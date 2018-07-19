 Turkey: US pastor Andrew Brunson released from jail and put under house arrest | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 25.07.2018

Europe

Turkey: US pastor Andrew Brunson released from jail and put under house arrest

Accused of having terrorist ties, Brunson faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted. The US has called for his release, while Turkey has suggested a swap for Fethullah Gulen.

A soldier stands guard in front of the Aliaga court and prison complex during the trial of US pastor Andrew Brunson (Getty Images/AFP/B. Kilic)

On Wednesday, a Turkish court ordered US pastor Andrew Brunson to be released from prison, where he has been detained since October 2016, and be put under house arrest instead. The man is accused of having ties to two groups the Turkish government considers terrorist organizations: The so-called Gulen movement of exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen and the Kurdistan Workers' Party PKK.

Although he vehemently denies the claims, Brunson could face up to 35 years in prison if found guilty. The case has further deteriorated ties between Ankara and Washington, with US President Donald Trump calling the case a "disgrace."

  • Erdogan and Trump USA (Reuters/K.Lamarque)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Jovial gestures belie multiple disputes

    May 16: Trump welcomes Erdogan to Washington's Oval Office, saying both presidents have a "great relationship" and would make it "even better." Erdogan congratulates Trump on his "legendary" 2016 election win but complains bitterly about US arming of the Kurdish YPG militia, claiming that its inclusion in the US-led campaign against IS in in war-torn Syria provides a cover for Kurdish separatism.

  • Members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail are shown violently reacting to peaceful protesters during Erdogan's trip last month to Washington.

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Melee becomes further irritant

    May 17: As Erdogan ends his visit, Voice of America video footage emerges showing his guards assaulting Kurdish protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington. A month later, US authorities issue arrest warrants for 12 members of Erdogan's security detail, who had long returned to Turkey. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the assaults breached "legitimate" free speech.

  • President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    First anniversary of coup attempt

    July 15: President Erdogan, his wife Emine and Turkish parliament speaker Ismail Kahraman recall the failed 2016 coup attempt that left some 250 people dead, including Erdogan's campaign manager, Erol Elcok. In a post-coup bid crackdown 50,000 people were arrested, accused of links to the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, an Erdogan ally turned rival. Tens of thousands more face job suspensions.

  • Erdogan and Mattis

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Turkey 'uneasy' about US arming of Kurdish militia

    August 23: US Defense Secretary James Mattis visits Ankara as the Pentagon stresses US commitment to bilateral relations and "honest dialogue." Mattis had just visited Iraq to assess the anti-IS campaign. Erdogan tells Turkish media that Turkey will thwart any attempt by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to establish a "terror corridor" in northern Syria through to the Mediterranean.

  • Screenshot EPC Initiative Pastor Andrew Brunson

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Turkey-based US pastor still under arrest

    August 24: Turkey issues a fresh arrest order against Turkey-based American pastor Andrew Brunson, who's been in detention since late 2016. The pro-government newspaper Sabah says Brunson faces charges of attempting to overthrow parliament and espionage. On September 29, Erdogan offers to swap Brunson for Gulen. In a rebuff, the US State Department calls again for the pastor's release.

  • US consulate in Istanbul

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Turkey arrests US consulate employee

    October 5: Turkish authorities arrest Metin Topuz, a Turkish national employed at the US consulate in Istanbul. He is formally charged with espionage and collaboration in the 2016 coup attempt. The US embassy in Ankara subsequently says it is "deeply disturbed" by the arrest. It's reportedly the second since March, when a Turkish US consulate employee was arrested in Adana.

  • Bildkombo Türkischer und US Pass (picture-alliance/dpa,AP)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    US and Turkey suspend their respective visa services

    October 8-9: The United States suspends its issuance of non-immigrant visa applications to Turkish nationals, saying it has to "reassess" Turkish readiness to respect security at US diplomatic missions. Turkey suspends its visa services for US nationals and summons another staffer at the US consulate in Istanbul.

  • Türkei US-Botschaft in Ankara (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Ozbilici)

    NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

    Attempts to make amends

    November 6: The US Embassy in Ankara announces that it is reinstating its visa program for Turkish tourists on a "limited" basis after receiving assurances from the government that no employees will be detained "for carrying out official duties." Shortly thereafter, Turkey confirms that it is also resuming visa services for US citizens one day before Prime Minister Yildirim visits Washington.


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Gulen was behind a failed coup attempt in July 2016, and expressed interest in exchanging Brunson for Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the US since 1999.

Brunson will be outfitted with an electronic ankle bracelet and not be allowed to leave the country. His next scheduled court appearance is on October 12.

Watch video 01:44
Now live
01:44 mins.

Amnesty: 'Climate of fear in Turkey'

js/rt (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Andrew Brunson: US pastor on trial in Turkey on terror charges

Evangelical Christian pastor Andrew Brunson ran a church in the Turkish city of Izmir. He faces two separate terms of 15 and 20 years in prison if convicted. (16.04.2018)  

US evangelical Pastor Andrew Brunson denied release from Turkish prison

US Congress and President Trump are outraged over pastor Andrew Brunson's detention in Turkey. US President Donald Trump urged Recep Tayyip Erdogan to "do something" for the clergyman's release on Twitter. (18.07.2018)  

Turkey threatens retaliation against US if Washington halts weapons sales

The US and Turkey are at odds over the prospect of Ankara buying high-tech missiles from Russia. Turkey accuses Washington of bullying but is also eyeing advanced US fighter jets. (06.05.2018)  

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

Turkish-US relations have soured despite President Donald Trump's hosting of his "friend" President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington in May. DW traces what led to the allies having their worst spat in five decades. (09.10.2017)  

