reenactments are booming. In Weimar, things are less bloody: There, the excerpts of parliamentarians from the National Assembly are replayed.
27.07.2018 HECHINGEN, GERMANY - JULY 27: A Blood Moon rises behind The Hohenzollern Castle, the ancestral seat of the Prussian Royal House and of the Hohenzollern Princes, situated at the periphery of the Swabian Alb on July 27, 2018 in Hechingen, Germany. The period of totality during this eclipse, when Earth's shadow is directly across the moon and it is at its reddest, will last 1 hour, 42 minutes and 57 seconds, making it the longest viewable lunar eclipse this century. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

House of Hohenzollern struggles to make restitution claims 19.07.2019

Since the last German emperor, Kaiser Wilhelm II, unceremoniously abdicated in 1918, the heirs of the Prussian royals have been trying to regain properties and riches expropriated after both wars. But it's complicated.

Description: A model of the planned German ambassador’s residence in Buenos Aires, based on a design from The Architects Collaborative (TAC) Keywords: Walter Gropius, Bauhaus, TAC, Argentina, ambassador’s residence Copyright: Archivo Williams Caption: A model of the planned ambassador’s residence displayed at a Bauhaus exhibition in Buenos Aires

Walter Gropius' daring but doomed 'Bauhaus in the trees' design 02.07.2019

The Bauhaus mastermind was 85 years old when he agreed to design a new residency for the German ambassador in Buenos Aires. It was one of his last projects and among his best. The only problem — it never got built.
Description: A model of the planned German ambassador’s residence in Buenos Aires, based on a design from The Architects Collaborative (TAC) Keywords: Walter Gropius, Bauhaus, TAC, Argentina, ambassador’s residence Copyright: Archivo Williams Caption: A model of the planned ambassador’s residence displayed at a Bauhaus exhibition in Buenos Aires

Walter Gropius in Argentina: A final adventure 02.07.2019

"Potentially the most beautiful building to come out of the design leadership of the late Professor Gropius," was how one colleague described plans for a German ambassador residence in Buenos Aires that never was.

8-1919-11-0-A1 (138214) Demonstration/Abtretung Westpreußen,1919 Berlin / Demonstration gegen die Abtretung von Danzig und Posen (West- preußen), nach den Bestimmungen des Versailler Vertrages. (Abkommen mit Polen über die Räumung Westpreußens, am 25.11.1919, Danzig wird Freistaat, 1920). - Demonstrationszug in der Potsdamer Straße.- Foto, um November 1919. E: Anti-Versailles demonstration / Berlin Berlin: Demonstration against the return of Posen to Poland on 25/11/1919 and the decision to make Danzig a free city in 1920 under the provisions of the Treaty of Versailles. - Demonstrators march through Potsdamer Strasse. - Photo, Novemember 1919. |

Treaty of Versailles 100 years on: A fragile peace and a fraught legacy 28.06.2019

In November 1918, an armistice ended the fighting in World War I. But it took seven months until the official peace treaty was signed. Germany, meanwhile, always objected to its terms.
