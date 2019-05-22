EU urged to open more doors to Albania, North Macedonia

The European Commission has implored EU nations to start membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia. But while the two countries may have taken "major steps," some existing EU members aren’t keen to welcome them.
Brussels urged EU member states to open membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia, stressing that the two countries had delivered on reforms demanded by the bloc.
The call could face resistance from some member states amid concern about widening the bloc without introducing reforms.
While Albania and North Macedonia received the go-ahead for accession talks in principle last year, both the countries agreed to implement reforms before starting official membership negotiations.
Following what he called major steps by both countries, EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said on Wednesday that it was up to the European Council — the EU body representing individual member states — to respond.
"Both countries have delivered on reforms, in particular in areas set by the council unanimously in June 2018. On that basis the Commission recommends the Council opens accession negotiations now with both Albania and North Macedonia," he told the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament.
"To remain credible, the EU must stick to its commitments and respond clearly and positively when countries fulfill theirs," he added.
North Macedonia was credited with making huge strides by settling a name dispute last year with neighboring Greece. The commission also praised Albania for a major reform of its justice system.
Less of appetite to expand
The EU's enlargement policy functions as a diplomatic carrot to encourage pro-democratic reforms in neighboring states, offering the prospect of membership in return.
Despite their progress, Albania and North Macedonia's accession bids have stalled in the face of opposition across the EU.
Read more: Hero worship and villain worship in the Balkans
France, in particular, has been vocal in its opposition to admitting new members with President Emmanuel Macron insisting there must be a "deepening and improvement” of the existing bloc before new members can be admitted.
The recommendation on Wednesday was part of an annual EU report into the progress of six prospective EU members — also including Bosnia, Kosovo, Serbia and Turkey. Kosovo and Serbia — which are already engaged in accession talks - were told that substantive efforts were needed to normalize their own bilateral relations. While Bosnia has not yet reached the stage of talks, the Commission said it was closer to that point.
In its opinion on Turkey, the Commission concluded that the country had "continued to move further away from the EU."
rc/sms (dpa, AFP, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
NATO allies have signed a protocol that could see the tiny Balkan country become the military alliance's 30th member. Macedonia's NATO membership had been blocked for a decade by neighboring Greece over a name dispute. (06.02.2019)
The EU's border protection agency has deployed teams to Albania to support police there in stopping illegal immigration. This is Frontex's first mission outside EU territory, with Brussels dubbing it a "game changer." (22.05.2019)
The ruling coalition candidate Stevo Pendarovski has won won Macedonia's presidential election. The runoff election focused on the name change deal with Greece. (05.05.2019)
An EU Commission report has said membership talks with Turkey are at a "standstill," citing eroding civil liberties and rule of law under President Erdogan. Turkey has called the assessment inaccurate. (29.05.2019)
Balkan leaders are in Berlin to "exchange opinions" with Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron. The mini-summit is to focus on the bid to revive the talks between Belgrade and Pristina. (29.04.2019)
The European Union will start accession negotiations with Macedonia and Albania, pending progress on reforms. Some member states have expressed concern over corruption and the rule of law in the two countries. (26.06.2018)
Following the recent EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia, DW collated German internet comments on the prospective enlargement. How did people in the Western Balkans respond? (24.05.2018)