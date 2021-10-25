Visit the new DW website

Currency

Money makes the world go round, they say. But for this to make sense, national currencies have to be recognized and trusted stores of value so that they can be traded among nations in foreign exchange markets.

Alongside classical forms of money, the rise of the Internet has also produced a rise in digital or virtual currencies with all their pros and cons. This page presents the latest DW content related to money and currencies.

DW Business – Africa 25.10.2021

Report: Africa to see less funding for fossil fuels - Nigeria introduces eNaira digital currency - Solar powered vehicles made in Germany?
Erdogan aims to 'boost Turkish growth' with lira depreciation 25.10.2021

Erdogan aims to 'boost Turkish growth' with lira depreciation 25.10.2021

The lira extended its fall into record-low territory after the Turkish president had pushed the central bank to cut interests rates to boost lending and growth. But the drawbacks are dire, say economist Erdal Yalcin.
Turkish lira at new low after Erdogan sacks bank officials 14.10.2021

Turkish lira at new low after Erdogan sacks bank officials 14.10.2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had fired three central bankers via decree. Turkey's currency has lost a fifth of its value against the US dollar this year.
Venezuela slashes six zeroes from inflation-battered bolivar 01.10.2021

Venezuela slashes six zeroes from inflation-battered bolivar 01.10.2021

Venezuela is cutting six zeroes off the value of its currency, the bolivar. That's as its banknotes have become increasingly worthless due to runaway inflation.
DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 16.09.2021

IMF head Georgieva accused of pressure campaign - Salvadorians take to the streets - 'Dieselgate' trial kicks off in Germany

Bitcoin is now legal tender in El Salvador 08.09.2021

El Salvador is the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender, despite widespread domestic skepticism and international warnings of risks for consumers. President Nayib Bukele says the move will give many Salvadorans access to banking services for the first time and save some $400 million in fees on remittances from abroad every year.
Shattered Afghan economy is Taliban's biggest challenge 03.09.2021

Shattered Afghan economy is Taliban's biggest challenge 03.09.2021

The tiny slivers of hope in Afghanistan seem to be fading as the economy reels from the recent Taliban takeover. For their part, the new leaders are focusing on banks and the country's currency to reboot business.

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity 26.08.2021

Lebanon: Life without gas and electricity 26.08.2021

Lebanon is suffering from the worst economic crisis in its history. Dramatic shortages of electricity, gas and other supplies make life in the country extremely difficult.

DW Business - Europe & America 18.08.2021

Bank governor: Afghanistan facing currency collapse - Cuba debuts cybersecurity laws - Russia's Lavender Farmers
What next for Afghanistan's economy? 18.08.2021

What next for Afghanistan's economy? 18.08.2021

Afghanistan was already one of the poorest countries on earth. Now fears are growing the Taliban will drive the country deeper into poverty. Can the Islamist group untap the country's rich mineral wealth?

DW Business Africa 18.08.2021

Bank governor: Afghanistan facing currency collapse - Ghana aspires to become leading producer of Vegetables in Africa - Russia's Lavender Farmers
Lebanon: Dollars shield some from hyperinflation crisis 13.08.2021

Lebanon: Dollars shield some from hyperinflation crisis 13.08.2021

The Lebanese currency has lost up to 90% of its value, and prices are soaring. Most Lebanese are fighting a daily battle for survival and only a few profit from the skyrocketing exchange rates for the US dollar.

DW Business - Africa 28.07.2021

German federal court finds Cum-Ex trading illegal - West African common currency delayed once again - Ranchers and cattle feeling the heat

ECB takes next step toward digital euro 14.07.2021

The European Central Bank is taking a step towards launching a "digital euro" by officially starting to "explore" the currency, and looking at the potential pitfalls and benefits for eurozone residents.

DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 14.07.2021

Zuma riots: Army to protect South African businesses - EU unveils 'transformational' Green Deal policies - European Central Bank developing 'digital euro'
European Central Bank moves ahead with digital euro pilot project 14.07.2021

European Central Bank moves ahead with digital euro pilot project 14.07.2021

The European Central Bank has said it is taking the next step toward launching a digital version of the euro. The move comes amid a boom in crypto and other digital currencies.
