Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Euro

The euro is the official currency of the eurozone, which consists of 19 of the 28 EU member states. It is the second-largest reserve currency in the world after the US dollar.

Since 1999, the euro has been used as an accounting currency in global financial markets. Physical euro coins and banknotes entered into circulation in 2002. In 2009, the euro has become immersed in Europe's sovereign debt crisis which forced the eurozone to adopt a raft of reforms to stabilize the currency.

Stuttgart, Deutschland - 9. Mai 2021: ICE 4 Zug der Deutsche Bahn DB auf der Neubaustrecke NBS Mannheim-Stuttgart in Deutschland.

Germany: Rail operator Deutsche Bahn to get multi-billion euro bailout 01.11.2021

Germany's rail operated racked up over €3 billion in loses during the coronavirus pandemic. Now it's set to get a bailout, with most of the emergency funds expected to go to rail infrastructure subsidiary DB-Netz.

Fuﬂball Frauen WM-Qualifikation L‰nderspiel Deutschland - Israel am 26.10.2021 im Stadion Essen in Essen Torjubel zum 1:0 durch Jule Brand Deutschland , vorne - Laura Freigang Detuschland , hinten DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Football Women World Cup Qualifier Germany Israel on 26 10 2021 at Stadion Essen in Essen Goal celebration to 1 0 by Jule Brand Germany , front Laura Freigang Detuschland , back DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Nordrhein Westfalen Germany

Euro 2022: Germany drawn in 'tough group' with Denmark, Spain and Finland 29.10.2021

Germany's women's national team have been drawn in Group B for the European Championships in England next July. Germany's group games will take place in Milton Keynes and Brentford.
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel before their meeting at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel is on a two-day visit to the country whose financial crisis marked much of her tenure and Germany's relationship with Europe. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Germany's Merkel in Greece for farewell visit 29.10.2021

German chancellor Angela Merkel is on her final official trip to a country that has not always welcomed her. Ties with Athens "went through ups and downs," Merkel said.
ILLUSTRATION - Das Kreuz einer evangelisch-lutherischen Kirche ist in der Abenddämmerung zu sehen. Dem Bundesamt für Migration und Flüchtlinge (BAMF) wurden nach eigener Auskunft in diesem Jahr von Anfang Januar bis Ende August elf neue Fälle von Kirchenasyl in Rheinland-Pfalz gemeldet. 2018 hatte das BAMF 61 neue Meldungen dieser Art aus Rheinland-Pfalz bekommen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Study starts on sexual abuse in Protestant Church 28.10.2021

The aim of the multi-million euro, three-year sweeping probe is to analyze the structural and systemic conditions that have facilitated abuse with the Protestant Church in Germany.
Fußball 1. Bundesliga 7. Spieltag Borussia Dortmund - FC Augsburg am 02.10.2021 im Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund Jude Bellingham ( Dortmund ) DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. Foto: Revierfoto

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham: How to make the complete midfielder 15.10.2021

Jude Bellingham has packed more into his career by age 18 than many players do in decades. DW takes a trip back to his home town to find out how the Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder became the player he is.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands after the signing of a new defense deal at The Elysee Palace Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in Paris. France and Greece announced on Tuesday a major, multibillion-euro defense deal including Athens' decision to buy three French warships. (Ludovic Marin, Pool Photo via AP)

France and Greece sign multibillion-euro defense deal 28.09.2021

France has secured a new defense deal with Greece, reportedly amounting up to €3 billion, after a bitter submarine contract fallout with Australia.
28.07.21 *** Fußball, Olympia, Männer, Vorrunde, Gruppe D, 3. Spieltag, Deutschland - Elfenbeinküste im Miyagi-Stadium: Deutschlands Trainer Stefan Kuntz. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Stefan Kuntz appointed Turkey national team coach 19.09.2021

Following a disastrous campaign at Euro 2020, Turkey has looked abroad for its new coach and appointed successful Germany Under-21s coach Stefan Kuntz. Kuntz played for Turkish giants Besiktas for one season as a player.
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Trainerin Deutschland) DFB Frauen Laenderspiel; Deutschland - Chile, 15.06.2021, Offenbach, Stadion am Bieberer Berg DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

Germany go full throttle towards Euros 16.09.2021

Upcoming games against Bulgaria and Serbia may be World Cup qualifiers in name, but they're more like warm-ups for next year's Euros. A mini-tournament in February also gives Martina Voss-Tecklenburg extra preparation.
12.08.2018+++ German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

How German parliament debated the big crises of the Merkel era 16.09.2021

Climate, migration, and the euro: Which issues has the Bundestag debated the most since 2005?

DW Business - Africa 09.09.2021

ECB to begin easing pandemic-era stimulus - High fish prices in Yemen fuel calls for export stop - Mismatch between employers and labor in Argentina
STUTTGART, GERMANY - AUGUST 31: Hans-Dieter Flick, Head Coach of Germany looks on during a training session at Gazi-Stadion auf der Waldau on August 31, 2021 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

'Germany needs a proper striker like Harry Kane' 31.08.2021

Germany’s Hansi Flick era begins this week with a triple header of World Cup qualifiers. Ex-Germany player Markus Babbel has weighed in with his take on why they failed under Joachim Löw but could succeed under Flick.
Fußball: EM, Italien - England, Finalrunde, Finale im Wembley-Stadion. Fans von England jubeln nach dem 0:1. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Coronavirus digest: Euro 2020 final was a 'superspreader event’ 21.08.2021

Government estimates suggest thousands of people were infected with the coronavirus on the day of the Euro 2020 final in London. Elsewhere, Cuba approved its second homegrown vaccine. Follow DW for the latest.

Hansi Flick (Bundestrainer), GES/ Fussball/ DFB Medien Get-together mit Bundestrainer Hansi Flick und seinem Team, 10.08.2021 Football / Soccer: DFB media get-together with German national coach Hansi Flick and his team, Frankfurt, August 10, 2021 Foto: Thomas Boecker/DFB via GES-Sportfoto

Hansi Flick promises 'all-in mentality' as Germany seek fresh start 10.08.2021

After inspiring a star-studded side who had lost their spark as Bayern Munich head coach, Hansi Flick is looking to repeat the trick with the German national team. The first priority is a change in mindset.
DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 10.08.2021

Climate change report sounds 'code red' for planet - Recent floods cost Munich Re half a billion Euro

Why central banks are racing to launch digital currencies 09.08.2021

The rise of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin initially spooked central banks. Concerned about what adoption could mean for their ability to implement economic policy, they are now racing to create their own digital money.
04.12.2018, Sachsen, Dresden: ILLUSTRATION - Zahlreiche Banknoten von 10, 20 und 50 Euro liegen sortiert auf einem Tisch. Foto: Monika Skolimowska/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB | Verwendung weltweit

German inflation levels exceed 3% for first time since 2008 29.07.2021

It's the first time since the 2008 global financial crash that inflation in Germany has reached such levels. The coronavirus pandemic is not the only factor driving the surge.
Show more articles