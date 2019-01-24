 Greece approves Macedonia name change | News | DW | 25.01.2019

News

Greece approves Macedonia name change

Amid widespread protests, the Greek parliament has ratified a deal that would allow Macedonia to pursue EU membership. Many Greeks are still angry, saying the deal paves the way for Macedonia to claim Greek territory.

A statue of Alexander the Great

Greece's parliament voted on Friday in favor of a deal to end a diplomatic dispute with the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) that has plagued relations for nearly 30 years.

The Greek government had been under immense public pressure to back down from the agreement, which will allow its neighbor to change its name from the Republic of Macedonia to the Republic of North Macedonia.

The vote tally:

  • 153 in favor
  • 146 against

'Mission impossible accomplished'

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras hailed the ratification deal with Macedonia as a "historic day."

"Today we write a new page for the Balkans. The hatred of nationalism, dispute and conflict will be replaced by friendship, peace and cooperation," Tsipras said.

European Council President Donald Tusk welcomed the result on Twitter: "They had imagination, they took the risk, they were ready to sacrifice their own interests for the greater good. Zoran, Alexis — well done! Mission impossible accomplished."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called the landmark agreement "great news for Europe and a victory for diplomacy."

Map showing where North Macedonia and the Greek province of Macedonia are located

What is in the deal?

According to the deal, Macedonia will:

  • Change its name in exchange for Greek recognition
  • Add plaques to statues of Alexander the Great explaining his Greek heritage "to ensure respect for (ancient Hellenic) patrimony"
  • Remove all public imagery of the Sun of Vergina, which Greece claims is an ancient Greek symbol
  • Upgrade its liaison office in Greece to an embassy, among other measures

Read more: Opinion: Macedonia's bitter lesson

What is the problem?

Since Macedonia gained independence in 1991, Greece has objected to Skopje's use of the name, saying it is in direct conflict with the Greek province that goes by the same name.

For Greeks, the province of Macedonia was the seat of power for Alexander the Great, who is considered a national hero. They believe that Macedonia has in the past blurred the lines of his Greek heritage.

Until the renaming process, Greece repeatedly blockedMacedonia's attempts join the EU and NATO.

Read more: Yugoslavia, 1918: Birth of a dead state

Greek protesters holding up flags of the Vergina Sun

Greek protesters hold flags of the Vergina Sun, which Athens considers a relic of ancient Greece

Why are the Greeks protesting?

For months, thousands of Greeks have taken to the streets in Athens, Thessaloniki and elsewhere across the country to protest against the deal. Detractors have argued that the pact paves the way for Macedonia to appropriate Greek culture and, one day, make territorial claims.

Tensions have been notably high even in Greek parliament. The vote was initially to take place at midnight on Thursday, but was delayed because 230 lawmakers wanted to speak on the issue. Many of them were allotted six minutes to speak, in accordance with parliamentary procedures.

It also shook the Greek government, with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras surviving two no-confidence votes weeks apart from each other.

Read more: '2025 is ambitious for Western Balkans to join EU'

Watch video 01:51
Now live
01:51 mins.

Clashes in Athens over Macedonia name deal

What about the Republic of Macedonia?

Following lengthy negotiations, Macedonia agreed to hold a referendum. Some 90 percent of those who voted cast their ballot in favor of the name change in September. However, only a third of registered voters took part in the referendum.

A month later, Macedonia's parliament narrowly approved constitutional changes to allow the renaming process to begin. Earlier this month, it formally changed the constitution and approved the new name.

  • Modern Macedonia ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Present day

    As well as Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the geographic region of Macedonia extends into Albania, Bulgaria and Serbia as well as small areas of Kosovo (which you can't quite see here).

  • Karte Mazedonien im Altertum ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Greek origins

    The ancient kingdom of Macedonia – or Macedon – was a relatively small part of the present day Greek province of Macedonia. It first expanded under King Perdiccas I, then widened to take in other areas.

  • Map of Macedonia as a Roman province ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    A Roman province

    After the fall of the Greek Empire, the Romans – who admired Alexander – used the old name Macedonia for the province encompassing much of northern Greece and the area north of it – including much of the modern-day Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

  • Map of Macedonia in Byzantine times ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    A shift to the east

    With the breakup of the Roman Empire into East and West, this region was overrun by the Slavic invasions. An entirely new province far to the east, including part of Thrace in modern-day Turkey, was named Macedonia by the Byzantine Empress Irene of Athens.

  • Map of Macedonia in Ottoman times ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Ottoman roots for current concept

    The geographic region known as Macedonia today roughly equates to the part of the Ottoman Empire known as Ottoman Vardar Macedonia. It included Greek and Slavic areas and was split into three administrative units, but the concept of Macedonia persisted. This remained the case for centuries and so this concept – of what Macedonia is – has stuck.

  • Macedonia's borders over time ENG

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Let's put that all together...

    ...and there's certainly a fair bit of overlap — and room for confusion.

  • Alexander the Great's realm (picture alliance/Glasshouse Images/JT Vintage)

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    Small matter of empire

    Of course, Macedonia's King Alexander the Great's realm stretched all the way to India — but it would be a bit of a stretch to call that Macedonia

  • Fruit salad (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/AGF-Foto)

    Shape-shifting Macedonia

    A heady mix of flavors

    As if it weren’t complicated enough, there’s another meaning of the word Macedonia. In Greece and many Latin-language-speaking countries, it’s also a fruit salad. The name is thought to have ben popularized at the end of the 18th century, referring to either the ethnic diversity of Alexander's vast empire or the ethnic mix of Ottoman Macedonia.

    Author: Richard Connor


ls/amp (AFP, Reuters)

Audios and videos on the topic

Clashes in Athens over Macedonia name deal  

