News

Berlin school rejects son of AfD politician, causing uproar

An alternative Berlin private school has reportedly rejected a pupil's application as his father is an AfD politician. The state education minister has summoned the school administration to investigate.

Kid in suspenders, polo shirt and a hat raises his hand in class

A Berlin school rejected the application of a child because their father is an AfD politician, prompting criticism on Sunday.

A Waldorf school, also known as a Steiner school, reportedly held lengthy meetings with the AfD politician and his wife as well as about 20 teachers and decided against accepting their child despite the fact he was already attending its kindergarten. The parents were reportedly quizzed about their political views.

The private school, which encourages heavy parental participation, found there was too much potential for ongoing conflict for them to accept the child, according to the managing director of the association responsible for Waldorf schools.

"A consensual solution to the conflict was sought, but could not be reached," the managing director said. "In view of this conflict, the school sees no possibility of accepting the child with the necessary impartiality and  — a basic prerequisite for adequately promoting the child's development."

Read more: German AfD scheme allows kids to tell on their teachers

  • Girl with a Schultüte for the first day of school, Copyright: imago/Kickner

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    A cone full of presents

    The most important part of every German child's first day of school is the "Schultüte," or school cone. Apparently the thought of attending school every day for the next 12-13 years has to be "sweetened" with candy and presents - a tradition that dates back to the early 19th century. Parents fill the cones, either homemade or purchased, with treats, school supplies and small gifts.

  • Girl in a school reads a book, Copyright: Getty Images/AFP/S.Khan

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    The start of a new phase

    Most children in Germany are six years old when they start school in August or September, depending on which state they live in. The majority of them have already spent a few years in daycare or pre-school, which is not part of the public school and is less pedagogical in nature. For kids in Germany - and often their parents too -, first grade is a big adjustment.

  • Mother and son with a backpack, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    Just the right backpack

    Ahead of the first day of school, parents buy their new first-grader a backpack, known as a "Schulranzen." They're often made with a square frame to make sure papers don't get bent and snacks don't get squished. Later, their jeans brand will be important, but for first-graders, it's crucial to have the trendiest design on their backpack. Star Wars and Superman never go out of style.

  • Sandwich in a box, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    The school essentials

    After they get their square backpack, it will need to be filled with pens, pencils, rulers and folders ahead of the first day. In Germany, particularly younger children often don't have lunch at school. Instead, they have a mid-morning snack time and go home or to daycare for a late lunch. To transport their "Pausenbrot," or "break bread," they'll need an appropriate box.

  • Boy with backpack and cone full of gifts for first day of school, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    A day to remember

    Many kids around the world pose for a first day of school photo. In Germany, they hold up their unopened "Schultüte" - which is often larger than they are - along with a sign reading something like "My first day of school." For many children, it's not the highlight of their big day.

  • Cross, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    Send-off with a blessing

    The first day of school in Germany doesn't start with school - but with a special ceremony. Parents, relatives and godparents are invited to join in. An ecumenical church service is usually included in the tradition, giving the young pupils a special blessing as they mark a right of passage and embark on their educational journey. Some schools offer an interreligious ceremony for Muslim pupils.

  • First day of school Performance in Hanover, Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/P. Steffen

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    Guidance from those with experience

    During the ceremony, older children or teachers often give a small performance and explain to the newcomers how school works. In some schools, first-graders are assigned a buddy from third or fourth grade to show them the ropes.

  • School chalkboard reading, 'Welcome, class 1A', Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/G. Kirchner

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    Make yourself at home

    A tour of the school is included in the introductory festivities and first-graders are shown their new classrooms, which are labeled "1A," "1B," "1C," etc. depending on the size of the school. This chalkboard reads, "Welcome, class 1A."

  • Balloon with the text, 'My first day of school' Copyright: picture alliance/R. Goldmann

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    The family get-together

    After the ceremony at school, families organize their own celebrations. Grandparents, relatives, godparents and friends are invited for a meal or cake to see the youngster of honor off into the brave new world of education. The first-graders themselves probably get annoyed at all the head patting and cheek squeezing - but they usually get a few presents to make up for it.

  • First-graders in a classroom in Germany, Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/P. Steffen

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    The second day of school

    After the ceremony is over, the cake has been eaten and the cone of goodies unpacked, the first day of school draws to a close. The next day, the first-graders have to find their new classrooms for their first lesson. Elementary school in Germany includes grades one to four. After that, pupils move on to one of three different levels of secondary schools, depending on their academic performance.

    Author: Kate Müser


AfD versus teachers

The far-right party has repeatedly criticized teachers for inculcating pupils against their xenophobic and nationalist views, even setting up an anonymous online system for pupils to report teachers who speak against them.

The decision was panned by State Education Minister Sandra Scheeres, of the SPD party, saying the administration of the school had been summoned over the matter, according to Berliner Zeitung.

Private schools are governed by the same regulations as state schools, but they also have the right to select pupils, so long as they don't violate anti-discrimination legislation.

Detlef Hardorp, the education policy spokesman of the Waldorf Schools in Berlin-Brandenburg area, was quoted by Berliner Zeitung, criticizing the decision. "People of all political persuasions should be able to send their children to Waldorf Schools", Hardorp said.

However, he stressed that the school had 140 applications for just 30 spots and the school was obliged to reject most of them.

The AfD politician, unnamed for reasons of privacy, told Berliner Kurier he regretted the decision. "We liked this school very much. How can we now explain to our child that his friends may join the Waldorf School next year but that we are not welcome there?" He said he wanted to keep his political and private lives separate.

