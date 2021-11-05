Visit the new DW website

Education

The right to education has been recognized by the United Nations and several governments around the world.

Education is the process of facilitating learning, or the acquisition of knowledge, skills, values, beliefs, and habits. Education is formal institutional instructions and the right to education in this sense is protected by international human rights provisions. The 1960 UNESCO Convention against Discrimination in Education stipulates that noone should be denied access to education. This page shows an automatic compilation of all DW content on education-related topics.

Margot Friedländer, Holocaust-Überlebende, steht zur Vorstellung des Bildbandes «Ich lieb Berlin - Margot Friedländer» vor zwei Fotografien von ihr. Der Portraitband «Ich lieb Berlin - Margot Friedländer zum 100. Geburtstag. Ein Portrait » wird vom Edition Andreae - Lexxion Verlag veröffentlicht. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer turns 100 05.11.2021

German Jewish Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer, who moved back to Berlin at the age of 88, celebrates her 100th birthday on Friday. Her late years of education and reconciliation are being honored this week.

Opinion: Climate education is a must

Opinion: Climate education is a must 31.10.2021

The key to limiting global temperature rise lies in more education and solidarity, says Adnan Arslan, a member of Germany's Citizens' Climate Assembly.
King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Swaziland gestures as he sits at the closing ceremony of the 37th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State and Government at The OR Tambo Building in Pretoria on August 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GULSHAN KHAN (Photo credit should read GULSHAN KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air - 28 October 2021 28.10.2021

Prodemocracy demonstrations expected in Eswatini+++Impact of sanctions against Zimbabwe+++Does the level of education matter when choosing a partner?
Kinder lernen am 30.10.2015 in Xin Nan Cun (Distrikt Bao He/China) in der Schule «Jin Putao». Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

China passes law to ease homework pressure on children 23.10.2021

The legislation also seeks to tackle internet addiction and limit the pressure of out-of-school tutoring for children in the country’s ultracompetitive education system.

Sendedatum: 13.10.2021 A 'Hope Bus' welcomes children on board.

India: 'Hope Buses' bring the classroom to the students 21.10.2021

In India's underprivileged communities, hope sometimes arrives on a bus. A project started seven years ago to bring the classroom to those with little access to education has seen enrollment swell since the pandemic struck.
DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Innovations help temper education crisis 20.10.2021

Closed schools and a lack of education. Pupils all over the world suffer due to the pandemic. But COVID-19 has also been a time of innovation.

DW Global Ideas Lernpaket #9 Indigene (Teaser)

Learning pack #9: Ancestral treasures - Environmental protection using Indigenous knowledge 20.10.2021

From sustainable fishing to the use of medicinal plants, many Indigenous communities have long known how to live with and from nature. A learning pack about ancient methods for today's environmental protection.
20.10.2020, Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, Frankreich, FRANCE - SAMUEL PATY S MARCH - CONFLANS SAINTE HONORINE - OCTOBER 20 2020 March in memory of Samuel Paty, Conflans Sainte Honorine, 2020 10 20. Conflans Sainte Honorine Paris region, 2020-10-20. Photograph by Olivier Marchesi Hans Lucas. Conflans Sainte Honorine France PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xOlivierxMarchesix HL_OMARCHESI_1250293

France marks 1 year since the assassination of Samuel Paty 16.10.2021

France is paying tribute to the late teacher Samuel Paty on the anniversary of his death. He was murdered by a Chechen extremist after showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a lesson on free speech.
A general view of the sign 'Arbeit Macht Frei' over the main entrance gate to Auschwitz I (file image from January 26, 2019). Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the commemoration event of the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp will be held online. On Tuesday, January 25, 2021 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto)

Texas school chief calls for 'opposing' views on Holocaust 15.10.2021

Audio of school administrator calling for books with "opposing" views on the Holocaust in classrooms has gone viral. The instructions to teachers in the top-rated school district are in response to a Texas law.

Attendees enjoy a 'Global Citizen Live' concert in Paris on September 25, 2021. - From Billie Eilish in New York to BTS in Seoul and Elton John in Paris, one of the biggest-ever international charity events was set to kick off with concerts around the world to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine. Concerts are being broadcast globally from London, Lagos, Rio, Sydney, Mumbai and more, scheduled to coincide with the UN General Assembly this week. (Photo by bertrand GUAY / AFP)

Global Citizen Live: 24-hour charity concert kicks off 25.09.2021

From the European Commission's Ursula von der Leyen to the more musical performers such as Elton John, public figures have joined the event against climate change, COVID vaccine inequality and famine around the world.
Man with assembly robot in factory model released Symbolfoto property released PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY DIGF02231 Man With Assembly Robot in Factory Model released Symbolic image Property released PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY DIGF02231

Education key as German labor market braces for digitalization, automation 24.09.2021

Workers already know that the job market is changing fast. From the "working from home" revolution to certain jobs becoming obsolete owing to new technologies, for many there is real uncertainty about the future.
Symbolbild DNA-Fehler | symbol picture DNA error | Verwendung weltweit

Genetic lottery: Excuse to do nothing or do everything? 23.09.2021

We inherit genes from our parents like it's a lottery — a game of luck. And we're still learning about genetics, and how to use the science for society.
Nhieshalyn Galicia, 8, a grade 2 student, works on a school assignment at her home, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manila, Philippines, January 6, 2021. I actually think it would be much better if they postpone schooling for the meantime because not all parents are capable of teaching their children. It's really difficult and time-consuming, especially for me with two children. Sometimes they have questions that are difficult for me to answer, said Nhieshalyn's mother, Judelyn Margot Arnaiz. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez SEARCH LOPEZ SCHOOL ONLINE FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES

Philippines: COVID school closures threaten education 'catastrophe' 21.09.2021

Unlike most other countries, the Philippines has decided to keep schools closed for another year to contain COVID-19. Rights advocates warn millions of children without internet access are missing out on an education.
18.09.2021 Afghan girls sit in a classroom at a school in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 18, 2021. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Afghanistan: Girls could return to school soon, says Taliban 21.09.2021

The announcement comes after the Taliban established the last members of its all-male Cabinet. The group recently banned women in grades six to 12 from attending school.

KABUL-AFGHANISTAN-NOVEMBER 22: Afghan girls raise their hands during english class at the Bibi Mahroo high school in Kabul, Afghanistan November 22, 2006. The overcrowded school is made up of UNICEF supplied tents and war torn buildings as it patiently waits for the new building to open next year for its 6,200 students, ranging from ages 7-18, mostly all are females. To accommodate all the students in the limited space there are 3 sessions of classes through out the day. Five years after the fall of the Taliban millions of students have returned to packed schools, making education one of the few success stories in the struggle for a peaceful Afghanistan. (Photo by Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)

Afghanistan: Taliban announce new rules for women and girls' education 12.09.2021

The Taliban education minister announced new restrictions on women and girls' education. New rules include gender segregation and an Islamic dress code; subjects are also under review.

Argentina struggles to equip youth with job skills 09.09.2021

Many young Argentinians have been searching for a job for years with no success. The country's education system has not equipped them with the skills companies need.
