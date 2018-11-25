 German right-wing AfD party fears radicalization of youth wing | News | DW | 26.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German right-wing AfD party fears radicalization of youth wing

Several Young Alternative chapters have become increasingly close to anti-Semitic, far-right groups like the NPD and Identitarians. Now, top AfD leaders are questioning whether the party's youth wing should be dissolved.

Junge Alternative placard

The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is so worried about its youth organization becoming radicalized that there are calls to disband it entirely, according to German media reports on Monday.

The Junge Alternative (Young Alternative or JA) has become increasingly close to the radical Identitarian movement (IB) over the past several years, and several JA state chapters are being surveilled by intelligence services over concerns about extremism.

Many "JA functionaries participate in IB meet-ups, hold speeches at IB events, or take part in IB demonstrations," reported the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily.

Identitarians across Europe propagate several ethno-nationalist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. They promote the neo-fascist idea of ethnopluralism as an antidote to multiculturalism. Although it remains a fringe movement, German authorities have repeatedly raised concerns that IB adherents are becoming increasingly well-armed, radicalized, and more numerous.

Top AfD officials call for more control

Close ties to IB and the neo-Nazi NPD have the authorities already keeping a close watch on the JA organizations in the states of Baden-Württemberg, Lower Saxony and Bremen. At the same time, JA social media groups have begun spreading increasingly racist and xenophobic content, including claiming that immigration from Africa was bringing "men-eating cannibals" to Europe.

According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine, the situation has gotten so out of hand that the top brass of the nationalist AfD is considering dissolving the JA. Deputy party leader Georg Pazderski has called to cut ties with the groups or else exercise more direct party control over them.

But the JA might be doing the AfD's work for them in that case. Disagreements over maintaining relationships with the NPD and IB have reportedly begun to prompt JA chapters to slowly eat away at themselves, with as many as 70 functionaries resigning in Baden-Württemberg alone.

Watch video 02:12
Now live
02:12 mins.

DW exclusive with the AfD's Jörg Meuthen

DW recommends

AfD's Jörg Meuthen aims to bring together populists in European Parliament

The co-leader of Germany's far-right AfD says his party will use European elections to unite populists across the continent. Jörg Meuthen told DW the party's key concern will be getting "migration chaos under control." (17.11.2018)  

Hitler 'forced' to invade Poland, AfD youth leader claims

The youth wing of Germany's far-right AfD likes to portray itself as a respectable, conservative outfit. But in reality, lines between the AfD and openly right-wing extremist groups are becoming increasingly blurred. (05.10.2018)  

Alexander Gauland's 'bird shit' statement divides AfD youth wing

Alexander Gauland's speech on German history and the Nazi era has made waves at the AfD youth wing's party conference. While sparking national debate, Gauland's remarks also divided opinion on the event sidelines. (03.06.2018)  

AfD donor scandal: Weidel under official investigation

German prosecutors have opened a formal probe into AfD leader Alice Weidel over alleged election campaign donations from Switzerland. It is illegal for German parties to receive contributions from non-EU countries. (20.11.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

DW exclusive with the AfD's Jörg Meuthen  

Related content

Deutschland Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz

German intelligence worker admits far-right activities 20.09.2018

Hendrik S. has said that he sees no problem working for domestic security while being a member of two right-wing groups. But colleagues warn that this could open him up to blackmail, amongst other things.

Deutschland Demonstranten der Jungen Alternative in Dresden

Far-right AfD to disband youth groups over police surveillance 03.09.2018

Two regional youth wings of the AfD are planning to close after being placed under observation. The nationalists decried the "abuse of power" after authorities cited concerns over extremist ties.

Berlin Wahlen zum Abgeordnetenhaus Georg Pazderski

Germany's AfD forced to retract claims Environment Ministry gave millions to Hillary Clinton campaign 30.07.2018

Germany's far-right AfD has been forced to issue a statement admitting it falsely accused the Environment Ministry of donating millions to Hillary Clinton's election campaign. The claims were made by party board member.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 