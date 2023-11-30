You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
German labor strikes
Image: Lewis Sanders
Alistair Walsh
Skip next section Featured stories by Alistair Walsh
Featured stories by Alistair Walsh
Greenhouse gases continue to rise as warming hits record
As countries meet in Dubai for climate talks to negotiate emissions reductions, the world is warming faster than ever.
Nature and Environment
11/30/2023
November 30, 2023
How the Gulf region is planning for a life after oil
The Gulf countries are marching ahead with an ambitious domestic transition to renewable energy.
Nature and Environment
11/21/2023
November 21, 2023
Waves of waste: The harsh truth about ocean plastic
Some of the world's most motivated janitors are trying to clean up vast fields of plastic waste. But is it worth it?
Nature and Environment
11/13/2023
November 13, 2023
Skip next section Stories by Alistair Walsh
Stories by Alistair Walsh
Brazil proposes global forest fund at Dubai climate talks
Brazil proposes global forest fund at Dubai climate talks
People in scores of rainforest nations could be paid to preserve forest areas under Brazil's new concept.
Climate
12/01/2023
December 1, 2023
Climate change worsened drought in Syria, Iraq and Iran
Climate change worsened drought in Syria, Iraq and Iran
A three-year drought in the region was made far more likely due to climate change, a new study has found.
Nature and Environment
11/08/2023
November 8, 2023
How to secure global water supplies as the planet heats up
How to secure global water supplies as the planet heats up
Climate change is having disparate effects on global water cycles, with floods in some regions and droughts elsewhere.
Climate
10/12/2023
October 12, 2023
Rethinking tactics to fight wildfires and save lives
Rethinking tactics to fight wildfires and save lives
Scientists are calling for a radical rethink of how we fight fires as the planet heats up.
Nature and Environment
08/25/2023
August 25, 2023
Solar geoengineering — climate-solution or Pandora's box?
Solar geoengineering — climate-solution or Pandora's box?
It sounds like science fiction, but a group of researchers believe blocking out the sun could save the planet.
Climate
07/24/2023
July 24, 2023
How cities can tackle deadly heat
How cities can tackle deadly heat
Millions are experiencing deadly heat, and if emissions aren't cut that will only get worse. Some cities are adapting.
Nature and Environment
07/18/2023
July 18, 2023
Show more stories
Go to homepage