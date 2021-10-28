Visit the new DW website

Eurozone

Germany is the most populous country in the eurozone, France the largest by surface area. The eurozone currency union currently has 19 memeber counries. Berlin's Euro policy has far-reaching implications.

The current Eurozone members are: Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain. The estimated population of the euro-area exceeds 300 million people. This pages collates DW's most recent content pertaining to the eurozone.

DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 28.10.2021

Markets await ECB decision on monetary policy - Volkswagen profit drops on chip shortage - Sustainable fashions from Pakistan
ARCHIV - 29.01.2020, Berlin: Jens Weidmann, Präsident der Bundesbank, nimmt an der Sitzung des Bundeskabinetts im Bundeskanzleramt teil. In der Corona-Krise sieht Bundesbankpräsident Jens Weidmann die deutsche Wirtschaft auf einem guten Weg. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann quits years before the end of his term 20.10.2021

The ECB's longest-serving council member and chief of the Bundesbank has remained skeptical of asset purchases and sustained ultra-low interest rates. His exit comes amid heated debate about the future of ECB policies.
Juli 2021*** Griechenland l IT Unternehmen TeamViewer in Ioannina, welches ein Deutsches IT Unternehmen vor 2 Jahren gegründet hat. +++nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung++++

Ioannina: A Greek town dreams of becoming an IT hub 12.10.2021

During the eurozone debt crisis half a million highly qualified IT workers left Greece. Athens is now trying to lure them back with pandemic recovery funding from the EU, a quarter of which is spent on digitalization.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America 04.10.2021

Drug Breakthrough - Cuban Companies - Eurozone Inflation
Christine Lagarde, Präsidentin der EZB, spricht auf der Pressekonferenz der Bank in Frankfurt am Main.

ECB to slow pace of emergency pandemic stimulus 09.09.2021

The European Central Bank will slow the rate of its pandemic stimulus as the eurozone economy shows signs of recovery. Inflation worries have spawned debate over when to end the emergency support.
DW Business Asia

DW Business Asia 31.08.2021

Afghans line up to withdraw cash in Kabul - Eurozone inflation rises to 3 percent for August - Xi Jinping talks up plans for 'green economy'
Die Europäische Zentralbank (EZB) und die Frankfurter Skyline spiegeln sich nach Sonnenuntergang im Main.

ECB says EU banks 'robust' after stress test 30.07.2021

European banking authorities conducted the semi-annual exercise to determine whether banks have enough capital to withstand economic shock. Importantly, the results mean banks can likely resume dividend payouts.
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 30.07.2021

Eurozone economies grow by 2% in Q2 - Dutch court rules for Hungarian drivers in pay case - Meeting Senegal's 'Salt Queen'

04.12.2018, Sachsen, Dresden: ILLUSTRATION - Zahlreiche Banknoten von 10, 20 und 50 Euro liegen sortiert auf einem Tisch. Foto: Monika Skolimowska/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB | Verwendung weltweit

German inflation levels exceed 3% for first time since 2008 29.07.2021

It's the first time since the 2008 global financial crash that inflation in Germany has reached such levels. The coronavirus pandemic is not the only factor driving the surge.

ECB takes next step toward digital euro 14.07.2021

The European Central Bank is taking a step towards launching a "digital euro" by officially starting to "explore" the currency, and looking at the potential pitfalls and benefits for eurozone residents.

Europe and money (Euro banknotes).

EU commissioner calls for debt rules to be less 'rigid' 01.05.2021

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many EU states to take on huge new debts. Budget commissioner Johannes Hahn says the bloc's one-size-fits-all rule for total public debt is no longer appropriate.
DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 30.04.2021

Eurozone economy shrinks 0.6% in first quarter- Companies send oxygen and supplies to India - Thousands of Colombians march to protest tax plans
ILLUSTRATION: Viele Eurobanknoten stecken in einer Geldbörse (gestellte Aufnahme). Die Europäische Statistikbehörde Eurostat veröffentlicht am 17.03.2021 Kennzahlen zur Inflation im Euroraum.

Why Europe should not worry about COVID-fueled inflation 22.03.2021

The euro area will see a sharp rise in prices as a vaccine-led recovery gathers steam, but there are several reasons why the inflationary trends will be short-lived and are unlikely to spiral out of control.

ARCHIV - 27.11.2019, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Christine Lagarde, die Präsidentin der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB), gibt eine Pressekonferenz. (zu dpa EZB-Präsidentin deutet weitere Konjunkturhilfe an) Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

ECB keeps interest rates at zero, boosts emergency bonds program 11.03.2021

Europe's monetary watchdog wants to keep financing conditions favorable for the 19 eurozone countries.

DW Business - Africa 11.03.2021

Japan remembers tsunami & Fukushima disaster - ECB accelerates help for Eurozone as recovery lags - Reusable boxes to solve food to-go trash problem
DW Business

DW Business 16.02.2021

Eurozone Growth - Vaccine Nationalism
