 Turkey attempts to curb currency crisis | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 13.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Middle East

Turkey attempts to curb currency crisis

The central bank said it will "provide all the liquidity the banks need" to prevent a financial crisis. Prosecutors have meanwhile threatened to go after those that "threaten economic security."

Türkei, Istanbul: Finanzminister Berat Albayrak hält Ansprache (picture-alliance/M. Alkac)

Turkey's central bank on Monday announced a series of measures to address bank liquidity, marking the first major action to stem a meltdown in the lira that has threatened to morph into a full-blown financial crisis. 

The central bank said in a statement that it would "take all necessary measures to maintain financial stability" and "provide all the liquidity the banks need." The central bank specified several measures to manage lira liquidity and provide sufficient foreign currency to banks. 

The announcement appeared to help reverse what looked to be a currency freefall, as the Turkish lira plummeted in early trading in Asia on Monday to 7.22 against the dollar.  It later pared back losses to settle around 6.85 to the dollar as of 9:30 UTC, compared to a close on Friday of 6.6.  That represented a 4 percent drop. 

The Turkish lira has lost about 45 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year, with a 15 percent nosedive on Friday spooking global markets. 

Last week, Goldman Sachs said in a research note that a depreciation of the lira to 7.1 to the dollar would erode Turkish banks' excess capital. 

No signal of interest rate rise, IMF intervention

However, Monday's central bank announcement made no mention of raising interest rates, a move economists say is necessary to shore up the currency and show that the central bank is independent.

"The decline in the lira is multifaceted, caused not only by a weak external position in terms of current account deficit and inadequate currency reserves, but also the challenging political environment which exacerbates the vulnerabilities in the lira," said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

"A mid-meeting rate hike and tightening of monetary policy may help to avert the lira's decline, to some extent," he said. 

Turkish authorities have meanwhile shot down the idea of reaching out to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Analyst Eugene Leow wrote in a DBS Group report that "we fail to see how the crisis can be resolved without external support," but an IMF support package will be difficult "given Turkey's current political situation."

Watch video 03:16
Now live
03:16 mins.

Turkish lira implodes as Erdogan and Trump stand their ground

Action plan, threats

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly railed against raising interest rates and lashed out at the United States as the two NATO allies experience their worst falling out in decades over a jailed US pastor and a host of other political issues. 

On Sunday, he urged businesses not to withdraw foreign currencies from banks. "Otherwise we will set into motion our plan B and C," he said, without elaborating on the threat. 

Businesses should "know that keeping this nation alive and standing isn't just our job, but also the job of industrialists, of merchants."

Erdogan (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/B. Ozbilici)

Erdogan has framed the currency crisis as a deliberate external "attack" on the country and vowed not to back down as he ramps up the nationalist rhetoric

The central bank attempt to calm markets came after Finance Minister Berat Albayrak pledged on Sunday to implement an economic "action plan."  

"From Monday morning onwards our institutions will take the necessary steps and will share the announcements with the market," Albayrak said in an interview late on Sunday night.

Echoing his father-in-law, President Erdogan, whose policies and rhetoric have hurt confidence in the Turkish market, Albayrak called the lira's weakness an "attack."  

He specifically pointed to the lira being a "direct target" of US President Donald Trump, who last week took to Twitter to attack the currency as he announced new tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum exports.   

  • Erdogan and Trump USA (Reuters/K.Lamarque)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Jovial gestures belie multiple disputes

    May 16, 2017: Trump welcomes Erdogan to Washington, saying both presidents have a "great relationship" and would make it "even better." Erdogan congratulates Trump on his "legendary" 2016 election win but complains bitterly about US arming of the Kurdish YPG militia, claiming that its inclusion in the US-led campaign against IS in in war-torn Syria provides a cover for Kurdish separatism.

  • Members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail are shown violently reacting to peaceful protesters during Erdogan's trip last month to Washington.

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Melee becomes further irritant

    May 17: As Erdogan ends his visit, Voice of America video footage emerges showing his guards assaulting Kurdish protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington. A month later, US authorities issue arrest warrants for 12 members of Erdogan's security detail, who had long returned to Turkey. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the assaults breached "legitimate" free speech.

  • President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    First anniversary of coup attempt

    July 15, 2017: Turkey marks the first anniversary of the failed coup attempt. In a post-coup bid crackdown 50,000 people were arrested, accused of links to the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, an Erdogan ally-turned-rival. Tens of thousands more face job suspensions. The refusal of the US to extradite Gulen has been a major sore spot in relations.

  • Erdogan and Mattis

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Turkey 'uneasy' about US arming of Kurdish militia

    August 23: US Defense Secretary James Mattis visits Ankara as the Pentagon stresses US commitment to bilateral relations and "honest dialogue." Mattis had just visited Iraq to assess the anti-IS campaign. Erdogan tells Turkish media that Turkey will thwart any attempt by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to establish a "terror corridor" in northern Syria through to the Mediterranean.

  • US consulate in Istanbul

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Turkey arrests US consulate employee

    October 5: Turkish authorities arrest Metin Topuz, a Turkish national employed at the US consulate in Istanbul. He is formally charged with espionage and collaboration in the 2016 coup attempt. The US embassy in Ankara subsequently says it is "deeply disturbed" by the arrest. It's reportedly the second since March, when a Turkish US consulate employee was arrested in Adana.

  • Bildkombo Türkischer und US Pass (picture-alliance/dpa,AP)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    US and Turkey suspend their respective visa services

    October 8-9: The United States suspends its issuance of non-immigrant visa applications to Turkish nationals, saying it has to "reassess" Turkish readiness to respect security at US diplomatic missions. Turkey suspends its visa services for US nationals and summons another staffer at the US consulate in Istanbul.

  • Türkei US-Botschaft in Ankara (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Ozbilici)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Attempts to make amends

    November 6: The US Embassy in Ankara announces that it is reinstating its visa program for Turkish tourists on a "limited" basis after receiving assurances from the government that no employees will be detained "for carrying out official duties." Shortly thereafter, Turkey confirms that it is also resuming visa services for US citizens one day before Prime Minister Yildirim visits Washington.

  • A plane flies in the sky (Getty Images/S. Barbour)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    At odds over Russian missiles

    December through August, 2018: In December, Turkey announced it would buy the Russian S-400 missile system, which is incompatable with NATO systems. The US Congress has included a provision in a defense bill that would cut Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet program if it moves forward with the S-400 deal.

  • Andrew Brunson waves from a car as he is transferred from prison to house arrest (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/E. Tazegul)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Release the pastor ... or else

    August 1, 2018: The US sanctions Turkey's interior and justice ministers over the continued detention of pastor Andrew Brunson. Brunson had been moved from prison to house arrest in late July, but that fell short of US demands for his immediate release and end to terror and espionage charges. Brunson was arrested almost two years ago.


Details and implementation of the action plan remained vague, with many of the measures appearing to be medium and long-term projects and not the immediate action expected from the markets. 

Budget discipline would be the foundation of the new approach, Albayrak said. 

"Our precautions" would center on "our banks and the small and medium size enterprises" the treasury and finance minister added. "We will be taking the necessary steps with our banks and banking watchdog in a speedy manner."

Tax rules would be implemented if necessary, he said, but the government had no plans to seize foreign currency deposits or convert deposits to the Turkish lira.

He also threatened legal action against anybody spreading misinformation that threatened the economy.  Prosecutors later said they would go after written and visual news as well as social media accounts that "threaten economic security" and spread "false news."

Euro, emerging markets hit 

The Turkish lira crisis is also hit emerging market currencies and the euro, as the impact of a Turkish financial crisis creates concerns over contagion. 

The euro skidded to a one year low of $1.13. ANZ bank analysts attributed the euro's wilt in part to "contagion risks" centered on Spanish, Italian and French banks which are exposed to Turkish foreign currency debt.

Spanish banks have $83.3 billion (€73.2 billion) in exposure to Turkish markets, while French banks are owed $38.4 billion, and Italian banks $17 billion.  

The fear is that Turkish firms that took out euro and dollar denominated loans will be unable to repay those debts as the lira collapses, triggering bankruptcies that hit Turkish banks. The currency crisis would then turn into a financial crisis impacting European banks. 

Emerging markets currencies also took a blow Monday, extending previous losses from last week. 

 

 

 

DW recommends

Erdogan warns of 'economic war' as Turkish lira carnage spooks global markets

The Turkish lira crash is threatening to turn into a debt and liquidity crisis, with no end in sight. Instead of acting the Turkish leadership has warned of an "economic war," and hit back at a "currency plot." (11.08.2018)  

Will Turkey's economic woes reach Europe?

With diplomatic tensions high, the Turkish lira has hit yet another all-time low against the US dollar, impacting more than just the Mediterranean country itself. But will the spillover into the eurozone bring a bang? (10.08.2018)  

Andrew Brunson case: US takes narrow view in dispute with Turkey over pastor

There are a plethora of issues straining US-Turkish ties. So it is odd that the fate of one US pastor has sent relations between the two NATO allies into a tailspin. (05.08.2018)  

Higher US tariffs increase pressure on Turkish economy

US President Donald Trump has announced higher tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Turkey. The move added pressure to that nation's already troubled economy and came amid a diplomatic row with Washington. (10.08.2018)  

Erdogan's son-in-law says he'll run a clean central bank

Turkey's new finance minister has offered a few words to reassure skeptical markets amid nepotism allegations. The lira, already under strain, has taken a further beating since Berat Albayrak assumed the post this week. (12.07.2018)  

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

Turkish-US relations have soured despite President Donald Trump's hosting of his "friend" President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington in May. DW traces what led to the allies having their worst spat in five decades. (09.10.2017)  

WWW links

Central Bank statement

Central Bank statement

Audios and videos on the topic

Turkish lira implodes as Erdogan and Trump stand their ground  

Related content

Türkei, Gumushane: Recep Tayyip Erdogan hält eine Rede

Erdogan warns of 'economic war' as Turkish lira carnage spooks global markets 11.08.2018

The Turkish lira crash is threatening to turn into a debt and liquidity crisis, with no end in sight. Instead of acting the Turkish leadership has warned of an "economic war," and hit back at a "currency plot."

Türkei Währung

Will Turkey's economic woes reach Europe? 10.08.2018

With diplomatic tensions high, the Turkish lira has hit yet another all-time low against the US dollar, impacting more than just the Mediterranean country itself. But will the spillover into the eurozone bring a bang?

Türkei Berat Albayrak

Erdogan's son-in-law says he'll run a clean central bank 12.07.2018

Turkey's new finance minister has offered a few words to reassure skeptical markets amid nepotism allegations. The lira, already under strain, has taken a further beating since Berat Albayrak assumed the post this week.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

World

Mali waits for results after high-security presidential runoff vote

Deadly blaze breaks out in Taiwan hospital in highrise building

China state media justify Muslim Uighur crackdown to prevent ‘China's Syria'

Turkey attempts to curb currency crisis

France to introduce plastic packaging tax