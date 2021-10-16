Visit the new DW website

Istanbul

Istanbul is the most populous city in Turkey and the country's economic, cultural and historic center. It is located in north-western Turkey within the Marmara Region.

The Bosphorus, which connects the Sea of Marmara to the Black Sea, divides the city into a European (Thracian side), and an Asian (Anatolian side). The city is also divided by the Golden Horn, a natural harbor bounding the peninsula where the former Byzantium and Constantinople were founded.

16.10.2021, Istanbul*** Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, talks to journalists next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a joint news conference following their meeting at Huber vila, Erdogan's presidential resident, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The leaders discussed Ankara's relationship with Germany and the European Union as well as regional issues including Syria and Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Im Hochformatzuschnitt - nur Erdogan!

Merkel meets Erdogan during farewell stop in Istanbul 16.10.2021

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hopes to continue working well with the new German government during Chancellor Angela Merkel's farewell visit to the country.
Osman Kavala, prominenter Angeklagter in Istanbul - In Istanbul entschied das Gericht, Osman Kavalas Verhaftung fortzusetzen. Copyright: ANKA

Turkey court keeps civil rights activist in jail despite EU pressure 08.10.2021

Osman Kavala told an Istanbul court the charges against him "are not based on any evidence." He's spent years in pretrial detention, and was arrested again on separate charges hours after a Turkish court acquitted him.
20.09.2021 Protest von Studenten gegen die hohen Mieten und Mangel an Wohnräume.

Students sleep in parks to protest rising rents in Turkey 02.10.2021

Accommodation in student dormitories has never been so scarce — or so expensive. Turkish students are staging an unusual protest: Hundreds of them are spending nights in parks.
ILLUSTRATION - Ein Mann greift am 24.04.2017 in Ebenhofen (Bayern) nach einer Frau, von beiden sind nur die Schatten zu sehen. (zu dpa-Meldung: «Neue Kriminalstatistik: Mehr Gewalttaten» vom 24.04.2017) Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Changing Rape Laws  18.08.2021

In some European countries, rape laws are being tightend to enable more rape survivors to find justice. But many women still feel let down by laws and procedures. Less than 8 out of 100 reported cases leads to a conviction.

Pro-nationalist demonstrators gesture during riots against refugees in Ankara, Turkey August 11, 2021. Picture taken August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Refugees in Istanbul: Is anti-migrant sentiment growing in Turkey? 18.08.2021

The four million or so refugees in Turkey are facing growing animosity. In the Istanbul immigrant district of Yusufpasa, many are worried about what the future will bring.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 24: A view of the Hagia Sophia Mosque ahead of the Friday Prayer which will be performed for the first time after 86 years on July 24, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. After 86 years of serving as a museum, Istanbul iconic landmark, Hagia Sophia is set to open for prayers on Friday. Thousands of Turkish citizens from various cities flocked to Istanbul to participate in the first Friday prayer in Hagia Sophia Mosque after 86 years. Salih Zeki Fazlioglu / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Turkey hits back at UNESCO concern over Hagia Sophia 24.07.2021

The UN cultural agency had voiced "grave concern" for the World Heritage Site in Istanbul after it was changed from a museum to a mosque. Turkey said there was "no negative impact" to the building.
Women protesters clash with Turkish policemen during a demonstration against Turkey's withdrawal from Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, on March 20, 2021. - Thousands protested in Turkey on March 20, 2021, calling for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reverse his decision to withdraw from the world's first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP) (Photo by BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Turkey's Istanbul Convention exit sparks more protests 01.07.2021

Turkey has formally withdrawn from the international accord on violence against women. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was not a "step backward," while other groups insisted that was exactly the case.
March 8, 2017 - Istanbul, Turkey - Thousands of women shout slogans and hold placards against the upcoming referendum on the presidential reform during a rally at Istiklal Street on the occasion of International Women's Day, in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 March 2017. International Women's Day is celebrated globally on 08 March to promote women's rights and equality |

Turkey to pull out of Istanbul Convention on violence against women 30.06.2021

The Council of Europe framework was drawn up to protect women from physical abuse, among other things. But Turkey is determined to ditch the agreement, which rights organizations say is unlawful.

Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Istanbul: Authorities fire tear gas, make arrests at Pride march 26.06.2021

Authorities in Istanbul arrested 25 people, including a prominent photojournalist. Other Pride marches took place in several European cities amid the backdrop of a recent anti-LGBT+ law passed in Hungary.
Fotos Ausstellung Wir sind von hier. Deutsch-Türkisches Leben 1990 Zwei Bergleute kurz vor Schichtende in einem Personenwagen älterer Bauart, Bergwerk Walsum, Duisburg

'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures 24.06.2021

To mark the 60th anniversary of the German-Turkish recruitment agreement, the Ruhr Museum is exhibiting photographs by Istanbul photographer Ergun Cagatay.
Women and LGBTQI activists organized a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention in Istanbul, Turkey on June 19, 2021. According to a presidential decree published earlier this year, Turkey withdrew from Istanbul Convention, a treaty on preventing violence against women and domestic violence which was signed in 2011. The protesters demanded Istanbul Convention to be put back into effect immediately. (Photo by Erhan Demirtas/NurPhoto)

Turkey: Women rally ahead of rights treaty official exit 19.06.2021

Protesters have called on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reverse Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention — an accord to end violence against women.
FILE - Protesters during a demonstration at Gezi Park in Taksim Square, Istanbul, Turkey, 11 June 2013. Police used water cannons and tear gas as they moved into Istanbul's Taksim Square, where two weeks of protests have been held, as some demonstrators threw rocks and Molotov cocktails. EPA/KERIM OKTEN (zu dpa «Jahresrückblick-Paket 2013» vom 02.12.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Turkey: Istanbul court reopens Gezi Park protest trial 21.05.2021

The defendants include jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, who is also accused of espionage. Several acquittals were overturned in court, making way for a retrial in the 2013 nationwide protests.
KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 26, 2018: General view of the Champions League trophy before the match UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at NSC Olympic Stadium (Photo by Alexandr Gusev / Pacific Press) | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

UEFA Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto 13.05.2021

With Istanbul in lockdown, UEFA have announced that the Champions League final has been moved. Manchester City and Chelsea will vie for the title in Porto, Portugal after talks to move it to England broke down.
***Archivbild 25.11.2018*** Thousands of people protest against violence against women and femicide (the intentional killing of females) through the streets of Madrid. Women have made several marches around the world, to fight against sexist violence. November 24, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Patricio Realpe/ChakanaNews/PRESSOUTH/NurPhoto)

How serious is Europe about ending violence against women? 11.05.2021

A group of European countries signed a treaty 10 years ago aimed at ending violence against women — and dozens more have joined. A decade on, what's been achieved since the signing of the Istanbul Convention?
Protesters chant slogans during a demonstration in Istanbul,Saturday, March 27, 2021 against Turkey's withdrawal from Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women from violence. The Istanbul Convention states that men and women have equal rights and obliges national authorities to take steps to prevent gender-based violence against women, to protect victims and to prosecute perpetrators. Conservative groups and some officials from Turkeys President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Islamic-oriented ruling party take issue with these terms, saying they promote homosexuality. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Opinion: European treaty against women's violence 'saves lives' 11.05.2021

A decade on, the Istanbul Convention has become more important than ever as a tool to protect women's lives in Europe, says Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe's High Commissioner for Human Rights.
ARCHIV 2015 ***** Aug. 25, 2015 - Syria - Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant fighters shown in propaganda photos released by the militants. Syria PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAp138 © Imago/ZUMA Press

'Islamic State' military leader arrested in Turkey 02.05.2021

An Afghan national, codenamed Basim and who allegedly led the terrorist group's military structure, has been detained in Istanbul.
