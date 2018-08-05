Andrew Brunson case: US takes narrow view in dispute with Turkey over pastor

The US decision on August 1 to impose sanctions on the Turkish justice and interior ministers over the continued detention of US pastor Andrew Brunson may have been largely symbolic. Neither Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu nor Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul are likely to feel the pain of narrowly targeted sanctions.

The immediate effect of the sanctions was to spook markets, sending the already beleaguered Turkish lira to record lows against the dollar. While there is no telling where this latest crisis in US-Turkish relations will end, there is a clear risk of a cycle of escalation, including further US sanctions.

Read more: US sanctions Turkish government ministers over detained Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson

However, the whole affair has revealed a willingness on the part of the United States to engage in hostage diplomacy with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's authoritarian government. It also seems to demonstrate the Trump administration's focus on a single evangelical Christian over broader human rights issues in Turkey and a host of other strategic questions.

"It appears that Trump was actually willing to offer Erdogan some real concessions in exchange for Brunson's release, if their deal had gone through," said Merve Tahiroglu, a Turkish research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a DC-based think tank.

"The Trump administration should have never entered into such negotiations with Turkish officials. The fact that it did shows just how transactional the bilateral relationship has become," she said.

What is the Andrew Brunson row all about? Alleged connection to failed military coup US pastor Andrew Brunson was first arrested in October 2016, when Turkey was in the immediate throes of a crackdown on suspected instigators of the failed July coup attempt. He is accused of supporting exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen as well as Kurdish militants. Ankara claims Gulen masterminded coup bid.

What is the Andrew Brunson row all about? Espionage charges Brunson faces charges of "committing crimes on behalf of terror groups without being a member" and espionage. Now subject to house arrest, the 50-year-old pastor faces a prison sentence of up to 35 years if he is convicted on both counts at the end of his ongoing trial.

What is the Andrew Brunson row all about? 'No credible evidence' In July, 2018, Brunson was allowed to leave prison and remain under house arrest, but his request to leave Turkey was denied by authorities. Washington has maintained that there is no credible evidence to support the charges brought against him. "Release Pastor Andrew Brunson now or be prepared to face the consequences," US Vice President Mike Pence warned Turkey.

What is the Andrew Brunson row all about? 'No one dictates to Turkey' US President Donald Trump threatened to slap "large sanctions" on Turkey if it refused to free the Christian pastor. Trump took to Twitter to demand that the pastor be freed, writing: "This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!" In a tit-for-tat tweet, Turkish Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu responded by saying that, "No one dictates [to] Turkey."

What is the Andrew Brunson row all about? US sanctions A week later, on August 1, 2018, the White House announced it was imposing sanctions on two top members of the Turkish government – Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul (above right) and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu – for their role in Brunson's detention. President Erdogan has said that he will not be swayed by sanctions.

What is the Andrew Brunson row all about? 'Constructive' dialogue But signs of a diplomatic thaw began to appear after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkey's Cavusoglu met in Singapore on the sidelines of a regional summit on August 3. "They [Pompeo and Cavusoglu] spoke about a number of issues, and had a constructive conversation," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

What is the Andrew Brunson row all about? Shaky US-Turkey ties The Brunson row is the latest in a series of diplomatic and military disputes between the two NATO allies. The US uses bases in Turkey for its military operations across the Middle East, but the two countries have sparred over numerous issues, including Washington's support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, whom Ankara sees as a threat to its political stability. Author: Shamil Shams



A faltered deal

A bombshell report this week in Bloomberg, citing Turkish and American officials, outlined how the two sides were close to a deal for Brunson to be released before Ankara made additional last minute demands.

The deal would have allowed Hakan Atilla, a former top executive at Turkish state-owned bank Halkbank, to return to Turkey to complete his prison sentence. Atilla was convicted in the US on charges of Iran sanctions-busting.

Read more: US sentences Turkish banker for Iran sanctions busting

The US Treasury is widely expected to level a multibillion-dollar fine against Halkbank for its role in the sanctions-busting scheme, a move that could send Turkey's fragile economy off a cliff. Under the reportedly failed deal, the US would have lessened or even dropped any fine on the state-linked bank.

Protesters from the public servants union Memur-Sen protest US sanctions in front of the US Embassy in Ankara

In another concession, the Trump administration had secured the release from Israel of Turkish national Ebru Ozkan, who was arrested there on suspicion of aiding Hamas. Ozkan is now in Turkey.

Brunson was set to be released and deported at his hearing on July 18. Instead, he was moved from prison to house arrest, a move that infuriated the Trump administration.

Read more: Turkey: US pastor Andrew Brunson released from jail and put under house arrest

The deal reportedly broke down when Turkey added the demand that the United States drop any additional investigations into Halkbank. During Atilla's trial in New York, damning details about corruption within the Turkish government were revealed.

Read more: Reza Zarrab testifies he gave bribes to Turkey minister

"If this deal had actually gone through, it would have removed a major challenge to Turkey's economic prospects and may have even cleared Halkbank's name in the eyes of international financial institutions," said Tahiroglu.

"The argument that this deal fell through because of further demands by Ankara that the US drop all investigations into Turkish sanctions-evasion schemes is truly mind-blowing. Erdogan could have walked away from all of this as a winner. Instead, he's earned Trump's wrath."

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Jovial gestures belie multiple disputes May 16, 2017: Trump welcomes Erdogan to Washington, saying both presidents have a "great relationship" and would make it "even better." Erdogan congratulates Trump on his "legendary" 2016 election win but complains bitterly about US arming of the Kurdish YPG militia, claiming that its inclusion in the US-led campaign against IS in in war-torn Syria provides a cover for Kurdish separatism.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Melee becomes further irritant May 17: As Erdogan ends his visit, Voice of America video footage emerges showing his guards assaulting Kurdish protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington. A month later, US authorities issue arrest warrants for 12 members of Erdogan's security detail, who had long returned to Turkey. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the assaults breached "legitimate" free speech.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey First anniversary of coup attempt July 15, 2017: Turkey marks the first anniversary of the failed coup attempt. In a post-coup bid crackdown 50,000 people were arrested, accused of links to the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, an Erdogan ally-turned-rival. Tens of thousands more face job suspensions. The refusal of the US to extradite Gulen has been a major sore spot in relations.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Turkey 'uneasy' about US arming of Kurdish militia August 23: US Defense Secretary James Mattis visits Ankara as the Pentagon stresses US commitment to bilateral relations and "honest dialogue." Mattis had just visited Iraq to assess the anti-IS campaign. Erdogan tells Turkish media that Turkey will thwart any attempt by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to establish a "terror corridor" in northern Syria through to the Mediterranean.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Turkey arrests US consulate employee October 5: Turkish authorities arrest Metin Topuz, a Turkish national employed at the US consulate in Istanbul. He is formally charged with espionage and collaboration in the 2016 coup attempt. The US embassy in Ankara subsequently says it is "deeply disturbed" by the arrest. It's reportedly the second since March, when a Turkish US consulate employee was arrested in Adana.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey US and Turkey suspend their respective visa services October 8-9: The United States suspends its issuance of non-immigrant visa applications to Turkish nationals, saying it has to "reassess" Turkish readiness to respect security at US diplomatic missions. Turkey suspends its visa services for US nationals and summons another staffer at the US consulate in Istanbul.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Attempts to make amends November 6: The US Embassy in Ankara announces that it is reinstating its visa program for Turkish tourists on a "limited" basis after receiving assurances from the government that no employees will be detained "for carrying out official duties." Shortly thereafter, Turkey confirms that it is also resuming visa services for US citizens one day before Prime Minister Yildirim visits Washington.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey At odds over Russian missiles December through August, 2018: In December, Turkey announced it would buy the Russian S-400 missile system, which is incompatable with NATO systems. The US Congress has included a provision in a defense bill that would cut Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet program if it moves forward with the S-400 deal.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Release the pastor ... or else August 1, 2018: The US sanctions Turkey's interior and justice ministers over the continued detention of pastor Andrew Brunson. Brunson had been moved from prison to house arrest in late July, but that fell short of US demands for his immediate release and end to terror and espionage charges. Brunson was arrested almost two years ago.



A single individual

The Trump administration has repeatedly accused Turkey of holding Brunson as a "hostage." The evangelical pastor from North Carolina has been in detention for nearly two years.

He faces charges of terrorism and espionage, leveled against him in the wake of a crackdown following the failed July 2016 coup attempt. Ankara blames the coup bid on US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. Tens of thousands of people in Turkey have been imprisoned since the coup attempt.

Read more: Turkey's Gulen movement on the rise in Germany

Compared to Brunson, the Trump administration has not shown the same level of interest in the case of two dual Turkish-American nationals and three foreign national US consulate employees facing similar trumped-up, terrorism-related charges in Turkey. Nor has it taken action for massive human rights abuses and the deterioration of the rule of law in Turkey.

NASA scientist Serkan Golge has been imprisoned for seven-and-a-half-years and professor Ismail Kul is banned from leaving Turkey pending trial. Two of the three US consulate employees are in prison, while the third is under house arrest.

The US Treasury statement announcing the sanctions on the Turkish ministers specifically mentioned Brunson and vague "serious human rights abuses" in Turkey.

Meanwhile, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, a devout evangelical, both took to Twitter to praise Brunson as a great Christian and "innocent man of faith."

Erdogan has gone so far as to say Turkey would not bow down to US threats and blamed Washington for displaying an "evangelical, Zionist mentality," in apparent reference to evangelical Christians' support for Israel.

The implication of the Trump administration's rhetoric is that US pressure on Turkey could be dropped if Brunson were released. That makes the myopic focus on Brunson, whose cause has been picked up by Trump's evangelical base, problematic.

"Brunson's detention is egregious, and the United States should be making every effort to secure the release of American citizens unjustly imprisoned overseas. That said, by justifying human rights-related sanctions only on the grounds of the Turkish government's treatment of Brunson, rather than on that government's abysmal human rights record writ large, the administration has clearly placed a disproportionate emphasis on a single individual," said Rob Berschinski, the Senior Vice President for Policy at Human Rights First.

Read more: Opinion: A dark time for democracy in Turkey

"It's hard not to infer that the administration is using the Brunson case to pander to its supporters, given Brunson's profession as an evangelical Christian pastor, and the extent to which the administration has been much less aggressive concerning other Americans detained in Turkey," added Berschinski, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy and Human Rights.

Watch video 26:01 Now live 26:01 mins. Share Mevlut Cavusoglu on Conflict Zone Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2yfwX Mevlut Cavusoglu on Conflict Zone

Indeed, NASA scientist Golge's wife, Kubra, told NBC News that she feels the Trump administration is "only trying to save Brunson but not us." Kubra Golge has been banned from leaving Turkey with their two sons, aged 2 and 7.

Tahiroglu, from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said it was a "big mistake" to only focus on Brunson's situation. "It communicates — including to Turkish people — that the administration shows favoritism towards Christians or Evangelicals, which distracts from the real issue and diminishes the legitimacy of Washington's resentment," she said.

"The issue here is not just of religious freedom, but of US national security and lack of rule of law in Turkey," she added.

More trouble on the horizon

In addition to Brunson's imprisonment, US-Turkish relations have nosedived over American support for Syrian Kurdish forces and Turkey's demand that Washington extradite Gulen for his alleged role in the coup.

Ankara's plans to buy Russia's S-400 missile defense system are also adding pressure on bilateral ties. US Congress has ratcheted up pressure on Turkey over the S-400 deal, threatening to cut its NATO ally out of the F-35 fighter jet program.

There is also an impeding showdown over US sanctions on Iran, a major oil and gas supplier to Turkey.