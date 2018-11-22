 EU officials hit Turkey on rights record in tense exchange | News | DW | 23.11.2018

News

EU officials hit Turkey on rights record in tense exchange

Turkey's foreign minister has accused the EU of caring for people who want to bring down Erdogan's government. The EU's foreign affairs chief has said she hopes Turkey will rectify its state of emergency crackdown.

Federica Mogherini stares at Mevlut Cavusoglu during a press conference in Ankara

Senior EU officials have criticized Turkey's civil society crackdown in a tense exchange with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during a press conference in Ankara.

"Criminal and judicial proceedings must be based on the presumption of innocence," said Johannes Hahn, the EU's commissioner for European enlargement negotiations, on Thursday. "Journalists and civil society must be able to do their important work."
Since a failed coup in 2016, Turkey has extended a crackdown to include critical news outlets, jailing scores of journalists.

Read more: Turkey lifts state of emergency, but fear of repression lingers

Turkey lashes out

In his statement, Hahn referred to the case of Turkish rights activist Osman Kavala as well as 13 academics arrested last week. Turkish authorities have claimed they were involved in an attempt to unseat the government for allegedly supporting mass protests in 2013.

But Cavusoglu hit back at Hahn and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, saying the EU should stop defending people trying to bring down Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government.

"It is both meaningless and contradictory that the EU defends persons who said, 'I have done activities to overthrow the elected government in Turkey,' simply because they are [part of] civil society," said Cavusoglu.

Read more: Turkey pushes for normalizing relations with Germany

Watch video 26:01
Now live
26:01 mins.

Erdogan in Germany: Friend or foe?

Mogherini urges Demirtas release

of The 2016 coup attempt has strained relations between Ankara and Brussels, largely due to a wide-ranging crackdown by Turkish authorities that has seen politicians, academics and journalists jailed on terror-related charges.

Mogherini said she hoped that Turkey will soon release opposition leader Selahattin Demirtas, dubbed the Kurdish Obama, now that Ankara has formally ended its state of emergency.

"We are all very much aware of the marks left by the attempted coup in Turkey more than two years ago," Mogherini said. "The state of emergency is now behind us and I dare to hope that soon all related measures will be something of the past."

Read more: Turkey's Ataturk still prevalent in everyday life

  • Türkei Bosphorus Brücke Militär Protest Mann

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Bloodshed by the Bosphorus

    A blood covered resident of Istanbul stands near the Bosphorus Bridge. There were clashes between civilians and the army after the military had blocked the bridge. Government sources say that more than 260 people were killed in fighting during the coup attempt.

  • Türkei Istanbul Panzer rollt über Autos

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Tanks roll through streets

    Tanks drove through several cities in the night in a completely surprise move. The Turkish military announced its takeover. The tracked vehicles flattened cars in the streets of Istanbul and Ankara, turning the country into a war zone.

  • Türkei Gebäude Nationalversammlung Zerstörung durch Bomben Ankara

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Lights out in parliament

    After the bombing of parliament in Ankara, the building is in ruins. Fighter jets flew low over the capital and had the citizens panicking.

  • Türkei Putschversuch Soldaten

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Who owns the Republic Monument?

    The army not only closed the Bosphorus Bridge: it also occupied Taksim Square, a main transportation hub in Istanbul. The soldiers positioned themselves in front of the Republic Monument.

  • Türkei türkische Soldaten am Taksim Platz Proteste Menschen auf den Straßen

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Icon of resistance

    Erdogan supporters also protested on the square. A showdown began when a soldier pointed his gun at a man. The army opened fire on the protesting crowd on the square.

  • Türkei Bosphorus Brücke Panzer Kleidung und Helme von Soldaten

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    The calm after the storm

    Shirts off their backs: After the failed coup attempt, rebel soldiers laid down their arms on the Bosporus Bridge and fled.

  • Türkei Soldaten flüchten vor wütendem Mob

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Put to flight

    After the armed forces had surrendered, soldiers tried to get on a bus to flee from the angry masses.

  • Tayyip Erdogan Türkei Atatürk Flughafen

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Cheering crowds

    President Tayyip Erdogan returned to Istanbul. Cheering crowds received him at the airport. Erdogan announced that the rebels would pay a heavy price.

  • Türkei Menschen auf Panzern mit türkischer Flagge

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    It's over!

    Erdogan supporters triumph and wave the Turkish flag after the army's withdrawal. The coup attempt has failed.

  • Türkei Panzer Kind auf Panzer türkische Flagge Frau macht Fotos

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Posing on a tank

    Bizarre souvenir: A mother took a picture of her daughter on top of a tank. The tank on the Bosphorus Bridge was surrounded by Turkish police.

    Author: Astrid Prange / gro


ls/cmk (Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

German jailed in Turkey on terrorism charges

His family claimed Patrick K. was on a hiking holiday, but Turkey said he was fighting for the Kurdish YPG militia. Now a court in Sirnak has sentenced the German man to over six years in prison. (26.10.2018)  

Ayla Albayrak:'I hope these dark and unpredictable times in Turkey will end'

#Article19forAll: Turkey imprisons more journalists than any other nation. Ayla Albayrak was sentenced there in absentia, 'an unprecedented verdict for a staff reporter of an accredited foreign media outlet in Turkey.' (20.11.2018)  

Turkey lifts state of emergency, but fear of repression lingers

Turkey imposed a state of emergency following a failed coup in 2016. Two years later, the measure has finally been lifted, but critics say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan still has the power to silence his opponents. (19.07.2018)  

Turkey pushes for normalizing relations with Germany

The Turkish foreign minister has said the time has come for Germany and Turkey to return to friendlier relations. He also said the government is pushing for the judiciary to formally charge German journalist Deniz Yücel. (01.01.2018)  

EU calls on Turkey to release 13 people arrested for links to Gezi Park protests

The 13 people arrested were reportedly accused of trying to create "chaos and mayhem" and overthrow the government. More than 50,000 people have been arrested in Turkey since a failed coup attempt in 2016. (16.11.2018)  

Turkey's Ataturk still prevalent in everyday life

Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's presence can still be felt in a landscape increasingly dominated by President Tayyip Recep Erdogan. Bradley Secker traveled through Turkey to find secular iconography of the republic's founder. (10.11.2018)  

The impact of Turkey's election: Erdogan's sweeping new powers

Recep Tayyip Erdogan had been working toward an executive presidency in Turkey for years. Now, he's got what he wanted – a victory that gives him sweeping new powers. (25.06.2018)  

Demirtas: Europe is letting Turkey’s opposition down

Selahattin Demirtas, behind bars since November 2016, is running as the HDP's candidate in Turkey's presidential race. In an exclusive DW interview, he criticizes Europe for not supporting the Turkish opposition. (29.05.2018)  

Turkey jails dozens of journalists

A year and eight months after a failed coup, Ankara has shown no sign of de-escalating its crackdown on critical journalists. The 25 reporters were convicted on trumped-up terror charges. (08.03.2018)  

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

Night of terror: The failed coup attempt turned Turkey into a war zone. More than 260 people have died. Does the country face the threat of a civil war? (16.07.2016)  

Related content

John Magufuli Präsident Tansania

EU to review its financial support for Tanzania over human rights concerns 16.11.2018

Tanzania's President Magufuli is facing growing international pressure and sanction over the repression of civil society, the media and gays. The EU says it will review its financial support, as others cut the flow.

Journalistin Ayla Albayrak

Ayla Albayrak:'I hope these dark and unpredictable times in Turkey will end' 20.11.2018

#Article19forAll: Turkey imprisons more journalists than any other nation. Ayla Albayrak was sentenced there in absentia, 'an unprecedented verdict for a staff reporter of an accredited foreign media outlet in Turkey.'

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli in Dar es Salaam

Opinion: Tanzania’s Magufuli, a reformist or dictator? 17.11.2018

The latest showdown over rights abuses between the European Union and Tanzanian leader John Magufuli is worrisome. Should Magufuli not change his leadership style, it signals tough times ahead, writes DW's Isaac Mugabi.

