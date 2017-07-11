EU energy ministers hope to avert looming crisis

The energy ministers of the European Union are gathering in Luxembourg on Monday to discuss a joint effort to curb gas demand as the bloc grapples with cuts to Russian supplies and prepares for possible further supply shocks.

"I plan to present to ministers the concrete steps that I believe we have to make, both at member states' side and the Commission's side, to be better prepared," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said upon arrival.

She added that the EU must present a united front in order to be able to negotiate better energy prices.

EU adopts gas storage plan

On the same day, the European Council adopted a gas storage regulation aimed at alleviating the energy crunch, the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union announced.

The new regulation, which was first proposed in March, provides that gas storage sites must be filled to at least 80% of their capacity by November 1, and to 90% by the first day of November in subsequent years. It also aims to streamline gas storage by allowing member states without storage facilities to store gas in neighboring countries.

"Having concluded negotiations in less than two months, the EU now has a tool which requires all member states to have adequate gas storage for the winter period and which makes it easier for countries to share," Agnes Pannier-Runacher, the French minister for energy transition, said in a statement.

France currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council.

Germany warns of potentially 'severe' energy crisis

Ahead of the meeting, Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that a potential price cap on Russian energy imports, something the United States has been pushing for, would only be effective with sufficient support internationally.

Habeck further cautioned that with Russia increasingly turning off European gas supplies, this could lead to a "medium-term" scenario of governments having to severely restrict gas use, leading to a potentially "severe economic crisis" across the bloc.

Many European countries – including Germany, which before the invasion of Ukraine was the largest consumer of Russian gas in the EU – have greatly reduced their reliance on Russian energy sources in the coming months and established alternative supply sources, including reluctant returns to coal power.

However, economists have warned there are still major gaps in energy supply that need to be filled in order to avoid a recession.

Watch video 05:22 Europe’s hunt for natural gas – who stands to lose?

es/wmr (AFP, dpa, Reuters)