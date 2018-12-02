German human rights institute criticizes exploitation of migrant workers

A report by the German Institute for Human Rights says German labor laws are utterly inadequate in protecting foreign workers' rights. Foreign laborers are often forced into hardships out of fear of losing their jobs.
The state-financed German Institute for Human Rights (DIMR) said on Wednesday in its third annual report that foreign workers, including those from other EU nations, faced grievous exploitation in the German labor market.
"Although most people take human rights for granted today, that can certainly not be said about the everyday lives of many people — even here in Germany," DIMR Director Beate Rudolf said at the report's presentation in Berlin.
The report found that employers often pay foreign workers far below the federal minimum wage of €8.84 ($10.03) and fail to make social security payments.
Furthermore, the report highlighted the dire situation that migrant workers find themselves in due to their dependence on employers. They are often forced to work unpaid overtime and live in inhumane housing.
The biggest problem, the report found, is that many migrants have few opportunities to use legal action to improve their circumstances.
'A risk-free business model'
Although other countries have created special administrative courts and foreign workers' offices to alleviate such imbalances, Germany has failed to do so.
Workers therefore often face high hurdles should they resist the pressure and threats they often face from employers and sue for unduly-lost wages. Added to that is the fact that most work goes undocumented, so that employees have no way to prove their case should they actually sue.
DIMR says that all of those factors add up to make the exploitation of foreign workers a "risk-free business model." The report noted that most of those affected were employed in the construction, meat processing, transportation, nursing and cleaning sectors.
The report coincided with new data from the International Labor Organization (ILO), which found that the number of migrant workers around the globe has risen by some nine percent over the past four years. The ILO, a UN organization, says that the world's 164 million migrant workers make up 4.7 percent of the global workforce.
Saudi arms sales also problematic
The DIMR report also criticized that human rights concerns "obviously play no role in the approval of German arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)."
The organization decried both states' human rights records and called for the German government to declare its own assessment of the human rights situation in countries it plans to sell arms to when seeking legislative approval for those sales.
js/amp (dpa, KNA)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Migrants from across the European Union have made a considerable contribution to economic growth in Europe's powerhouse, a fresh study by a leading German think tank reveals. But they don't always get the jobs they want. (31.10.2018)
Many of the children migrants have been subjected to forced labor and prostitution. UN officials have called on the EU to create "protection corridors" for children migrants fleeing to Europe. (12.09.2017)
German Labor Minister Andrea Nahles has said refugees who refuse to integrate should have their welfare benefits cut. The warning comes as Germany debates how to cope with thousands of migrants arriving weekly. (01.02.2016)
In Germany, many migrant laborers end up working degrading and badly paid jobs. Often they don't know their rights, a fact that's exploited by some companies. Now Germany's trade union federation has taken up the fight. (29.10.2012)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's administration has been criticized for massively increasing arms sales to Middle East dictatorships Saudi Arabia and Egypt. One opposition lawmaker branded the trade "reprehensible." (14.11.2017)
Sigmar Gabriel is about to tour the Middle East with an entourage of businessmen. Back home, new documents have now revealed exactly how many weapons Germany has sold to Middle East nations in the past decade. (06.03.2015)