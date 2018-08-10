 Higher US tariffs increase pressure on Turkish economy | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 10.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Higher US tariffs increase pressure on Turkish economy

US President Donald Trump has announced higher tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Turkey. The move added pressure to that nation's already troubled economy and came amid a diplomatic row with Washington.

Steel mill (Reuters/Y. Herman)

Donald Trump said Friday his administration had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, imposing a 20 percent duty on aluminum and a 50 percent levy on steel.

"I have just authorized a doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency slides rapidly downward against our very strong dollar," The US president said on Twitter.

Trump's announcement saw the Turkish lira drop even further, crashing to a 19 percent daily loss against the greenback. Minutes before Ankara learned about the higher tariffs, the lira had already hit an all-time low of 6.87 against the dollar.

Diplomatic row ongoing

The marked drop came as Turkey's current strains with the United States showed no sign of abating.

Turkey remains at loggerheads with the US in one of the worst spats between two NATO allies in years over the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson and a host of other issues.

The accelerated lira sell-off also deepened concerns about the exposure of banks to Turkey, particularly whether highly indebted companies would be able to pay back loans taken out in dollars and euros after years of overseas borrowing to fund a construction boom under Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan on Friday once again urged Turks to exchange gold and dollars into lira to stop the currency from plunging.

The president's characteristic defiance in the face of a shaky economy has further unnerved investors. Erdogan has frequently blamed an "interest rate lobby" and Western credit ratings agencies for trying to bring down Turkey's economy.

Watch video 01:29
Now live
01:29 mins.

Turkey's currency plunges to new low

hg/jd (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

Turkish lira hits record low as US sanctions bite

Turkey's lira has fallen to a record low as US sanctions and the effects of an overly politicized monetary policy kick in. President Erdogan's virtual economics may be about to hit a wall of hard truths. (03.08.2018)  

Andrew Brunson case: US takes narrow view in dispute with Turkey over pastor

There are a plethora of issues straining US-Turkish ties. So it is odd that the fate of one US pastor has sent relations between the two NATO allies into a tailspin. (05.08.2018)  

Will Turkey's economic woes reach Europe?

With diplomatic tensions high, the Turkish lira has hit yet another all-time low against the US dollar, impacting more than just the Mediterranean country itself. But will the spillover into the eurozone bring a bang? (10.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Turkey's currency plunges to new low  

Related content

USA Washington Jean-Claude Juncker, Präsident EU-Kommission & Donald Trump

Donald Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker talk trade tariffs 25.07.2018

The leaders agreed to work toward "zero tariffs" between the US and the EU, which would decisively reverse the slew of trade tariffs imposed recently. The deal involves the EU purchasing natural gas from the US.

China Hafen von Dalian

US to apply more pressure on China with new tariff hike 01.08.2018

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has said the scope of tariffs on China is set to increase. The measure would come amid an ongoing trade dispute and after Trump threatened to apply levies on all Chinese goods.

Aluminium-Produktion in China

EU steels itself with new tariffs aimed at protecting domestic industry 18.07.2018

In the wake of US tariffs on steel and aluminum, the EU has made several counter moves and has now raised tariffs of its own on steel imports which exceed quotas based on current levels.

Pharma firm aims to stop the use of its products in an execution

German drug company Fresensius is suing the US state of Nebraska - to stop a lethal injection using its products. 