Istanbul locals feeling the pinch of Turkey's economic crisis

The fallout from Turkey's economic crisis may have eased somewhat, but the worst of it does not appear to be over. As DW's Gunnar Köhne reports, it is the country's poor who are being hit hardest.

Turkish cash register (picture-alliance/E.Oprukcu)

"We are doing well, we can't complain," says the owner of a small hotel in central Istanbul. His 15-room guest house has been fully booked since the start of summer. After the slump a year ago, tourists are returning to the city. With the lira suffering, foreigners pay with either euros or US dollars.

Turkish exporters are also not among those complaining about the current financial crisis. Entrepreneur Cemil Mirasoglu has weathered several such slumps during his long career. For 38 years he has been producing electrical parts for cars and buses in a suburb of Istanbul, most of which are for the European market.

Read more: Turkey's economic woes reveal complicated Germany ties

"We have to buy partly from suppliers in euros, but we also sell to Europe in euros," he says. "So the currency fluctuations of the Turkish lira don't affect us much." Besides tourism, medium-sized export companies such as Mirasoglu's are the country's biggest source of foreign currency. Almost half of Turkey's exports go to the European Union.

Symbols of a struggling economy

But these are exceptions. In all other sectors of the Turkish economy, the collapse of the lira by 40 percent since the beginning of the year has stirred up fear. This financial uncertainty is visible in the countless unfinished high-rise buildings, and the stationary cranes beside them, lining city highways in Istanbul.

Construction project in Turkey (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/D. Cupolo)

Unfinished construction projects are a common sight in Turkey these days

To Turkish economist Mustafa Sonmez, these concrete skeletons are an especially pertinent symbol of the country's current woes. For years, the construction sector was a pillar of the Turkish economy, supported by public contracts for bridges, roads and tunnels and the promise of quick money from investors, especially those based in Arab countries.

"Most of it came about though credit on government loans and the regulated low-interest policy. This pumping of the economy was the only way to achieve spectacular growth rates of over 7 percent," says Sonmez.

Read more: On a Greek shore, rich Turks spend despite the crisis

The Turkish private sector, not least the construction industry, is estimated to have up to $300 billion (€260 billion) in foreign debt. Many ordinary citizens believed the construction industry's promises of a supposedly safe investment and spent accordingly, often on a second home. Now they are seeing real estate prices plummet.

Left without a home

Pensioners such as Zeynep Duzgunoglu are paying the price. Her small house in the Fikirtepe district of Istanbul was demolished as part of an urban renewal program. In return, she was given a new apartment in a high-rise building that was to be erected on the site of her property. But then the entrepreneur financing the construction went bankrupt, and Duzgunoglu has been without a roof over her head ever since. She has been camping on the building site for months in protest, together with other people impacted by the economic crisis, but the authorities continue to ignore her.

Watch video 01:21
Now live
01:21 mins.

Restaurant offers fishes and loaves to rescue the Turkish lira.

Not only is Duzgunoglu without an apartment — with a pension worth roughly just €200, she is left with less and less money in the face of soaring inflation. A kilogram (2.2 pounds) of meat now costs about €10, a kilogram of potatoes more than €1. On top of that, the government has been increasing the cost of electricity and gas almost monthly — most recently by 10 percent in July. The reason: Turkey has to rely on imports for almost all its energy needs.

Read more: Emerging economies under pressure amid Turkish crisis

"We're getting poorer and poorer," says Duzgunoglu. Her desperation and fears are being felt by many. Reports of mass redundancies are on the rise, while unemployment figures are continually increasing. Officially, the rate is more than 12 percent, although the real number is likely to be much higher since many Turkish people do not have jobs that must pay into social security benefit programs.

The feelings of panic are not just limited to the most economically vulnerable. Among the Turkish middle class, which experienced increased prosperity under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, fears of decline are spreading.

While a few years ago it was still common for middle class families to send children to private schools and kindergartens, the number of enrollments is dropping nationwide. According to the head of a private preschool in Istanbul, many parents wanted to wait to register their children until the last day before school starts in September, in the hope that the economic situation would improve by then. However, there are few signs indicating these hopes will come to fruition.

  • Turkish lira (Getty Images/C. Mc Grath)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    The big picture

    Turkey is in the throes of a full-blown currency crisis, with the Turkish lira losing nearly 45 percent of its value since the start of the year. The currency crisis threatens to plunge the world's 18th-largest economy into a financial crisis and trigger contagion in emerging markets and Europe.

  • [No title] (AP)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Search for yield

    Turkey has traditionally suffered from a large current account deficit. This difference between import and export of goods and services has been filled through external borrowing in foreign currency. A decade of easy money and low interest rates in the United States and EU following the 2008 financial crisis led to investors searching for higher yields to emerging markets like Turkey.

  • Türkei Der Eurasien-Tunnel in Istanbul (Getty Images/AFP/O. Kose)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Credit-fueled growth

    The external funds entered the Turkish economy to finance deficits, massive government spending and company borrowing. Credit-fueled growth helped the Turkish economy grow and boosted the government’s popularity through increased consumption and major construction projects. Here, road paint reads: "Slow down."

  • USA Börse in New York (Getty Images/S. Platt)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Reducing exposure to emerging markets

    Investors have pulled back money from emerging markets in recent months as the US Federal Reserve has steadily raised interest rates and is cutting back on easy money policies in response to a robust American economy. This has caused the dollar to increase, the lira to fall, and Turkish bond yields to rise.

  • Türkische Präsident - Tayyip Erdogan (Getty Images/AFP/B. Kilic)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Loss of confidence in Erdogan's strong hand

    The pressure on Turkey is reflective of broader trends in emerging markets, although the lira is by far the worst performer. That's because investors have lost confidence in management of the economy under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who believes in unorthodox economic policy, demands low interest rates and constantly assails "the interest rate lobby." Inflation is at 16 percent a year.

  • Screenshot von Trump Tweet über die Türkei (Twitter/Trump)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Trump's tweet shakes markets

    On August 10, US President Donald Trump announced higher tariffs on Turkish imports of steel and aluminum. The tariffs themselves are minor and impact around $1 billion (€875 million) in trade, but they weighed on market confidence in the vulnerable Turkish economy. Even more, Trump’s direct reference to the Turkish lira sent the currency tumbling.

  • USA trump und Erdogan Treffen in New York (Reuters/K. Lemarque)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Frenemies

    The imprisonment of US pastor Andrew Brunson has weighed heavily on relations, leading to a series of escalations. Ties between the two NATO allies have also nosedived over US support for Syrian Kurdish forces, Ankara's plans to buy a Russian missile system and Turkey's demand that Washington extradite US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Erdogan blames for the failed July 2016 coup bid.

  • Wahlen Türkei - Erdogan erklärt sich zum Sieger - Erdogans Anhänger feiern (picture alliance/AP Photo/E. Gurel)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    One man show

    Poor relations between Washington and Ankara have added to Turkey's economic woes, but given broader fundamentals it is only a proximate cause of the market mayhem. More than 30 percent of the lira’s loss has come since June, when Erdogan took over the office with new sweeping powers. Erdogan's authoritarian hand has distanced the country from traditional Western allies and hit confidence.

  • Türkei, Istanbul: Finanzminister Berat Albayrak hält Ansprache (picture-alliance/M. Alkac)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Albayrak: the son-in-law

    After winning a June election, Erdogan spooked markets when he tightened his control over the central bank. Instead of appointing technocrats, Erdogan appointed his son-in-law Berat Albayrak (pictured) to lead the newly empowered Finance Ministry. This has raised concerns over the central bank's independence given the president’s repeated statements against raising interest rates.

  • Türkei Istanbul - Menschen tauschen ihr Geld um (Reuters/M. Sezer)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    'Economic war'

    Erdogan has not inspired confidence in responding to the lira meltdown. He speaks of "economic war" and a "campaign" waged by external powers designed to weaken Turkey. Instead of taking drastic action to shore up confidence, such as raising interest rates or going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government is couching itself in nationalistic rhetoric of sacrifice.


