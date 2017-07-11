German gas storage 90% full ahead of winter, despite Russian cuts

Gas storage facilities in Germany are more than 90% full, according to data released by the Aggregated Gas Storage Inventory (Agsi), a European energy data platform.

The German government has planned for 95% of storage capacity to be filled by November. The storage is seen as essential for Germany to get through winter without Russian gas imports.

"If everything goes well, savings in Germany are high and we will have a bit of luck with the weather, we will have a chance at getting through the winter comfortably," Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

"That means,however, that the storage facilities will be empty again at the end of the winter, in this case really empty, because we are going to use the gas," he added.

Germany seeks alternative gas sources

Russia had supplied about 40% of the European Union's gas before its February invasion of Ukraine.

In early September, Russian energy giant Gazprom said gas supplies to Western Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline had stopped entirely, claiming equipment issues.The German government has accused Moscow of "weaponizing" gas deliveries in response to Berlin's support of Ukraine and EU sanctions.

Energy costs force businesses to raise prices or close

Moscow gave no time frame as to when it would restart the pipeline.

Germany also receives natural gas via pipelines from Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium. Germany expects to sign LNG contracts in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend.

France's CRE energy regulator said natural gas exports to Germany could start in October. Construction on one of Germany's new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals is also set to begin this week.

lo/wmr (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

