 Macedonia takes key step towards joining NATO | News | DW | 06.02.2019

News

Macedonia takes key step towards joining NATO

NATO allies have signed a protocol that could see the tiny Balkan country become the military alliance's 30th member. Macedonia's NATO membership had been blocked for a decade by neighboring Greece over a name dispute.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg looks at Macedonia's Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov as he holds a pen during the signing of the accession protocol in a ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Macedonia came a step closer to joining NATO on Wednesday after the two sides signed accession papers in Brussels.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov led the "accession protocol" signing ceremony at the NATO headquarters in the Belgian capital.

"This is a historic occasion," Stoltenberg told NATO country envoys before they signed the document. "We have waited for you to join our family for a long time."

Macedonia's entry into the world's most powerful military alliance had been blocked by Greece for a decade over a name dispute. But Athens dropped its opposition after the former Yugoslav republic agreed to change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia.

Greece ratifies North Macedonia's name change

Dimitrov said the ceremony "is the result of the work of many generations," and he thanked the Greek and Macedonian prime ministers for overcoming the name dispute.

"This was not inevitable, this was not even very likely to happen," he said, lauding it as proof that "the impossible is actually doable and possible."

EU membership next?

The accession protocol must be ratified by all 29 NATO members. Greece is set to become the first to do so this week.

The settlement of the name dispute between Athens and Skopje also paves the way for Macedonia to joining the European Union.

The EU's enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn congratulated Macedonia after the NATO ceremony, saying the move was "a contribution to peace and stability" in the Western Balkans.

Earlier this week, Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said he hoped his country could launch membership talks with the EU in June.

ap/msh (AP, AFP)

  • Modern Macedonia ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Present day

    As well as Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the geographic region of Macedonia extends into Albania, Bulgaria and Serbia as well as small areas of Kosovo (which you can't quite see here).

  • Karte Mazedonien im Altertum ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Greek origins

    The ancient kingdom of Macedonia – or Macedon – was a relatively small part of the present day Greek province of Macedonia. It first expanded under King Perdiccas I, then widened to take in other areas.

  • Map of Macedonia as a Roman province ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    A Roman province

    After the fall of the Greek Empire, the Romans – who admired Alexander – used the old name Macedonia for the province encompassing much of northern Greece and the area north of it – including much of the modern-day Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

  • Map of Macedonia in Byzantine times ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    A shift to the east

    With the breakup of the Roman Empire into East and West, this region was overrun by the Slavic invasions. An entirely new province far to the east, including part of Thrace in modern-day Turkey, was named Macedonia by the Byzantine Empress Irene of Athens.

  • Map of Macedonia in Ottoman times ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Ottoman roots for current concept

    The geographic region known as Macedonia today roughly equates to the part of the Ottoman Empire known as Ottoman Vardar Macedonia. It included Greek and Slavic areas and was split into three administrative units, but the concept of Macedonia persisted. This remained the case for centuries and so this concept – of what Macedonia is – has stuck.

  • Macedonia's borders over time ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Let's put that all together...

    ...and there's certainly a fair bit of overlap — and room for confusion.

  • Alexander the Great's realm (picture alliance/Glasshouse Images/JT Vintage)

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Small matter of empire

    Of course, Macedonia's King Alexander the Great's realm stretched all the way to India — but it would be a bit of a stretch to call that Macedonia

  • Fruit salad (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/AGF-Foto)

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    A heady mix of flavors

    As if it weren’t complicated enough, there’s another meaning of the word Macedonia. In Greece and many Latin-language-speaking countries, it’s also a fruit salad. The name is thought to have ben popularized at the end of the 18th century, referring to either the ethnic diversity of Alexander's vast empire or the ethnic mix of Ottoman Macedonia.

    Author: Richard Connor


Namensstreit Griechenland Mazedonien

Greece approves Macedonia name change 25.01.2019

Amid widespread protests, the Greek parliament has ratified a deal that would allow Macedonia to pursue EU membership. Many Greeks are still angry, saying the deal paves the way for Macedonia to claim Greek territory.

Greece ratifies North Macedonia's name change 25.01.2019

Greek lawmakers have ratified a landmark name-change deal with Macedonia. Under the agreement, Greece's northern neighbor will rename itself North Macedonia and Athens will drop its objection to the country joining NATO. Carl Nasman spoke to Bisera Jordanovska, a journalist in the Repubic of North Macedonia, and DW's Jannis Papadimitriou about what it means for both countries.

Griechenland Statue von Alexander der Größe in Thessaloniki

Greece: Calm after the Macedonian storm 28.01.2019

The controversial accord to rename Macedonia has caused a great deal of resentment in Greece. But with the issue now officially settled, life in Greece goes on. Florian Schmitz reports from Thessaloniki.

