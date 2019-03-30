Turkish opposition candidate confirmed winner of Istanbul mayoral race

The result had been under review after President Erdogan and his AKP party cried foul. The president has called for a rerun of the vote, yet it is unclear if the election board will accede to that wish.
Opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Ekrem Imamoglu was confirmed as the winner of the March 31 Istanbul mayor's race by Turkish election authorities on Wednesday.
Speaking from the steps of city hall Wednesday, the 48-year-old Imamoglu called the victory, "a new dawn for Istanbul."
Read more: Opinion: The beginning of the end for the Erdogan era
Promising to be the mayor for all of Istanbul's 16 million residents, he urged people to put aside political differences and work together, saying, "The people granted me the honor of leading the most beautiful city in the world … I pledge that I will repay my debt."
Wednesday's decision came after a two-week recount of ballots at the behest of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).
Not over yet?
On Tuesday, Erdogan's ruling AKP, joined by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), filed a new "extraordinary objection," calling on the High Election Board (YSK) to annul the vote altogether and hold new elections.
Erdogan, a purveyor of conspiracy theories, complained of "organized crimes" in the loss.
Uncertainty over the state of the appeal could drag the Turkish lira down farther than it has already. Although Wednesday's ruling put a stop to a two-week slide in the currency's value, investors will view the uncertainty of a protracted legal fight with caution.
A stinging defeat for Erdogan
Imamoglu's victory was a stinging defeat for Erdogan, himself the former mayor of the city. Despite the fact that his party won many of March's nationwide municipal and provincial ballots, two prestigious mayoral posts eluded the AKP — in Istanbul, the country's largest city; and Ankara, the capital.
The AKP has won every election it has contested since it was founded 17 years ago.
Erdogan campaigned heavily for second-place finisher Binali Yildirim, who, after the recount, was still 14,000 votes behind Imamoglu — narrowing the tally from 25,000 on March 31. The president called the vote a matter of national survival.
The opposition candidate, on the other hand, ran a grassroots campaign, personally going from door to door to speak with voters about local issues.
'Whoever wins Istanbul, wins Turkey'
Although Erdogan has enjoyed popularity as a result of Turkey's relatively buoyant economy, the economic picture has been less rosy of late as a result of last year's currency crisis, which led to skyrocketing inflation and recession. He has promised to concentrate on the economy until new elections in four-years' time.
Yet, Erdogan's opponents deride him as a strongman who is eroding Turkish democracy and the rule of law. That image has only been strengthened by his intense crackdowns since a failed 2016 coup. Tens of thousands of people, including opposition politicians and journalists, have been arrested since then.
Istanbul, which makes up roughly 31 percent of Turkey's GDP, is not only important for investment and tourism, many see it as the heart of the country, as Erdogan repeatedly exclaimed in the March election campaign: "Whoever wins Istanbul, wins Turkey. Whoever loses Istanbul, loses Turkey."
js/jm (AFP, AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Official results still aren't in for Istanbul, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AKP suffered drastic losses in many other important cities. The strongman's future looks weak indeed, Erkan Arikan writes. (01.04.2019)
Turkey leads the world in imprisoned journalists and continues to arrest anyone who voices opposition to the Erdogan government. As local elections approach, the current pressures on a free media are expected to remain. (26.02.2019)
Officials from Turkey's ruling AKP party have described "numerical mistakes" in local elections in major cities across the country. In Istanbul's mayoral race, the opposition candidate holds a paper-thin lead. (07.04.2019)
President Erdogan has said that a margin of only 13,000 votes is too few for either side to claim victory in Istanbul's mayoral contest. The vote in Ankara has already been handed to the opposition CHP party. (08.04.2019)
Polls have closed in Turkey's local elections, which are seen as a "referendum" on Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership. His ruling AK Party risks defeat in the capital as an economic slowdown takes hold. (31.03.2019)
The Turkish lira is falling, prices are rising. Experts warn that the Turkish economy is close to collapse, but President Erdogan wants growth at any price — and even more power. Julia Hahn reports from Istanbul. (23.07.2018)
The fallout from Turkey's economic crisis may have eased somewhat, but the worst of it does not appear to be over. As DW's Gunnar Köhne reports, it is the country's poor who are being hit hardest. (17.08.2018)
The HDP garnered good election results in Turkey's southeast. But the enthusiasm of the party's supporters is limited: They worry the ruling AKP could impose a government administrator on their communities once again. (04.04.2019)
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party is challenging the result of local elections in Ankara and Istanbul after it appears to have lost. The vote had been seen as a verdict on Erdogan's rule and an economic downturn. (01.04.2019)