Feilcke Adelheid Kommentarbild App

Adelheid Feilcke

Adelheid Feilcke is in charge of the 10 DW language services for the extended European region between the Baltic Sea, the Adriatic and the Black Sea.

Reliable, critical, close-up - those are Adelheid Feilcke's guiding principles in reporting for and about central and southeastern Europe.

The tensions between cultural diversity, nationalism and the desire for European unity go to furnish the energy behind the stories and topics dealt with by the European language services. Adelheid Feilcke has been in charge of DW's multimedia content in what are now 10 languages since 2016. She aims to contribute to a critical and constructive discourse about social and political issues as well as potential future scenarios in the target areas. Adelheid Feilcke came to DW in 1992 and helped establish the Albanian service, which she headed for 13 years. Subsequently, she was, among other things, in charge of the International Relations and Culture departments. Her focus: Western Balkans, EU expansion and cultural diversity and identity in Europe.

Stories by Adelheid Feilcke

A photo taken on March 22, 2006 shows European flags at the EU headquarters in Brussels

EU will 'stand by its promises' on enlargement

EU will 'stand by its promises' on enlargement

In a DW interview, German envoy Manuel Sarrazin speaks of the geostrategic importance of the Western Balkans region.
Politics
June 23, 2022
external

Osmani: If Kosovo delivers, the European Union should also deliver

Osmani: If Kosovo delivers, the European Union should also deliver

In an interview with DW, the president of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, confirms her commitment to EU integration and NATO.
Politics
September 17, 2021
12:01 min
Christian Schmidt

New challenges in the Balkans

New challenges in the Balkans

Christian Schmidt, the new high representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina, wants to bring the country closer to the EU.
Politics
July 31, 2021
Deutschland Berlin Brandenburger Tor leer Ausgangsbeschränkung

Pandemic: 'Real beginning of the 21st century'

Pandemic: 'Real beginning of the 21st century'

The Bulgarian political scientist Ivan Krastev believes that a new normal is here to stay.
Politics
December 31, 2020
Hendrik Sittig

Expert: Media in South-East Europe politically influenced

Expert: Media in South-East Europe politically influenced

The dependence of the public media in South-East Europe on the ruling structures is still very strong, says Sittig.
Press Freedom
December 2, 2019
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas greeting the President of North Macedonia

Germany's Maas wants EU membership talks with West Balkans

Germany's Maas wants EU membership talks with West Balkans

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says EU accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania are in the EU's interest.
Politics
November 13, 2019
