News

German court rejects AfD's complaint over Angela Merkel's refugee policy

Judges on Germany's highest court unanimously threw out legal complaints brought by the AfD. They said far-right lawmakers failed to show how Merkel's 2015 decision to let in refugees was a constitutional violation.

Archive photo from 21.11.2015: Asylum-seekers walk across the German border with Austria in the snow. (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

Germany's Constitutional Court dismissed three complaints initiated by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) challenging German Chancellor Angela Merkel's refugee policies in 2015.

Judges on the high court unanimously rejected all the cases, which were brought by the AfD's group in parliament, deeming them to be "inadmissible."

The cases focused on Merkel's September 2015 decision to temporarily waive EU rules on migration and allow asylum-seekers to cross Germany's borders.

The AfD argued that the move violated the right of the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, to participate. They also said the move violated Germany's principle of the separation of powers.

In their decision, judges wrote that the AfD lawmakers "failed to sufficiently substantiate that the Federal Government's decisions on this matter violated or directly threatened its rights."

Furthermore, judges noted, the AfD was elected to the national parliament for the first time in 2017 and wasn't represented in the Bundestag at the time the German government took the 2015 decision.

Read more: Germany: AfD's 'white men' Advent calendar sparks controversy and ridicule

  • Alexander Gauland (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland

    Co-chairman Alexander Gauland said the German national soccer team's defender Jerome Boateng might be appreciated for his performance on the pitch - but people would not want "someone like Boateng as a neighbor." He also argued Germany should close its borders and said of an image showing a drowned refugee child: "We can't be blackmailed by children's eyes."

  • Weidel and Gauland (Reuters/F.Bensch)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alice Weidel

    Alice Weidel generally plays the role of "voice of reason" for the far-right populists, but she, too, is hardly immune to verbal miscues. Welt newspaper, for instance, published a 2013 memo allegedly from Weidel in which she called German politicians "pigs" and "puppets of the victorious powers in World War II. Weidel initially claimed the mail was fake, but now admits its authenticity.

  • Frauke Petry (Getty Images/T. Lohnes)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Frauke Petry

    German border police should shoot at refugees entering the country illegally, the former co-chair of the AfD told a regional newspaper in 2016. Officers must "use firearms if necessary" to "prevent illegal border crossings." Communist East German leader Erich Honecker was the last German politician who condoned shooting at the border.

  • Björn Höcke (picture-alliance/Arifoto Ug/Candy Welz)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Björn Höcke

    The head of the AfD in the state of Thuringia made headlines for referring to Berlin's Holocaust memorial as a "monument of shame" and calling on the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past. The comments came just as Germany enters an important election year - leading AfD members moved to expel Höcke for his remarks.

  • Beatrix von Storch (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Beatrix von Storch

    Initially, the AfD campaigned against the euro and bailouts - but that quickly turned into anti-immigrant rhetoric. "People who won't accept STOP at our borders are attackers," the European lawmaker said. "And we have to defend ourselves against attackers."

  • Marcus Pretzell (picture alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Marcus Pretzell

    Pretzell, former chairman of the AfD in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and husband to Frauke Petry, wrote "These are Merkel's dead," shortly after news broke of the deadly attack on the Berlin Christmas market in December 2016.

  • Andre Wendt (picture alliance/ZB/H. Schmidt)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Wendt

    The member of parliament in Germany's eastern state of Saxony made waves in early 2016 with an inquiry into how far the state covers the cost of sterilizing unaccompanied refugee minors. Thousands of unaccompanied minors have sought asylum in Germany, according to the Federal Association for Unaccompanied Minor Refugees (BumF) - the vast majority of them young men.

  • Andre Poggenburg(picture alliance/dpa/J. Wolf)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Poggenburg

    Poggenburg, head of the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, has also raised eyebrows with extreme remarks. In February 2017, he urged other lawmakers in the state parliament to join measures against the extreme left-wing in order to "get rid of, once and for all, this rank growth on the German racial corpus" - the latter term clearly derived from Nazi terminology.

  • Alexander Gauland AfD

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland - again ...

    During a campaign speech in Eichsfeld in August 2017, AfD election co-candidate Alexander Gauland said that Social Democrat parliamentarian Aydan Özoguz should be "disposed of" back to Anatolia. The German term, "entsorgen," raised obvious parallels to the imprisonment and killings of Jews and prisoners of war under the Nazis.

  • Alexander Gauland

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    ... and again

    Gauland was roundly criticized for a speech he made to the AfD's youth wing in June 2018. Acknowledging Germany's responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi era, he went on to say Germany had a "glorious history and one that lasted a lot longer than those damned 12 years. Hitler and the Nazis are just a speck of bird shit in over 1,000 years of successful German history."

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


AfD cases too weak in court

The AfD's attempts to legally challenge the German government failed on multiple levels, but judges argued that the way they went about challenging the government posed one of the biggest problems.

The party had attempted to try the German government using a specific type of legal proceeding called an "Organstreitverfahren" — where a party in the Bundestag can face off in court against the federal government.

The Constitutional Court took issue with the AfD's complaints against the government, saying that the proceeding isn't intended to force the government to comply with a specific behavior.

Read more: German right-wing AfD party fears radicalization of youth wing

The AfD was attempting to obligate the government "to perform a specific action — i.e. the rejection of asylum seekers at the borders," the court said in a statement.

In early September 2015, Merkel made a decision not to close the southern border with Austria, allowing thousands of people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa to enter the country. The government justified the move as an exceptional, temporary  response to a humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands seeking to cross into Austria from Hungary, en route for Germany.

Although the move was widely supported at the time and drew international praise, Merkel's decision came in for heavy criticism at home, especially with the passing of time. The decision also helped cement AfD's position on Germany's political landscape; migration and Muslims dominate the party's agenda. 

Watch video 02:07
Now live
02:07 mins.

Refugee workers in Germany

rs/msh (AFP, dpa, AP)

Refugee workers in Germany

Refugee workers in Germany  

