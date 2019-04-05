German IS member on trial for war crimes in Munich

The trial of a German woman who allegedly joined the "Islamic State" terror group in Iraq has begun in Munich. She's accused of the war crime of letting an enslaved Yazidi girl die of thirst.
A German woman suspected of traveling to Iraq to join "Islamic State" (IS) appeared in a Munich court on Tuesday to face a string of charges, including committing a war crime.
The defendant, identified as 27-year-old Jennifer W., is accused of allowing a 5-year-old Yazidi captive to die of thirst by leaving her chained up outside in the 45-degree heat.
The accused faces life in prison if found guilty of joining a terror group, weapons offenses, war crimes and murder.
The trial was adjourned soon after it began under tight security at the Munich Higher Regional Court, and is expected to resume on April 29.
Read more:Germany brings home 'Islamic State' children from Iraq
'Agonizing death' in the scorching heat
Prosecutors say Jennifer W. left Germany in 2014 to join the IS extremist group in Iraq. Once there, she and her IS husband allegedly bought the Yazidi girl and her mother as household slaves, keeping them captive in their Mosul home.
"After the girl fell ill and wet her mattress, the husband of the accused chained her up outside as punishment and let the child die an agonizing death of thirst in the scorching heat," prosecutors charge. "The accused allowed her husband to do so and did nothing to save the girl."
Prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is part of the team representing the deceased Yazidi girl's mother.
According to Yazda, a US-based Yazidi rights organization, the Munich case marks the first indictment of international crimes committed by IS members against the Yazidi religious minority.
Read more: German prosecutors 'will pursue' Yazidi woman's claims about IS captor
What happened to Jennifer W.?
Jennifer W., from the northern German state of Lower Saxony, reportedly left school after the 8th grade and converted to Islam in 2013 — the year before she decided to travel to the Middle East.
After allegedly joining IS in Iraq, she was recruited to an "anti-vice squad" in the extremist group's morality police. According to prosecutors, her job was patrol city parks in Fallujah and Mosul while armed with an AK-47 rifle and an explosives vest to ensure that women obeyed IS clothing and behavior regulations.
Read more: Nadia Murad: One woman's fight against Islamic State
She was arrested in 2016 when she attempted to apply for new identity papers at the German embassy in Ankara. Turkish authorities then extradited her to Germany, where she was formally taken into custody in June 2018 following an investigation into her activities.
According to German news magazine Spiegel, the defendant incriminated herself while talking to an undercover FBI informant in a bugged car. During the conversation, she reportedly said that the death of the little girl had been "hardcore even for the IS" and unjust because only God had the right to use fire as punishment. She added that her husband had later been punished by IS.
Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.
nm/jm (AFP, dpa)
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
"Islamic State" is fighting its endgame with Yazidis waiting anxiously. Angered by Iraqi government silence following reports that IS killed 50 of their women, they are pushing for real action to find 3,000 of their own. (06.03.2019)
The Yazidis are a religious minority in northern Iraq whose people have been persecuted by the "Islamic State." One Yazidi who fled Iraq and sought refuge in Germany shared his story with InfoMigrants. (20.06.2017)
When "Reseba: The Dark Wind" premiered, the film was criticized for how it portrayed the Yazidi community during a time of IS atrocities. As it arrives in Germany, DW presents key facts on the religious minority. (10.04.2018)
Where can Iraq's Yazidis live in the future? Their home, Sinjar, has been liberated, but the "Islamic State" genocide that began on August 3, 2014, has left an indelible mark on their city. Sandra Petersmann reports. (03.08.2018)
"Without the children, I would have killed myself." Kocher, a Yazidi mother from Iraq, survived two years in IS captivity. The atrocities she suffered left her full of rage. Three of her children are still missing. (22.06.2018)
She escaped from a living hell: Nadia Murad gives a face to the thousands of Yazidi women who were raped by members of IS. Her efforts to end sexual violence as a weapon in war earned her the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize. (10.12.2018)
German authorities say they are ready to probe claims by a Yazidi woman that she ran into her former "Islamic State" captor in Germany. They denied reports that they were uninterested in the case. (19.08.2018)