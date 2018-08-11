Turkey attempts to curb currency crisis

Turkey's central bank on Monday announced a series of measures to address bank liquidity, marking the first major action to stem a meltdown in the lira that has threatened to morph into a full-blown financial crisis.

The central bank said in a statement that it would "take all necessary measures to maintain financial stability" and "provide all the liquidity the banks need." The central bank specified several measures to manage lira liquidity and provide sufficient foreign currency to banks.

The announcement appeared to help reverse what looked to be a currency freefall, as the Turkish lira plummeted in early trading in Asia on Monday to 7.22 against the dollar. It later pared back losses to settle around 6.85 to the dollar as of 9:30 UTC, compared to a close on Friday of 6.6. That represented a 4 percent drop.

The Turkish lira has lost about 45 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year, with a 15 percent nosedive on Friday spooking global markets.

Last week, Goldman Sachs said in a research note that a depreciation of the lira to 7.1 to the dollar would erode Turkish banks' excess capital.

No signal of interest rate rise, IMF intervention

However, Monday's central bank announcement made no mention of raising interest rates, a move economists say is necessary to shore up the currency and show that the central bank is independent.

"The decline in the lira is multifaceted, caused not only by a weak external position in terms of current account deficit and inadequate currency reserves, but also the challenging political environment which exacerbates the vulnerabilities in the lira," said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

"A mid-meeting rate hike and tightening of monetary policy may help to avert the lira's decline, to some extent," he said.

Turkish authorities have meanwhile shot down the idea of reaching out to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Analyst Eugene Leow wrote in a DBS Group report that "we fail to see how the crisis can be resolved without external support," but an IMF support package will be difficult "given Turkey's current political situation."

Action plan, threats

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly railed against raising interest rates and lashed out at the United States as the two NATO allies experience their worst falling out in decades over a jailed US pastor and a host of other political issues.

On Sunday, he urged businesses not to withdraw foreign currencies from banks. "Otherwise we will set into motion our plan B and C," he said, without elaborating on the threat.

Businesses should "know that keeping this nation alive and standing isn't just our job, but also the job of industrialists, of merchants."

Erdogan has framed the currency crisis as a deliberate external "attack" on the country and vowed not to back down as he ramps up the nationalist rhetoric

The central bank attempt to calm markets came after Finance Minister Berat Albayrak pledged on Sunday to implement an economic "action plan."

"From Monday morning onwards our institutions will take the necessary steps and will share the announcements with the market," Albayrak said in an interview late on Sunday night.

Echoing his father-in-law, President Erdogan, whose policies and rhetoric have hurt confidence in the Turkish market, Albayrak called the lira's weakness an "attack."

He specifically pointed to the lira being a "direct target" of US President Donald Trump, who last week took to Twitter to attack the currency as he announced new tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum exports.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Jovial gestures belie multiple disputes May 16, 2017: Trump welcomes Erdogan to Washington, saying both presidents have a "great relationship" and would make it "even better." Erdogan congratulates Trump on his "legendary" 2016 election win but complains bitterly about US arming of the Kurdish YPG militia, claiming that its inclusion in the US-led campaign against IS in in war-torn Syria provides a cover for Kurdish separatism.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Melee becomes further irritant May 17: As Erdogan ends his visit, Voice of America video footage emerges showing his guards assaulting Kurdish protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington. A month later, US authorities issue arrest warrants for 12 members of Erdogan's security detail, who had long returned to Turkey. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the assaults breached "legitimate" free speech.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey First anniversary of coup attempt July 15, 2017: Turkey marks the first anniversary of the failed coup attempt. In a post-coup bid crackdown 50,000 people were arrested, accused of links to the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, an Erdogan ally-turned-rival. Tens of thousands more face job suspensions. The refusal of the US to extradite Gulen has been a major sore spot in relations.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Turkey 'uneasy' about US arming of Kurdish militia August 23: US Defense Secretary James Mattis visits Ankara as the Pentagon stresses US commitment to bilateral relations and "honest dialogue." Mattis had just visited Iraq to assess the anti-IS campaign. Erdogan tells Turkish media that Turkey will thwart any attempt by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to establish a "terror corridor" in northern Syria through to the Mediterranean.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Turkey arrests US consulate employee October 5: Turkish authorities arrest Metin Topuz, a Turkish national employed at the US consulate in Istanbul. He is formally charged with espionage and collaboration in the 2016 coup attempt. The US embassy in Ankara subsequently says it is "deeply disturbed" by the arrest. It's reportedly the second since March, when a Turkish US consulate employee was arrested in Adana.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey US and Turkey suspend their respective visa services October 8-9: The United States suspends its issuance of non-immigrant visa applications to Turkish nationals, saying it has to "reassess" Turkish readiness to respect security at US diplomatic missions. Turkey suspends its visa services for US nationals and summons another staffer at the US consulate in Istanbul.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Attempts to make amends November 6: The US Embassy in Ankara announces that it is reinstating its visa program for Turkish tourists on a "limited" basis after receiving assurances from the government that no employees will be detained "for carrying out official duties." Shortly thereafter, Turkey confirms that it is also resuming visa services for US citizens one day before Prime Minister Yildirim visits Washington.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey At odds over Russian missiles December through August, 2018: In December, Turkey announced it would buy the Russian S-400 missile system, which is incompatable with NATO systems. The US Congress has included a provision in a defense bill that would cut Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet program if it moves forward with the S-400 deal.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Release the pastor ... or else August 1, 2018: The US sanctions Turkey's interior and justice ministers over the continued detention of pastor Andrew Brunson. Brunson had been moved from prison to house arrest in late July, but that fell short of US demands for his immediate release and end to terror and espionage charges. Brunson was arrested almost two years ago.



Details and implementation of the action plan remained vague, with many of the measures appearing to be medium and long-term projects and not the immediate action expected from the markets.

Budget discipline would be the foundation of the new approach, Albayrak said.

"Our precautions" would center on "our banks and the small and medium size enterprises" the treasury and finance minister added. "We will be taking the necessary steps with our banks and banking watchdog in a speedy manner."

Tax rules would be implemented if necessary, he said, but the government had no plans to seize foreign currency deposits or convert deposits to the Turkish lira.

He also threatened legal action against anybody spreading misinformation that threatened the economy. Prosecutors later said they would go after written and visual news as well as social media accounts that "threaten economic security" and spread "false news."

Euro, emerging markets hit

The Turkish lira crisis is also hit emerging market currencies and the euro, as the impact of a Turkish financial crisis creates concerns over contagion.

The euro skidded to a one year low of $1.13. ANZ bank analysts attributed the euro's wilt in part to "contagion risks" centered on Spanish, Italian and French banks which are exposed to Turkish foreign currency debt.

Spanish banks have $83.3 billion (€73.2 billion) in exposure to Turkish markets, while French banks are owed $38.4 billion, and Italian banks $17 billion.

The fear is that Turkish firms that took out euro and dollar denominated loans will be unable to repay those debts as the lira collapses, triggering bankruptcies that hit Turkish banks. The currency crisis would then turn into a financial crisis impacting European banks.

Emerging markets currencies also took a blow Monday, extending previous losses from last week.