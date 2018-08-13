 Emerging economies under pressure amid Turkish crisis | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 15.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Emerging economies under pressure amid Turkish crisis

Turkey's ongoing financial crisis has primarily been caused by a preponderance of foreign debt. The severity of the crisis has rocked other emerging markets, raising questions of possible knock-on effects.

Türkei Börse in Istanbul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Pitarakis)

Turkey's financial crisis has been expected for quite some time. Fears over the country's reliance on foreign currency to keep its economy moving grew throughout 2018, and the Turkish lira's collapse in value last week, while spectacular, was not entirely surprising.

With one of the largest current account deficits in the world, Turkey's banks and big companies have battled against that gap by borrowing heavily in foreign currency to maintain activity in the economy.

However, as fears over Turkish economic policies under authoritarian President Tayyip Erdogan have increased, that debt has come under severe pressure. Foreign investment has dramatically slowed in the country and the lira is being sold off rapidly.

The Turkish situation has raised questions about the state of other emerging economies with high levels of foreign currency debt. Although the lira recovered somewhat on Tuesday, the currencies of other emerging economies have taken a nosedive since the Turkish currency chaos erupted.

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee fell to a record low of 70 against the US dollar, while the Argentine peso, South African rand and Brazilian real also lost value earlier this week after a wave of selling.

Indonesia's central bank hiked interest rates on Wednesday in an attempt to halt a sell-off in its rupiah while the Chinese yuan has also suffered, falling to a 15-month low against the dollar.

Dollar debt

"It's the usual classic emerging markets story where people wake up, see bad news in one country and start selling everywhere," Bart Turtelboom, chief executive at international emerging markets company APQ Global, told the news agency Reuters.

Watch video 01:01
Now live
01:01 mins.

Will the Argentine peso go the way of the Turkish lira?

The jitters in other emerging markets reflect concerns over the high level of foreign currency debt they hold. According to the Institute of International Finance, a financial institution trade group, governments, financial firms and a raft of companies in emerging economies have $2.7 trillion (€2.38 trillion) in U.S. dollar-denominated debt that is due between now and 2025.

Just like in Turkey, these loans and bonds need to be paid off and refinanced on time. However, when the domestic currencies in those markets fall in value against the US dollar, that debt becomes increasingly difficult to service, because revenue generated in local currencies is no longer as valuable as before.

While fears that other emerging economies could come under similar pressure to Turkey are easily understood, it is important to highlight the fact that Turkey is a special case.

Read more: Turkish economic shadow looms over Europe and beyond

Turkey's foreign currency debt as a share of its gross domestic product (GDP) is higher than several other emerging economies and the steep decline of the lira against the dollar reflects that.

However, what makes the Turkish situation especially critical is the political situation in the country, where an authoritarian leader's meddling in monetary decisions normally left to experts has spooked investors about the country's capacity to cope.

Nervous traders

However, the specter of foreign currency debt in various emerging economies continues to loom, regardless of how the Turkish paroxysms play out. Cheap borrowing costs in recent years have led to high levels of such debt the economies of Argentina and South Africa, while Poland, Hungary and Chile have foreign-currency-denominated debt equal to half their GDP, according to Deutsche Bank.

Watch video 02:35
Now live
02:35 mins.

Turkey's tumbling economy

Even as the lira recovers a little this week, traders on global stock markets remained concerned about the possibility of contagion seeping in.

"While the lira is stabilizing, investors are still concerned that the crisis will spread to other emerging economies and currencies," Hikaru Sato, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities, told AFP. "Trading is expected to remain nervous for now."

Another headache for the global economy

As the Turkish crisis rumbles on, the extent of the damage remains to be seen.

Several economists have pointed to the fact that financial crises in emerging economies such as Thailand, Indonesia, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and South Korea came in the years shortly before the global financial crisis of 2007-08 and that such crises — which often trigger major debt defaults — can easily leak into the large lenders of developed economies, resulting in serious global chaos.

In an era when both political and economic stability is in increasingly short supply, it is another headache the global economy could do without.

  • Turkish lira (Getty Images/C. Mc Grath)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    The big picture

    Turkey is in the throes of a full-blown currency crisis, with the Turkish lira losing nearly 45 percent of its value since the start of the year. The currency crisis threatens to plunge the world's 18th-largest economy into a financial crisis and trigger contagion in emerging markets and Europe.

  • [No title] (AP)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Search for yield

    Turkey has traditionally suffered from a large current account deficit. This difference between import and export of goods and services has been filled through external borrowing in foreign currency. A decade of easy money and low interest rates in the United States and EU following the 2008 financial crisis led to investors searching for higher yields to emerging markets like Turkey.

  • Türkei Der Eurasien-Tunnel in Istanbul (Getty Images/AFP/O. Kose)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Credit-fueled growth

    The external funds entered the Turkish economy to finance deficits, massive government spending and company borrowing. Credit-fueled growth helped the Turkish economy grow and boosted the government’s popularity through increased consumption and major construction projects. Here, road paint reads: "Slow down."

  • USA Börse in New York (Getty Images/S. Platt)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Reducing exposure to emerging markets

    Investors have pulled back money from emerging markets in recent months as the US Federal Reserve has steadily raised interest rates and is cutting back on easy money policies in response to a robust American economy. This has caused the dollar to increase, the lira to fall, and Turkish bond yields to rise.

  • Türkische Präsident - Tayyip Erdogan (Getty Images/AFP/B. Kilic)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Loss of confidence in Erdogan's strong hand

    The pressure on Turkey is reflective of broader trends in emerging markets, although the lira is by far the worst performer. That's because investors have lost confidence in management of the economy under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who believes in unorthodox economic policy, demands low interest rates and constantly assails "the interest rate lobby." Inflation is at 16 percent a year.

  • Screenshot von Trump Tweet über die Türkei (Twitter/Trump)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Trump's tweet shakes markets

    On August 10, US President Donald Trump announced higher tariffs on Turkish imports of steel and aluminum. The tariffs themselves are minor and impact around $1 billion (€875 million) in trade, but they weighed on market confidence in the vulnerable Turkish economy. Even more, Trump’s direct reference to the Turkish lira sent the currency tumbling.

  • USA trump und Erdogan Treffen in New York (Reuters/K. Lemarque)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Frenemies

    The imprisonment of US pastor Andrew Brunson has weighed heavily on relations, leading to a series of escalations. Ties between the two NATO allies have also nosedived over US support for Syrian Kurdish forces, Ankara's plans to buy a Russian missile system and Turkey's demand that Washington extradite US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Erdogan blames for the failed July 2016 coup bid.

  • Wahlen Türkei - Erdogan erklärt sich zum Sieger - Erdogans Anhänger feiern (picture alliance/AP Photo/E. Gurel)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    One man show

    Poor relations between Washington and Ankara have added to Turkey's economic woes, but given broader fundamentals it is only a proximate cause of the market mayhem. More than 30 percent of the lira’s loss has come since June, when Erdogan took over the office with new sweeping powers. Erdogan's authoritarian hand has distanced the country from traditional Western allies and hit confidence.

  • Türkei, Istanbul: Finanzminister Berat Albayrak hält Ansprache (picture-alliance/M. Alkac)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    Albayrak: the son-in-law

    After winning a June election, Erdogan spooked markets when he tightened his control over the central bank. Instead of appointing technocrats, Erdogan appointed his son-in-law Berat Albayrak (pictured) to lead the newly empowered Finance Ministry. This has raised concerns over the central bank's independence given the president’s repeated statements against raising interest rates.

  • Türkei Istanbul - Menschen tauschen ihr Geld um (Reuters/M. Sezer)

    Turkey's currency crisis explained

    'Economic war'

    Erdogan has not inspired confidence in responding to the lira meltdown. He speaks of "economic war" and a "campaign" waged by external powers designed to weaken Turkey. Instead of taking drastic action to shore up confidence, such as raising interest rates or going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government is couching itself in nationalistic rhetoric of sacrifice.


DW recommends

Turkish economy facing major challenges

For years on end, Turkey has been able to log astonishing growth rates. But economists are now sounding the alarm bells, saying that political uncertainties are not the only cause for concern in the coming months. (22.06.2018)  

Turkey's low-interest time bomb

Turkish President Recep Erdogan takes potshots at financial markets, rating agencies and even his own central bank. Is it all just part of his election campaign theater — or is the economy really running out of steam? (17.05.2018)  

Turkish lira hits record low as US sanctions bite

Turkey's lira has fallen to a record low as US sanctions and the effects of an overly politicized monetary policy kick in. President Erdogan's virtual economics may be about to hit a wall of hard truths. (03.08.2018)  

Investor shakeout in Turkey and Argentina: why it's happening

Investors, chasing better returns in US dollars, have forced the two countries' currencies into free fall. The big question is whether the rout can threaten financial markets and the global economy medium-term. (28.05.2018)  

Turkish economic shadow looms over Europe and beyond

The Turkish economy is in turmoil as fears over an ongoing currency and debt crisis grow. While the problem is being billed in some quarters as a primarily domestic one, concerns of wider contagion abound. (13.08.2018)  

Opinion: The risks of a dictatorial state in Turkey

Erdogan is the most powerful man in Turkey but he wants more. Yet, he forgets that everything that goes wrong in the country reflects on him, writes Peter Sturm from the newspaper "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung." (12.01.2017)  

UN backs Argentina in debt dispute with 'vulture' funds

The UN General Assembly has passed a resolution supporting a nation's right to restructure its debt without interference from foreign courts. The move strengthens Argentina's hand in a debt dispute with US hedge funds. (11.09.2015)  

Turkey attempts to curb currency crisis

The central bank said it will "provide all the liquidity the banks need" as the Turkish lira continues to tumble. Prosecutors have meanwhile threatened to go after those who "threaten economic security." (13.08.2018)  

Turkey's currency crisis explained

The Turkish lira crash is threatening to turn into a debt and liquidity crisis. DW explains how the lira got to this point. (14.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Will the Argentine peso go the way of the Turkish lira?  

Turkey's tumbling economy  

Related content

Symbolbild Aufhebung Visumspflicht für türkische Staatsbürger

Turkish economic shadow looms over Europe and beyond 13.08.2018

The Turkish economy is in turmoil as fears over an ongoing currency and debt crisis grow. While the problem is being billed in some quarters as a primarily domestic one, concerns of wider contagion abound.

Türkei, Gumushane: Recep Tayyip Erdogan hält eine Rede

Erdogan warns of 'economic war' as Turkish lira carnage spooks global markets 11.08.2018

The Turkish lira crash is threatening to turn into a debt and liquidity crisis, with no end in sight. Instead of acting the Turkish leadership has warned of an "economic war," and hit back at a "currency plot."

Türkei Börse in Istanbul

Turkey attempts to curb currency crisis 13.08.2018

The central bank said it will "provide all the liquidity the banks need" as the Turkish lira continues to tumble. Prosecutors have meanwhile threatened to go after those who "threaten economic security."

Portugal has come a long way in terms of the production and use of renewable energies (DW/J. Faget)

Putting Portugal on the grid

Who will really benefit from the decision to upgrade the power lines between France and the Iberian Peninsula? 

Somewhere between crisis and boom in Portugal  