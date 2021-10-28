Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany is the most populous country in the eurozone, France the largest by surface area. The eurozone currency union currently has 19 memeber counries. Berlin's Euro policy has far-reaching implications.
The current Eurozone members are: Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain. The estimated population of the euro-area exceeds 300 million people. This pages collates DW's most recent content pertaining to the eurozone.
The ECB's longest-serving council member and chief of the Bundesbank has remained skeptical of asset purchases and sustained ultra-low interest rates. His exit comes amid heated debate about the future of ECB policies.