 EU to start membership talks with Macedonia and Albania | News | DW | 26.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

EU to start membership talks with Macedonia and Albania

The European Union will start accession negotiations with Macedonia and Albania, pending progress on reforms. Some member states have expressed concern over corruption and the rule of law in the two countries.

Flags of the Western Balkans nations with the EU flag (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Qian Yi)

The European Union will start accession negotiations with Albania and Macedonia, pending progress towards reforms, EU countries decided on Tuesday.

The deal was confirmed to German news agency DPA by diplomatic sources after talks on Tuesday among the bloc's European affairs ministers. Some member states expressed concerns about corruption and the rule of law in the two EU hopefuls. Others have pushed to bring the six Western Balkan countries into the EU fold to bolster the bloc's influence in the region. Germany's European affairs minister, Michael Roth, said that Albania and Macedonia have made "remarkable progress in the area of rule of law and the independence of the judiciary." 

Read more: Opinion: Western Balkans have a place in the EU 

Map showing the Western Balkans nations and their relationship with the EU

European Union enlargement

In addition to Albania and Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia all hope to join the EU. So far, formal accession negotiations have only been held with Serbia and Montenegro. 

Albania and Macedonia were granted EU candidate status in 2014 and 2005, respectively. If they make sufficient progress towards reforms, the first talks can begin at the end of 2019, the ministers decided. An EU enlargement strategy had previously included a timeline for when these states could join the bloc: 2025.

Reforms

During a visit to the six Western Balkan countries earlier this year, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that before being admitted into the EU fold, the potential member states would need to undertake political reforms, uphold the rule of law, fight corruption, ensure press freedom, stimulate their economies and resolve outstanding conflicts with their neighbors.  

To make sure that sufficient progress has been made, EU member states will vote again to endorse the opening of talks next year.

Read more: EU eyes enlargement as Jean-Claude Juncker tours Balkans

  • Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Joseph Bech, with pen, signs Euratom and Common Market Agreement, in Rome, Italy, on March 25, 1957. Next to him preparing to sign is Under-Secretary for Foreign Affairs for Luxembourg Albert Schaus and far right is Dutch Foreign Minister Joseph Luns (picture-alliance/AP Images)

    European Union enlargement since 1957

    1957: Six countries forge a new Europe

    Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg created the predecessor to the EU on March 25, 1957 with the signing of the Treaty of Rome. The European Economic Community (EEC) aimed to promote integration for internal and external trade. The EEC and two sister organizations governing coal, steel and nuclear cooperation were collectively known as the European Communities (EC).

  • European leaders pose for a photograph, at the European Common Market summit conference, with French President Georges Pompidou fourth from right stands next to Britain's Prime Minister Edward Heath, third from right, at an Elysee Palace luncheon, in Paris. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Lipchitz)

    European Union enlargement since 1957

    1973: Britain, Ireland and Denmark

    The United Kingdom was initially reluctant to join the new European club but changed its mind in the 1960s. Its first two accession attempts failed in the face of strong French opposition. Paris eventually relented, and the UK became an EC member along with Ireland and Denmark in 1973. A majority of British voters approved the decision to join the bloc in a 1975 referendum.

  • An EU flag and flags of Greece flutter on the wind (Getty Images/C. Furlong)

    European Union enlargement since 1957

    1981: Greece

    Greece became the EC's tenth member in 1981 after six years of negotiations. The Mediterranean country's transition to democracy following the collapse of a military dictatorship in 1974 paved the way for its application to the bloc. Greece's admission was controversial. The country was relatively poor and some EC members worried about economic competitiveness and an influx of migrants.

  • Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa marked the 30th anniversary of Portugal's accession to the EU in 2016 (picture-alliance/G. Silva)

    European Union enlargement since 1957

    1986: Spain and Portugal

    Spain and Portugal followed Greece five years later. They were, like Greece, new democracies. Spain transitioned following the death of former dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. Free elections were also held in Portugal in that year after the fall of the former authoritarian government. Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa (pictured) marked the 30th anniversary of the accession in 2016.

  • Pertti Salolainen and Jacques Delors celebrate Finland's accession to the EU in 1995 (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Bry)

    European Union enlargement since 1957

    1995: Austria, Sweden and Finland

    The EC became the modern-day European Union after its members signed the Treaty of Maastricht in 1992. The first countries to join the new bloc were Austria, Sweden and Finland in 1995. All three countries had been officially neutral during the Cold War and were not members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance.

  • Flags of Czech Republic, Estonia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia. (picture-alliance/dpa)

    European Union enlargement since 1957

    2004: Ten Eastern European countries

    The EU saw its biggest expansion with the addition of ten countries — Czech Republic, Estonia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia — on May 1, 2004. It was an important landmark in those countries' economic and political development. All were newcomers to democracy and capitalism following the collapse of communism less then two decades before.

  • EU flags on either side of the Bulgarian and Romanian flags (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Donev)

    European Union enlargement since 1957

    2007: Romania and Bulgaria

    Romania and Bulgaria planned to join the EU in 2004. But the bloc delayed accession amid their slow progress on completing judicial and political reforms. Both countries continue to be among the bloc's poorest and most corrupt members. GDP per capita in Romania was 63 percent of the EU average in 2017. In Bulgaria, GDP per capita was only 49 percent of the EU average.

  • Fireworks are ready and foreign leaders are arriving as Croatia prepares to celebrate its entry into the European Union some 20 years after winning independence in a bloody civil war that shook the continent (picture-alliance/D. Puklavec)

    European Union enlargement since 1957

    2013: Croatia

    The most recent round of EU enlargement saw Croatia join in 2013. The small country on the Adriatic Coast followed Slovenia as the second country to emerge from the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s and join the EU. Montenegro and Serbia, which were also part of Yugoslavia, have been negotiating future EU membership since 2012 and 2014.

  • Austrian chancellor Werner Faymann addresses the opening ceremony of Western Balkans Summit in Vienna, capital of Austria, Aug. 27, 2015 (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Qian Yi)

    European Union enlargement since 1957

    The future: FYR Macedonia and Albania?

    The EU decided in late June 2018 to open EU membership negotiations with an additional two Balkan countries, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYRM) and Albania. Brussels has not yet decided to open negotiations with the remaining former Yugoslav countries, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo, which the bloc considers "potential candidate countries" for future EU membership.

    Author: Alexander Pearson, Keith Walker


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

kw/rt (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Potential EU-Albania asylum deal could help keep Germany's Angela Merkel in power

Albania is reportedly open to hosting reception centers for individuals seeking asylum in the EU. The plan could help keep embattled German Chancellor Angela Merkel in power and placate her hard-line interior minister. (22.06.2018)  

EU keen on Balkans reform, cool on accession

The first meeting of European Union and Western Balkans leaders in 15 years will not directly address EU membership. The "Sofia Declaration" no longer mentions accession and instead focuses on a "European perspective." (17.05.2018)  

EU eyes enlargement as Jean-Claude Juncker tours Balkans

Jean-Claude Juncker is set to visit six western Balkans states hoping to join the EU. With a possible accession date named, the trip is aimed at encouraging progress towards Brussels' mandated reforms. (25.02.2018)  

Opinion: Western Balkans have a place in the European Union

In June 2003 in Thessaloniki, the EU promised that all Western Balkan countries could one day become member states. It is important to be consistent and do the right thing by keeping this promise, Krsto Lazarevic writes. (10.02.2018)  

European Union enlargement since 1957

The European Union began as an association of six countries in Western Europe in 1957. Since then, 22 countries have joined the bloc. DW takes a look at the EU's expansion through the years. (27.06.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

EU signalizes willingness to welcome Balkan nations  

Related content

Bildkombo Flagge EU Albanien Mazedonien

Opinion: Macedonia, Albania accession talks – The EU never fails to disappoint 27.06.2018

France and the Netherlands have sacrificed the EU's credibility in the Balkans, punishing Macedonia and Albania in order to appease populists. It's a dangerous and shortsighted move, says DW's Boris Georgievski.

Grenzgebiet zwischen Albanien und Griechenland Grenzpolizei

Potential EU-Albania asylum deal could help keep Germany's Angela Merkel in power 22.06.2018

Albania is reportedly open to hosting reception centers for individuals seeking asylum in the EU. The plan could help keep embattled German Chancellor Angela Merkel in power and placate her hard-line interior minister.

Mazedonien Skopje Alexanderstatue

Greece and Macedonia strike deal on name dispute 12.06.2018

Greece and Macedonia have reached an agreement in their long-running dispute over the name of the former Yugoslav republic. Senior officials from both the EU and NATO have welcomed the agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 