Capitol Hill riots prompt Germany to revisit online hate speech law

Numerous social networks were quick to impose bans on the US president from using their platforms, as his posts were seen to have instigated the violence. For many critics, these restrictions came four years too late.

"I wasn’t surprised [by what happened at Capitol Hill]," German Social Democrat MP Helge Lindh told DW.

"If you constantly lead a debate against democracy, if you constantly have negative speech, hate speech, against the established mechanism of democracy, people will one day think that this kind of democracy is not acceptable, they lose confidence in democracy, and that’s why they react. It’s a stimulus. If you permanently speak in a negative sense about the institutions of democracy one day they will attack these institutions… and they will do it literally."

Lindh believes Germany is also "not doing enough" to rein in hate speech online. He has been at the receiving end of online abuse culminating in threats of physical attacks.

Safeguarding the constitution

In Germany, the law to combat hate speech online was considered to be one of the most important proposals of the current legislature, following racist and anti-semitic attacks in 2019 and 2020.

In June 2020, the Bundestag approved the legislation that would ensure prosecution for those perpetrating hate or provoking it, online.

According to the draft legislation, social networks would be obliged to hand over the data of users who post threats or incite hatred, to the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA).

"We must dry up the breeding ground where this extremism flourishes," Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said at the time.

But data protection and privacy provisions in Germany's Basic Law led to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s reluctance to sign off on the legislation.

The law, which had already been passed by Germany's two parliamentary chambers, was stopped in its tracks because of guidelines issued by the Constitutional Court. At the time, Steinmeier urged for the necessary changes to be "drafted and introduced as soon as possible."

At the heart of the dispute was a requirement for social networks such as Facebook and Twitter to report hate comments to police, who would then be able to access the data, such as the IP address, of the author.

Fresh momentum

Revisions to the legislation are to be debated by the Bundestag in a first reading next week and could be passed at the end of the month to allow Germany's upper house, the Bundesrat, to pass it in early February.

"The attack on Capitol Hill shows us again how powerful social media networks are," CDU parliamentarian Thorsten Frei told the Rheinische Post newspaper. Therefore it was a matter of urgency to enable police to investigate all channels and identify perpetrators.

Online hate speech should have no place in any democracy, warns Helge Lindh. "It's not, as the right-wing populists believe, an expression of democracy, it’s the opposite. It’s against minorities, it’s racist, it’s driven by prejudice. This is the main issue."



What happened in the US capital reminded Lindh of recent events in Berlin: First, far-right protesters stormed up the steps of the Reichstag building in August, following a demonstration against anti-coronavirus measures. Then the Bundestag was penetrated by a handful of far-right extremists in November while parliamentarians were discussing the new Infection Protection Law, expanding government powers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



"We had a little 'Washington' in Berlin," Lindh remembers "Some protesters, some extremist people, who had been invited in by the AfD, this right-wing party, came to the Bundestag. That was basically an appetizer for events to come."

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters and police clash Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Angry protesters march towards the Capitol Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Forceful entry An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Guns drawn With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Standoff outside the Senate Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking over the Senate After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Invading the Senate chamber A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking shelter People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters move in Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures No holding back Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Tear gas against protesters Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Chaos in the Capitol An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Dispersing protesters Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am. Author: Kristin Zeier





