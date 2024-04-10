  1. Skip to content
Teaching in the shadow of conflict in Congo

Ruth Alonga in Goma, Congo
October 4, 2024

Kavira Zawadi teaches English at the Sebyera Institute in Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. For over 15 years, she has passed on her passion and knowledge despite precarious working conditions.

Ruth Alonga Journalist
