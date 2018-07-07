 Opinion: A dark time for democracy in Turkey | Opinion | DW | 09.07.2018

Opinion

Opinion: A dark time for democracy in Turkey

Recep Tayyip Erdogan's swearing-in as Turkey's new all-powerful president is the culmination of a long quest. But Turkey remains divided, and Germany must not abandon the Turkish opposition, says DW's Gunnar Köhne.

Recep Tayip Erdogan stands behind a podium as people applaud (picture-alliance/AA/K. Ozer)

In the 1990s when he was still the mayor of Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan supposedly said, "Democracy is like a streetcar. When I arrive at my stop, I get off."

The 64-year-old has now reached his stop. His enthronement as Turkish president, complete with a personally customized constitution, means he can govern the country with nearly unlimited powers — by decree. Going forward, the parliament will barely play a role. Instead, it will be: Erdogan appoints and Erdogan dismisses, whether judges, ministers or teachers. The more than 18,000 civil servants who he dismissed over the weekend will not be the last ones to go.

  • Supporters rally for Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

    The rise of Turkey's Erdogan

    In Turkey and abroad, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a polarizing effect. He has been described as a neo-Ottoman "sultan" as well as an authoritarian leader. From his early beginnings campaigning for Islamist causes to leading NATO's second largest military as the president of Turkey, DW explores the rise of the Turkish leader.

  • A poster of a controversial film about Erdogan's time in jail

    Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

    Jailed mayor of Istanbul

    After years of moving up the ranks of the Islamist-rooted Welfare Party, Erdogan was elected mayor of Istanbul in 1994. But four years later, the party was ruled unconstitutional on the grounds it threatened Turkey's secularist nature, and was disbanded. He was later jailed for four months for a controversial public reading of a poem, and consequently lost his mayorship over the conviction.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with then-opposition leader Angela Merkel in 2004

    Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

    Leading the republic

    Erdogan co-founded the Justice and Development Party (AKP), which won a majority of seats in 2002. He was made prime minister in 2003. During his first years in office, Erdogan worked on providing social services, improving the economy and implementing democratic reforms. But some have argued that his premiership was also marked by a religious shift in the political sphere.

  • Protesters carry signs of Erdogan claiming to support the Muslim Brotherhood

    Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

    Islamist causes

    While Turkey's constitution guarantees the country's secular nature, observers believe Erdogan has managed to purge the "old secularist guard." The Turkish leader has said that one of his goals is to raise a "pious generation." Erdogan's supporters have hailed the Turkish leader's initiatives, arguing that they've reversed years of discrimination against practicing Muslims.

  • Erdogan in military uniform in a helicopter

    Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

    Surviving a coup

    In July 2016, a failed military coup targeting Erdogan and his government left more than 200 people dead, including civilians and soldiers. In the wake of the coup attempt, Erdogan declared a state of emergency and vowed to "clean up" the military. "In Turkey, armed forces are not governing the state or leading the state. They cannot," he said.

  • Protesters scattering after Turkish police use water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds

    Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

    Nationwide crackdown

    Since the failed coup, authorities have launched a nationwide crackdown, arresting more than 50,000 people in the armed forces, police, judiciary, schools and media. Erdogan has blamed Fethullah Gulen, a self-exiled cleric in the US and former ally, and his supporters of trying to undermine the government. But rights groups believe the allegations are a means to solidify his power and influence.

  • Kurdish protesters hold up a sign calling Erdogan a terrorist

    Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

    Divisive politician

    While Erdogan enjoys significant support in Turkey and the Turkish expatriate community, he has been criticized for his heavy-handed policies and military campaigns against Kurdish militants following the collapse of a peace process in 2015. This January, Erdogan launched a deadly offensive into the northern Syrian enclave of Afrin, an operation that was widely condemned by human rights groups.

  • Erdogan in front of an amalgamation of Turkish and EU flags

    Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

    A new era?

    Having served as Turkey's president since 2014, Erdogan successfully extended his time in office after winning elections in June. The elections marked Turkey's transition to an executive-style presidency. Observers believe the elections will herald a new era for Turkey – for better or worse.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


Like Egpyt and Russia

Turkey has never been a picture-perfect democracy at any point in its 90-year-long existence. However, the extensive disempowerment of parliament has finally placed the country in the same category as states like Egypt or Russia. There is one difference, however: The political opposition in Turkey is no small ragtag group but instead is backed by nearly half of the population.

Erdogan is taking a big risk if he thinks that he and his supporters can preside over the rest of the country from here on out. He can put every liberal-minded teacher out on the street and implement more Islam classes. He can also downgrade the remaining university professors to mere takers of orders from above. He can push Western-oriented, innovative companies out of the country and provide state contracts to his cronies. He can continue agitating against the West, blasting the population with through friendly media outlets and responding to the demands of the Kurds with even more violence.

A man holds a sign of Erdogan and cheers admist a crowd (Getty Images/AFP/A. Gharabli)

Erogan's supporters may be vocal, but around half the population did not back him in the recent election

Erdogan can do all of that — it's just that then the economic and political growth he has long promised will fail to materialize. Instead, the fall of the Turkish lira and galloping inflation are the first signs of a serious crisis. 

Read more: Turkey's low-interest time bomb

It still remains unclear if the new regime will function. Erdogan promised Turkish citizens that he would replace the cumbersome bureaucracy with a system that actually works. At the same time he has created dozens of vice presidential positions and advisory commissions whose competencies remain unclear. Erdogan wants to control everything personally, but he also needs colleagues who can do more than just be loyal to him.

Europe must not abandon the opposition

Erdogan can only implement his plans with an iron fist. If he relaxes, the country will become ungovernable. He knows this, yet he's once again showing conciliatory signs, such as his announcement to appoint politically independent experts as ministers. But more than anything else, such signals should be seen as attempts to calm foreign countries and investors.

Koehne Gunnar Kommentarbild App PROVISORISCH

DW correspondent Gunnar Köhne

A dark period is now beginning for Turks who support democracy. Never before have they had such an all-powerful opponent as Erdogan. Yet despite the despondency that took hold after the electoral defeat, the Turkish opposition will soon remember its strengths.

Germany and Europe should not leave the opposition alone in the future. We should guarantee safety to dissidents forced to flee and increase the pressure on Ankara. The EU made the right the decision when it chose to provisionally end all talks over expanding the customs union with Turkey. And EU accession talks can also end immediately. As it stands now, there's really no point anymore.

Read more: Demirtas: Europe is letting Turkey’s opposition down

