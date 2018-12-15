 Private schools: Why does Germany allow them? | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 17.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Private schools: Why does Germany allow them?

Germany taxpayers subsidize thousands of private schools despite the existence of many times more public schools. DW takes a look at why and how alternative private schools are funded.

Two pupils at a Montessori primary school in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa)

Why does Germany have private schools?
Germany's constitution, the Basic Law, guarantees the right to establish private schools as alternatives to public schools. They are subject to the individual German states, as are all matters of education, and must meet the same standards as public schools.

How many children go to private schools?

Nearly 8.4 million kids went to school during the 2016-17 school year; 750,600 students, or 9 percent, went to private schools rather than state schools.

Read more: Germany is desperate for teachers

How are private schools funded?

Private schools have two main sources of funds: state subsidies and parents. The Basic Law says private schools may not be a means to segregate children from wealthier or poorer households. That means they must be affordable. They also may not turn a profit.

It is up to the states to decide whether the schools can charge tuition fees. The most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, prohibits fees but instead subsidizes alternative schools relatively generously.

Watch video 04:29
Now live
04:29 mins.

Parallel worlds in education

Beyond tuition fees and subsidies, many private schools rely on associations of supporters, often run by parents, to help cover costs for materials, field trips or other projects. Church-run schools tend to be the most affordable because they are largely financed by the churches. Parents can deduct up to €5,000 ($5,670) in school fees from their taxes for each child annually.

How do alternative schools differ from state schools in Germany?

Private schools mainly differ in their approach to education, as is the case with Waldorf or Montessori schools, or by virtue of their stated aim to convey certain values or a particular orientation, such as denominational schools. Teachers at private schools are required to have completed the same training as those at public schools. Pupils at alternative schools in Germany perform similarly to public school pupils in comparative tests such as PISA.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German teaching brochure sparks spying row and far-right outrage

An advice brochure for kindergarten teachers dealing with children and parents who express far-right views has drawn accusations of spying from Germany's right-wing media. The family minister defended the publication. (03.12.2018)  

Berlin school rejects son of AfD politician, causing uproar

An alternative Berlin private school has reportedly rejected a pupil's application as his father is an AfD politician. The state education minister has summoned the school administration to investigate. (17.12.2018)  

Germany is desperate for teachers

German schools are short by nearly 40,000 in total, the teachers' association says. One answer could be permitting people to become educators even if they didn't begin their careers that way. (27.08.2018)  

PISA scores linked to teacher status in society: study

Pupil performance correlates with how society regards and pays its teachers, claims a 35-nation study done for a Dubai-based education entrepreneur. China is ranked top and Brazil the lowest, with Germany in midfield. (08.11.2018)  

OECD: Equal opportunity improving in German schools

German pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds still lag behind their counterparts from affluent families, a new OECD study shows. But there was some good news as far as social mobility in education is concerned. (23.10.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Parallel worlds in education  

Related content

Schüler im Unterricht Symbolbild AFD Meldeplattform

Berlin school rejects son of AfD politician, causing uproar 17.12.2018

An alternative Berlin private school has reportedly rejected a pupil's application as his father is an AfD politician. The state education minister has summoned the school administration to investigate.

Griechenland Armut Suppenküche in Athen

Greece's debt crisis leaves nation hungry and children malnourished 14.12.2018

Freed from the strict orders of international creditors, Greece is now witnessing a financial recovery. But years of biting budget cuts have left the country scarred and many Greeks starving. Anthee Carassava reports.

DW Global Ideas Lernpaket #3 Motiv Grüne Oasen in der Stadt

Urban green spaces 17.12.2018

What do urban kids, picnic lovers, animals and bees have in common? They all need nature to be happy. A learning pack about the discovery and creation of green oases in the city.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

Private schools: Why does Germany allow them?

Syrian refugees in Germany required to renew passports at pro-Assad embassies

German arms export policy condemned by church organization

German Amazon workers take pre-Christmas strike action