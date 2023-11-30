  1. Skip to content
Alistair Walsh
Image: Lewis Sanders

Alistair Walsh

A man walks with a camel carrying his goods in an area 30 kilometers from the city of Gode, Ethiopia

Greenhouse gases continue to rise as warming hits record

As countries meet in Dubai for climate talks to negotiate emissions reductions, the world is warming faster than ever.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 30, 2023
In this Feb. 26, 1997 file photo, Khaled al-Otaiby, an official of the Saudi oil company Aramco, watches progress at a rig at the al-Howta oil field near Howta, Saudi Arabia.

How the Gulf region is planning for a life after oil

The Gulf countries are marching ahead with an ambitious domestic transition to renewable energy.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 21, 2023
A sculpture made of plastic waste. Plastic rubbish flows out of a giant tap suspended in the air.

Waves of waste: The harsh truth about ocean plastic

Some of the world's most motivated janitors are trying to clean up vast fields of plastic waste. But is it worth it?
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 13, 2023
A close up of a red and blue dart poison frog

Brazil proposes global forest fund at Dubai climate talks

Brazil proposes global forest fund at Dubai climate talks

People in scores of rainforest nations could be paid to preserve forest areas under Brazil's new concept.
ClimateDecember 1, 2023
Photo shows boy in a field in an area which has suffered significant losses due to climate change in the Jandaris district of rural Aleppo

Climate change worsened drought in Syria, Iraq and Iran

Climate change worsened drought in Syria, Iraq and Iran

A three-year drought in the region was made far more likely due to climate change, a new study has found.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 8, 2023
Water gushes and foams as it is released from a giant dam in Australia. Around the dam are trees and rolling hills.

How to secure global water supplies as the planet heats up

How to secure global water supplies as the planet heats up

Climate change is having disparate effects on global water cycles, with floods in some regions and droughts elsewhere.
ClimateOctober 12, 2023
An aerial shot of a plane

Rethinking tactics to fight wildfires and save lives

Rethinking tactics to fight wildfires and save lives

Scientists are calling for a radical rethink of how we fight fires as the planet heats up.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 25, 2023
Sunset with contrails

Solar geoengineering — climate-solution or Pandora's box?

Solar geoengineering — climate-solution or Pandora's box?

It sounds like science fiction, but a group of researchers believe blocking out the sun could save the planet.
ClimateJuly 24, 2023
People walk down a street in Japan. They are being cooled down by a misting system

How cities can tackle deadly heat

How cities can tackle deadly heat

Millions are experiencing deadly heat, and if emissions aren't cut that will only get worse. Some cities are adapting.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 18, 2023
