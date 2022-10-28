Social media regulation

You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Reports & Analysis
What does Elon Musk want with Twitter?
What does Elon Musk want with Twitter?
The world's richest man now controls social media giant Twitter. How will he use that power?
Technology
10/28/2022
October 28, 2022
Germany steps up monitoring of Facebook parent
Germany steps up monitoring of Facebook parent
The Federal Cartel Office has said it will subject Meta to stricter competition controls for years to come.
Business
05/05/2022
May 5, 2022
03:49 min
EU strikes deal to tame internet giants
EU strikes deal to tame internet giants
The European Union has agreed on new rules requiring online platforms like Google and Facebook to remove hate speech.
Business
04/23/2022
April 23, 2022
EU antitrust official: We must act now against Facebook
EU antitrust official: We must act now against Facebook
Margrethe Vestager told DW legal action against the tech giant could be endless, but regulation could limit its damage.
Technology
10/26/2021
October 26, 2021
AfricaLink on Air – 10 June 2021
AfricaLink on Air – 10 June 2021
What are the new social media regulations in Nigeria? +++ Ethiopia's civil society seeks to carve its identity
Politics
06/10/2021
June 10, 2021
30:00 min
AfricaLink on Air — 02 March 2021
AfricaLink on Air — 02 March 2021
Over 270 schoolgirls kidnapped in Nigeria are freed+++Zambia approves a controversial bill to regulate social media
Politics
03/02/2021
March 2, 2021
29:59 min
Opinion
Can the social media beast be tamed?
Matthias von Hein
Commentary
Society
02/09/2021
February 9, 2021
Turkey closing window on press freedom
Christian Mihr
Guest commentary
Human Rights
07/30/2020
July 30, 2020
