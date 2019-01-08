Macedonian lawmakers vote to rename country North Macedonia, change constitution

In a historic move, Macedonian lawmakers overwhelmingly voted for renaming the ex-Yugoslav country "North Macedonia." The move will "open the door for the future," according to Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.
Over two-thirds of the parliament in Skopje voted in favor of renaming their country "North Macedonia" on Friday, passing the threshold required for amending the constitution in the Balkan country.
The move aims to settle the decades-long dispute with Greece over Macedonia's
Addressing the deputies in Skopje, Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said the vote would "open the doors to the future, Macedonia's European future."
However, the name change will only go into effect if Greek lawmakers ratify the 2018 accord between Zaev and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. This is far from certain, as many Greek nationalists object to any mention of "Macedonia" in the name of the neighboring country.
Greek lawmakers to vote by end of month
Following Friday's decision, Tsipras "congratulated Mr. Zaev on the successful conclusion of the process to revise the constitution," the Greek prime minister's office said.
Previously, Tsipras said his parliament would vote on the deal by the end of the January.
The Friday session saw 81 Macedonian deputies aligned with the ruling party vote in favor of the four constitutional amendments, including the one on the name. The opposition VMRO-DMPNE boycotted the vote.
The process to change the constitution started in October 2018, with the pro-Zaev coalition managing to snatch 80 votes in favor. The laboriously won majority included eight VMRO-DMPNE deputies. They were subsequently purged from the party.
Some conservative lawmakers accused the government of offering millions in bribes in exchange for votes. Zaev's party denied the claims and pledged to respond with legal action.
dj/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa, Beta)
