Germany is the most populous country in the eurozone, France the largest by surface area. The eurozone currency union currently has 19 memeber counries. Berlin's Euro policy has far-reaching implications.

The current Eurozone members are: Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain. The estimated population of the euro-area exceeds 300 million people. This pages collates DW's most recent content pertaining to the eurozone.