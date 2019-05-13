EU backs Iran nuclear deal as Pompeo visits

The German, French and British foreign ministers have met to find ways to keep the pact alive amid Iran's partial withdrawal. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a surprise visit, as the EU called for restraint.
EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini, who met privately with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, said EU member states continued "to fully support the nuclear deal with Iran."
Washington has increased its pressure on the European Union to isolate Iran internationally and walk away from the 2015 nuclear deal.
Read more: Iran nuclear-deal crisis: Is war with the US ahead?
The latest
Read more: US military flare-up 'would be a godsend to Iran hard-liners'
'Joint effort'
Holly Dagres, non-resident fellow at the Washington-based Atlantic Council, told DW that the EU's options were limited when it comes to preserving the nuclear deal.
"The one thing that the EU could do right now is stand up against the United States," Dagres said. "But the reality is that Europe is limited in terms of telling its companies to go and do business in Iran. These multinational companies don't want to because they're afraid of being sanctioned."
But she noted that the deal stands a chance if a joint effort is made along with other signatories of the agreement, including China and Russia.
"It should've been Britain, France, Germany and the EU coming out firmly against the Trump administration a year ago when they pulled out of the multilateral agreement. Now they still can. When there's a joint effort, there is strength in numbers versus if a single country is taking a stance against the United States," said Dagres.
Read more: Opinion: US-Iran escalation a threat, but war unlikely
Rising tensions in the Gulf
Since last week, the US has deployed an aircraft carrier, bombers, an assault ship and a Patriot missile battery to the Persian Gulf in a sign of escalating tensions in the region.
Over the past month, the US has taken an increasingly aggressive position against Tehran. It labeled Iran's Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group and ended all sanctions wavers on Iranian oil.
Frustrated by the EU's response to the unraveling of the nuclear deal, Iran announced last week that it would withdraw from "voluntary commitments" made in the 2015 accord.
While the EU rejected "any ultimatum" on the deal, it said Iran's announcements "are not a violation or withdrawal of the nuclear deal."
What is the Iran nuclear deal?
The nuclear deal was orchestrated by Germany, France, the UK, Russia, China and the US under former President Barack Obama's leadership and Iran in 2015. It provided a framework for Tehran to end its nuclear program in exchange for the international community dropping crippling sanctions.
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The EU said it still backs the nuclear deal with Iran, but would not be held to ransom to keep it alive. Iran said it hopes to bring the deal "back on track" after saying it will stop some curbs on its nuclear program. (09.05.2019)
Iran has announced it will stop implementing some key provisions of its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers. Russia said Iran had been provoked, due to pressure from the US. (08.05.2019)
Iran has canceled parts of the nuclear deal and threatened to blockade access to oil in the Persian Gulf. The US has sent a fleet into the area. Is a third Gulf War in the making? Udo Bauer answers some big questions. (08.05.2019)
Will keeping the Iran deal on life support harm trans-Atlantic ties and revive the EU's relationship with Russia? How cozy will Europe get with the Kremlin to save the agreement? Teri Schultz reports. (15.05.2018)
The world is on edge over heightened tensions between the US and Iran. But that doesn't mean military confrontation is imminent, writes Rainer Hermann of the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. (12.05.2019)
The US has announced that it will deploy an aircraft carrier to the Middle East to give a "clear message" to Iran that it is prepared to defend its interests. Crisis Group's Ali Vaez says the move could lead to a war. (07.05.2019)
The US is beefing up its forces in the Middle East to counter what it calls military threats from Tehran. US officials are claiming that Iran is moving short-range ballistic missiles onto small boats. (11.05.2019)
The White House said that sending its aircraft carrier and bomber task force to the Middle East was 'clear and unmistakable' message to Tehran that the US was prepared to defend its interests. (06.05.2019)
The United States has said no governments will be exempted from US sanctions on Iranian oil imports. The White House said the decision was intended "to bring Iran's oil exports to zero." (22.04.2019)