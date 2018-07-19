Turkey: US pastor Andrew Brunson released from jail and put under house arrest

On Wednesday, a Turkish court ordered US pastor Andrew Brunson to be released from prison, where he has been detained since October 2016, and be put under house arrest instead. The man is accused of having ties to two groups the Turkish government considers terrorist organizations: The so-called Gulen movement of exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen and the Kurdistan Workers' Party PKK.

Although he vehemently denies the claims, Brunson could face up to 35 years in prison if found guilty. The case has further deteriorated ties between Ankara and Washington, with US President Donald Trump calling the case a "disgrace."

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Jovial gestures belie multiple disputes May 16: Trump welcomes Erdogan to Washington's Oval Office, saying both presidents have a "great relationship" and would make it "even better." Erdogan congratulates Trump on his "legendary" 2016 election win but complains bitterly about US arming of the Kurdish YPG militia, claiming that its inclusion in the US-led campaign against IS in in war-torn Syria provides a cover for Kurdish separatism.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Melee becomes further irritant May 17: As Erdogan ends his visit, Voice of America video footage emerges showing his guards assaulting Kurdish protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington. A month later, US authorities issue arrest warrants for 12 members of Erdogan's security detail, who had long returned to Turkey. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the assaults breached "legitimate" free speech.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey First anniversary of coup attempt July 15: President Erdogan, his wife Emine and Turkish parliament speaker Ismail Kahraman recall the failed 2016 coup attempt that left some 250 people dead, including Erdogan's campaign manager, Erol Elcok. In a post-coup bid crackdown 50,000 people were arrested, accused of links to the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, an Erdogan ally turned rival. Tens of thousands more face job suspensions.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Turkey 'uneasy' about US arming of Kurdish militia August 23: US Defense Secretary James Mattis visits Ankara as the Pentagon stresses US commitment to bilateral relations and "honest dialogue." Mattis had just visited Iraq to assess the anti-IS campaign. Erdogan tells Turkish media that Turkey will thwart any attempt by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to establish a "terror corridor" in northern Syria through to the Mediterranean.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Turkey-based US pastor still under arrest August 24: Turkey issues a fresh arrest order against Turkey-based American pastor Andrew Brunson, who's been in detention since late 2016. The pro-government newspaper Sabah says Brunson faces charges of attempting to overthrow parliament and espionage. On September 29, Erdogan offers to swap Brunson for Gulen. In a rebuff, the US State Department calls again for the pastor's release.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Turkey arrests US consulate employee October 5: Turkish authorities arrest Metin Topuz, a Turkish national employed at the US consulate in Istanbul. He is formally charged with espionage and collaboration in the 2016 coup attempt. The US embassy in Ankara subsequently says it is "deeply disturbed" by the arrest. It's reportedly the second since March, when a Turkish US consulate employee was arrested in Adana.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey US and Turkey suspend their respective visa services October 8-9: The United States suspends its issuance of non-immigrant visa applications to Turkish nationals, saying it has to "reassess" Turkish readiness to respect security at US diplomatic missions. Turkey suspends its visa services for US nationals and summons another staffer at the US consulate in Istanbul.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Attempts to make amends November 6: The US Embassy in Ankara announces that it is reinstating its visa program for Turkish tourists on a "limited" basis after receiving assurances from the government that no employees will be detained "for carrying out official duties." Shortly thereafter, Turkey confirms that it is also resuming visa services for US citizens one day before Prime Minister Yildirim visits Washington.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Gulen was behind a failed coup attempt in July 2016, and expressed interest in exchanging Brunson for Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the US since 1999.

Brunson will be outfitted with an electronic ankle bracelet and not be allowed to leave the country. His next scheduled court appearance is on October 12.

Watch video 01:44 Now live 01:44 mins. Share 'Climate of fear in Turkey' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2wjv8 Amnesty: 'Climate of fear in Turkey'

js/rt (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.