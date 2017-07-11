German election 2021: Tough talks ahead in race to replace Merkel — live updates

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The SPD has captured 25.7% of the vote while Merkel's conservatives saw their worst returns in history, preliminary results show. Germany now faces what could be months of messy coalition building. DW has the latest.
Last updated at 06:10 GMT/UTC
Germany is waking up after an uncertain election night. While the preliminary results are now in, it's still not yet clear who will be filling Angela Merkel's shoes. One thing, however, is certain — tough coalition talks are ahead, and they all start today.
DW has live TV coverage of the latest developments on coalition talks and what experts are saying. You can watch it live on this page, or on your TV. It is also available live on YouTube.
The top brass for all parties in the Bundestag will be meeting today, with press conferences expected throughout the morning and early afternoon. The SPD is scheduled to address reporters at 11:00 local time (9:00 UTC), and CDU leaders will speak about one hour later. The main topic of discussion today amongst the strongest four parties – the CDU, SPD, Greens, and FPD – is likely to be their party’s role in Germany’s possible future coalition government.
Despite the SPD's stronger showing, CDU chief Armin Laschet has also indicated his desire to form a government, saying "the voters have given us the job to do. We'll have to find commonalities probably between three political parties."
With the German vote extremely fractured, there could be weeks or even months of messy coalition negotiations ahead. After the last federal election in 2017, it took six months to form a government after the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) walked out of talks with the CDU and the Green Party after a month. This resulted in a second four years of the so-called "grand coalition" of the CDU and SPD.
While another grand coalition of the two biggest parties is mathematically possible, both parties have appeared unenthusiastic about the prospect. The FDP and the Greens have signaled that they see themselves at kingmakers in a possible future government, but would need to hear what the CDU and SPD are offering first.
Norbert Walter-Borjans, co-chair of the SPD, appeared to cast doubt on a possible coalition between his party, the FDP, and the Greens on Monday morning. He told Deutschlandfunk radio that "the FDP wants dramatic tax cuts, they don't want to take out loans but they also want to invest. That's voodoo economics, it doesn't work." He added that he could not forsee that vision coalescing with that of the Greens in particular.
After a long election night, the SPD appeared to have come out ahead of the conservative bloc of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU. With 25.7% percent support, it was the SPD's first victory over the CDU since Merkel took over in 2005.
However, not only was the victory slight — the CDU reached 24.1% — it is a far cry from the results of decades past, when either of Germany's two biggest parties easily captured over 40%.
Despite this, the SPD's chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz accepted the result warmly, saying "we have what it takes to govern a country." He promised to take a stronger stance against climate change and to modernize German industry should he become leader.
Despite falling somewhat in the polls over the summer, the Green Party scored a historically strong 14.8%. Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock welcomed the result as a likely sign they will join the next German government as junior coalition partners.
es/rs (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)