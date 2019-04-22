US to end sanctions waivers for Iranian oil imports

The United States has said no governments will be exempted from US sanctions on Iranian oil imports. The White House said the decision was intended "to bring Iran's oil exports to zero."
The United States on Monday announced it will not extend sanctions exemptions to countries importing oil from Iran when when they expire in early May.
Eight governments — India, China, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan — had been given six-month reprieves from the unilateral US sanctions on Iran.
"This decision is intended to bring Iran's oil exports to zero, denying the regime its principal source of revenue," the White House said in a statement.
"The Trump administration and our allies are determined to sustain and expand the maximum economic pressure campaign against Iran to end the regime's destabilizing activity threatening the United States, our partners and allies and security in the Middle East," it said.
Read more: Iran sanctions: 5 things to know
India has warm ties with Washington but disagrees with the US view that Iran is a threat, but the decision may exacerbate tensions with China and Turkey. Greece, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan have already substantially reduced their purchases from Iran.
Trump last year withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama, as well as the leaders of China, France, Germany and the UK, which saw Iran massively scale back its nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions.
Trump decided to reinstate sanctions on Iran, which led Germany, France and the UK set up a new transaction channel that would allow companies to continue trading with Iran.
Read more: What is the EU-Iran payment vehicle INSTEX?
Oil prices rise
Oil prices rose following the announcement. In morning trading, benchmark US crude surged by 2.4% to $65.57 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, jumped by 2.6% to $73.80.
The White House said that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, both close US allies that back US President Donald Trump's stance against regional rival Iran, would make up the difference in oil to ensure that global markets were not unsettled.
"Saudi Arabia and others in OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) will more than make up the oil flow difference in our now full sanctions on Iranian Oil," Trump wrote on Twitter.
Saudi Arabia committed to stabilizing oil prices
Riyadh said it was committed to its mission to "stabilize" the oil market, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said Monday.
"The kingdom will coordinate with other oil producing countries to ensure adequate supplies to consumers," he said in a statement.
Read more: How the EU plans to get around US sanctions on Iran
Decision of 'great importance'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the decision. "The decision by President Trump and the US administration is of great importance to increase the pressure on the Iranian terrorist regime," Netanyahu said in a statement.
"We stand by the determination of the US against Iranian aggression and this is the right way to stop it," he said.
Iran is Israel's arch enemy, and Netanyahu has fully supported the Trump administration's aggressive stance against Tehran.
Trump has continually expressed his support for Israel after making the controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December 2017.
law/ng (AFP, AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced the details of US sanctions against Iran, including oil exemptions for eight countries. Tehran has said it will continue to sell oil despite the new sanctions. (05.11.2018)
Germany, France and the UK have set up a payment channel with Iran called INSTEX, to help continue trade and circumvent US sanctions. Washington has cautioned EU nations against such actions. (31.01.2019)
The special purpose vehicle INSTEX aims to facilitate trade between the EU and Iran to get around US sanctions. DW examines how it will work, the players and its possible impact. (31.01.2019)
The EU is using new regulations to persuade companies to continue working with Iran. But protection against US secondary sanctions remains difficult in practice. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels. (07.08.2018)
On Monday, fresh US sanctions against Iran come into effect, the next salvo in its economic conflict with Tehran. The main targets are oil exports and the financial sector. Europe is having difficulty forming a response. (05.11.2018)