The right to education has been recognized by the United Nations and several governments around the world.

Education is the process of facilitating learning, or the acquisition of knowledge, skills, values, beliefs, and habits. Education is formal institutional instructions and the right to education in this sense is protected by international human rights provisions. The 1960 UNESCO Convention against Discrimination in Education stipulates that noone should be denied access to education. This page shows an automatic compilation of all DW content on education-related topics.