War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI

Social media regulation

Topic

A push to hold big tech giants resposible for the negative impacts of social media

Reports & Analysis

A profile image of Elon Musk and the Twitter logo

What does Elon Musk want with Twitter?

What does Elon Musk want with Twitter?

The world's richest man now controls social media giant Twitter. How will he use that power?
TechnologyOctober 28, 2022
external

Germany steps up monitoring of Facebook parent

Germany steps up monitoring of Facebook parent

The Federal Cartel Office has said it will subject Meta to stricter competition controls for years to come.
BusinessMay 5, 202203:49 min
Symbolbild I Facebook

EU strikes deal to tame internet giants

EU strikes deal to tame internet giants

The European Union has agreed on new rules requiring online platforms like Google and Facebook to remove hate speech.
BusinessApril 23, 2022
European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager

EU antitrust official: We must act now against Facebook

EU antitrust official: We must act now against Facebook

Margrethe Vestager told DW legal action against the tech giant could be endless, but regulation could limit its damage.
TechnologyOctober 26, 2021
Social Media-Nutzung in Afrika

AfricaLink on Air – 10 June 2021

AfricaLink on Air – 10 June 2021

What are the new social media regulations in Nigeria? +++ Ethiopia's civil society seeks to carve its identity
PoliticsJune 10, 202130:00 min
Nigeria | Zamfara | Schülerinnen Freilassung

AfricaLink on Air — 02 March 2021

AfricaLink on Air — 02 March 2021

Over 270 schoolgirls kidnapped in Nigeria are freed+++Zambia approves a controversial bill to regulate social media
PoliticsMarch 2, 202129:59 min
Opinion

von Hein Matthias Kommentarbild App

Can the social media beast be tamed?

Matthias von Hein
Commentary
SocietyFebruary 9, 2021
Christian Mihr (Reporter Without Borders)

Turkey closing window on press freedom

Christian Mihr
Guest commentary
Human RightsJuly 30, 2020