 EU calls on Turkey to release 13 people arrested for links to Gezi Park protests | News | DW | 16.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

EU calls on Turkey to release 13 people arrested for links to Gezi Park protests

The 13 people arrested were reportedly accused of trying to create "chaos and mayhem" and overthrow the government. More than 50,000 people have been arrested in Turkey since a failed coup attempt in 2016.

Stock photo of a Turkish police officer (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/T. Adanali)

The European Union has called for the immediate release of 13 people arrested by Turkish police for alleged links to the businessman and activist, Osman Kavala, during early morning raids on Friday.

"Repeated detentions of critical voices and the continued widespread pressure on civil society representatives run counter to the Turkish government's declared commitment to human rights," the EU statement said.

Police had issued arrest warrants for 20 people associated with Kavala's Anatolia Culture Association prior to the raids, according to Turkey's DHA news agency.

They are suspected of "creating chaos and mayhem" and "seeking to overthrow the government," state-owned Anadolu Agency reported. The Cumhuriyet newspaper said they were also accused of trying to bring in foreign "activists" to support anti-government protests.

The dean of the law school at Istanbul Bilgi University and mathematics professor Betul Tanbay, who also serves as the vice president of the European Mathematical Society, were among those arrested.

Watch video 01:24
Now live
01:24 mins.

'Cumhuriyet' journalists on trial

'Brutal assault on Turkish civil society'

Kavala, Anatolia Culture Association's chairman, was arrested more than a year ago but has not yet been charged with any crime.

He is accused of working with foreigners in a 2016 failed coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and supporting anti-government protesters who rallied in Gezi Park in 2013.

The European Parliament's Turkey rapporteur, Kati Piri, also denounced Friday's arrests, writing in a tweet that they were "another brutal assault on Turkish civil society."

Opposition lawmaker Sezgin Tanrikulu wrote in a tweet that "those who expect normalization from this regime should continue to dream."

Gulen connection

Separate raids in the capital Istanbul ended with the arrest of 14 people accused of financing "terrorism" in connection with Fethullah Gulen, according to DHA. Erdogan accuses the exiled Islamic cleric of orchestrating the 2016 coup.

Other anti-Gulen operations on Friday saw police arrest 17 people in the city of Izmir and another 86 people, most of them military personnel, across the country, Anadolu and DHA reported.

Turkish authorities have arrested more than 50,000 people working in academia, journalism, the military, the civil service and human rights organizations as part of a broad crackdown following the 2016 coup.

Watch video 06:20
Now live
06:20 mins.

Dismissed Turkish academics try to begin a new life

amp/sms (dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Turkey arrests more than a hundred soldiers over alleged Gulen links

Among those arrested were several high-ranking officers on active duty. The move comes shortly after 15,000 soldiers and police officers were fired under a state of emergency. (21.09.2018)  

Turkey detains Osman Kavala, prominent rights activist, at airport

Turkish police have detained prominent businessman and rights activist Osman Kavala for questioning. Kavala's lawyer said it was unclear what his client is accused of. (19.10.2017)  

Remembering the Gezi Park protests and the dream of a different Turkey

In 2013, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in Turkey to protest Erdogan’s authoritarian policies. The memory of those days is still present in the current presidential election campaign. (28.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Cumhuriyet' journalists on trial  

Dismissed Turkish academics try to begin a new life  

Related content

Fethullah Gulen

US denies it will extradite Erdogan foe Fethullah Gulen to reduce heat on Saudis 16.11.2018

The State Department has denied a report claiming the Trump administration was mulling how to extradite Gulen. The move was reportedly designed to ease pressure on ally Saudi Arabia after a journalist was murdered.

Türkei Start Ölbohrung auf Zypern

Contentious gas drilling starts in Cyprus amid Turkish threats 16.11.2018

With deposits in Europe dwindling and efforts to reduce reliance on Russia, an untapped gas field off the island of Cyprus has gained attention. But political tension in the region may frustrate the controversial drill.

Hozan Cane

Turkish court sentences German-Kurdish singer to six years in prison 14.11.2018

A German woman has been found guilty of being a member of a terrorist organization by the Turkish government. She is the third German citizen in as many months to be sentenced to prison in Turkey.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 