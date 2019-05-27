 Turkish democracy ′backsliding,′ EU says in membership report | News | DW | 29.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Turkish democracy 'backsliding,' EU says in membership report

An EU Commission report has said membership talks with Turkey are at a "standstill," citing eroding civil liberties and rule of law under President Erdogan. Turkey has called the assessment inaccurate.

The Turkish and EU flags

In its annual report on Turkey's membership talks with the EU, the European Commission on Wednesday said Turkey was "serious backsliding" on implementing the Commission's recommendations regarding human rights, the rule of law and economic policy.

"Turkey has continued to move further away from the European Union," the Commission said in its report, adding that membership negotiations had effectively come to a "standstill." 

Last year, the EU agreed that Turkey's accession talks should remain on hold. The 2019 report noted that the "underlying facts" leading to this assessment have not changed. EU governments are set to approve the report in June. Turkey has been holding membership talks with the EU since 2005.

Turkey's deputy foreign minister, Faruk Kaymakci, told Reuters news agency on Wednesday that the EU report did not "accurately asses the current situation" in the country, and that Turkey would not accept the report's "unfair criticism."

Read more: Germany's Angela Merkel keeps Turkey at arm's length

Watch video 00:25

Asli Erdogan: 'Human beings deserve human rights'

'Serious concerns' about Turkey 

The Commission said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's crackdown on dissidents, democratic elections and rule of law means Turkey's government lacks the checks and balances necessary to meet the democratic criteria to be a candidate for EU membership. 

The serious concerns raised in the report included the "broad scale and collective nature of measures" taken since a state of emergency was declared following an attempted 2016 coup, such as widespread arrests and detentions.

"The space for civil society organizations working on fundamental rights and freedoms has further shrunk, notably exemplified by the introduction of further administrative obstacles," the report said. 

Although the EU condemned the attempted coup, it criticized the continued extension of the state of emergency measures, and in 2018, a new law that essentially made its "repressive elements" into law. 

Read more: EU officials hit Turkey on rights record in tense exchange 

Security vs democratic values

Earlier in May, Turkey's electoral authority ordered that Istanbul's mayoral election be rerun after resident Erdogan's Justice and Development Party had filed a motion to nullify the results of the March 31 election. 

The Commission said the move to hold a second election went against the "very core of a democratic electoral process."

Read more: The EU-Turkey refugee agreement: A review

However, despite criticism of its institutions, Turkey remains an important European security partner, and the EU relies on Turkey to stem the flow of refugees from Syria.

Turkey currently houses more than 3 million Syrians fleeing a civil war. The EU has also praised Turkey for its role in reducing the number of refugees trying to cross into Greece on boats. 

Watch video 08:46

Harun Armagan: Election re-run ‘makes our democracy stronger’

wmr/sms AP, Reuters

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

European Parliament votes to suspend Turkey's EU membership bid

In a nonbinding vote, the European Parliament has called for the suspension of EU accession talks with Turkey, citing violations of human rights and the rule of law. Turkey has rejected the vote as meaningless. (14.03.2019)  

Beyond capacity, Greek island refugee camps get more packed

The already inhumane conditions in migration hotspots on Greek islands have been worsening for months. Here's what options exist to ameliorate the situation — and why they don't seem to take. (18.12.2018)  

The EU-Turkey refugee agreement: A review

The controversial EU refugee agreement with Turkey has been running for two years. But there are still several hitches, with particularly the question of funding still not completely settled. (18.03.2018)  

EU officials hit Turkey on rights record in tense exchange

Turkey's foreign minister has accused the EU of caring for people who want to bring down Erdogan's government. The EU's foreign affairs chief has said she hopes Turkey will rectify its state of emergency crackdown. (23.11.2018)  

Germany slams plan for Istanbul vote rerun

Germany's foreign minister says a decision to annul Istanbul's mayoral election and hold a rerun is "not transparent and incomprehensible." But Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hailing the step as a win for democracy. (07.05.2019)  

Germany's Angela Merkel keeps Turkey at arm's length

Turkey's upcoming presidential election can also been seen as a preliminary vote on the future of its accession to the EU. While German-Turkish ties remain tense, it wasn't long ago that things seemed to be promising. (22.06.2018)  

WWW links

Sign up for DW's newsletters here  

Audios and videos on the topic

Harun Armagan: Election re-run ‘makes our democracy stronger’  

Asli Erdogan: 'Human beings deserve human rights'  

Related content

Rumänien Europawahl in Baleni

EU elections: Wake-up call for centrists amid euroskepticism, climate inaction 27.05.2019

Europeans have mobilized to vote in numbers not seen for decades. Major parties have seen their power shrink, and with populists and Greens making gains alliances will be crucial. Bernd Riegert analyzes the results.

EU-Gipfel | EU-Wahlen | Brüssel

France, Germany spar over EU leadership 28.05.2019

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron are at odds over the best candidate to lead the European Commission. The German chancellor backs center-right Manfred Weber, but the French president has other ideas.

DW The Day Sendungslogo

The Day with Sumi Somaskanda, 28 May 2019 28.05.2019

The battle for the top job in the European Union. Who should become the next president of the European Commission? Ask the French president and he says he won't name names. Ask the German chancellor and she'll point to Manfred Weber - the head of the conservative group with the most seats in parliament. But Brussels is divided - and the race is on.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  