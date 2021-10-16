Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Istanbul is the most populous city in Turkey and the country's economic, cultural and historic center. It is located in north-western Turkey within the Marmara Region.
The Bosphorus, which connects the Sea of Marmara to the Black Sea, divides the city into a European (Thracian side), and an Asian (Anatolian side). The city is also divided by the Golden Horn, a natural harbor bounding the peninsula where the former Byzantium and Constantinople were founded.