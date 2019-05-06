Germany slams plan for Istanbul vote rerun

Germany's foreign minister says a decision to annul the result of Istanbul's mayoral elections and hold a rerun "not transparent and incomprehensible." But Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hailing the step as a win for democracy.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday condemned a controversial order to scrap the results of Istanbul's mayoral election.
Turkey's top election body on Monday ordered a rerun of the vote after the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan alleged ballot "irregularities" and "organized corruption." Although AKP won most races in the March local polls, it lost the major cities of Ankara and Istanbul to the opposition.
Read more: Opinion: Istanbul election re-do is a death knell for democracy
Maas called the election body's decision "not transparent and incomprehensible to us."
"Who holds the office of Istanbul's mayor can only be decided by the will of the Turkish voters," the minister said in a statement.
"Maintaining democratic principles with transparent electoral conditions is our top priority."
Erdogan welcomes fresh vote
The electoral board's decision means a new Istanbul vote will be held on June 23. Erdogan described the planned rerun as an "important step" for the country.
"We see this as an important step to strengthen our democracy," Erdogan told lawmakers from his AK Party in
parliament. "We believe there was organised corruption and full illegality in the Istanbul mayoral elections."
Ekrem Imamoglu of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) was declared the winner of the tightly fought race for Istanbul in mid-April. It was the first time in 25 years that the AKP and its Islamist predecessors had lost control of the country's largest city.
Imamoglu told his supporters late Monday he would run again in June and emerge even stronger than before. Erdogan also confirmed that former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim would run again as the AKP's Istanbul candidate.
Read more: Turkey: After election gains, Kurds fear Erdogan's reach
nm/rt (Reuters, AFP)
