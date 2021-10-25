Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Money makes the world go round, they say. But for this to make sense, national currencies have to be recognized and trusted stores of value so that they can be traded among nations in foreign exchange markets.
Alongside classical forms of money, the rise of the Internet has also produced a rise in digital or virtual currencies with all their pros and cons. This page presents the latest DW content related to money and currencies.
El Salvador is the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender, despite widespread domestic skepticism and international warnings of risks for consumers. President Nayib Bukele says the move will give many Salvadorans access to banking services for the first time and save some $400 million in fees on remittances from abroad every year.