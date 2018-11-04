 Iran sanctions: US grants oil exemptions for several countries | News | DW | 05.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Iran sanctions: US grants oil exemptions for several countries

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced the details of US sanctions against Iran, including oil exemptions for eight countries. Tehran has said it will continue to sell oil despite the new sanctions.

Mike Pompeo and Steven Mnuchin

As US sanctions against Iran came back into effect on Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed that several countries secured oil import exemptions, including: India, China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Greece, and Italy.

Iran has said it will defy the reimposition of sanctions, which target the country's oil exports and financial transactions. The US decided to reimpose the sanctions after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal earlier this year.

Exemptions from sanctions:

  • Pompeo told reporters that the eight countries secured temporary waivers to continue importing oil from Iran.
  • The exemptions were granted with the understanding that the countries will seek to reduce their imports to zero.
  • Waivers were also issued to allow European firms to continue conversion work on two of Iran's nuclear facilities.
  • Pompeo also warned Tehran that it can "either do a 180-degree-turn, or it can see its economy crumble."
  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that he expects European nations to honor the sanctions, but that certain transactions — particularly humanitarian ones — will continue to be allowed.
  • US President Donald Trump signs an EO on Iran sanctions (Shealah Craighead )

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Sanctions signed off

    US President Trump signed an executive order on August 5 aimed at piling financial pressure on Tehran to force a "comprehensive and lasting solution" to Iranian threats, including its development of missiles and regional "malign" activities. Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

  • Banknotes: US dollars, euros and Iranian rials (Getty Images/AFP/A. Kenare)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Where's the money?

    The first phase, which took effect on August 7, targets the Islamic Republic's access to US banknotes, making transactions in a US-dollar dominated financial world difficult. A ban on Iran purchasing precious metals including gold further serves as an attempt to cut the country off from global markets.

  • IranAir passenger plane (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Planes, cars and carpets

    Phase one also hits key industries including the purchase of commercial planes, cars and carpets. Iranian imports of graphite, aluminum, steel, coal, gold and some software are also affected. German automaker Daimler called off the production and sale of Mercedes-Benz trucks in Iran indefinitely after the sanctions came into force.

  • Iranian oil platform (Reuters/R. Homavandi)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Fuel to the fire

    A second phase of sanctions — which is due to take effect on November 5 and will block Iran's oil sales — is due to cause more damage. Several countries, however, including China, India and Turkey have indicated they are not willing to entirely cut their Iranian energy purchases.

  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    'Psychological warfare'

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United States had launched "psychological warfare" against Iran to create division amongst its people. But he insisted that Iran still can rely on its allies China and Russia to keep its oil and banking sectors afloat. He has also demanded compensation for decades of American "intervention" in the Islamic Republic.

  • The EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, with New Zealand foreign minister, Winston Peters (picture-alliance/AP/New Zealand Herald/M. Mitchell)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    EU protection

    European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc is encouraging small and medium enterprises to increase their business with Iran. She said Tehran has been compliant with their nuclear-related commitments. The EU issued a "blocking statute" to protect European businesses from the impact of the sanctions.

    Author: Keith Walker


Iran decries 'bullying'

Iranian leaders appeared defiant on Monday, saying they are preparing to weather the storm. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that his country "will continue to sell our oil," despite the sanctions.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif described the reimposition of sanctions as "bullying," adding that the move was backfiring against Washington by making it more isolated even among its allies.

What the sanctions target: Monday's measures completely restore all the US sanctions that were lifted under the Iran nuclear deal. This round specifically targets over 700 Iranian entities and assets including: 50 Iranian banks, Iran Air, as well as numerous people and vessels in the country's shipping sector. The sanctions also come as Iran's economy is under pressure from the first round of US sanctions that went into effect in August.

What is the Iran nuclear deal? In July 2015, international powers and Iran agreed to a deal that called for lifting crippling international sanctions in exchange for Iran dismantling its nuclear program. Known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the deal with Iran was signed by the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, France and the European Union. Trump announced he was pulling his country out of the deal earlier this year.

Watch video 00:25
Now live
00:25 mins.

Trump: 'Iran is a much different country since I terminated that deal'

rs/rt (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Iran sanctions: 5 things to know

On Monday, fresh US sanctions against Iran come into effect, the next salvo in its economic conflict with Tehran. The main targets are oil exports and the financial sector. Europe is having difficulty forming a response. (05.11.2018)  

EU plan to sidestep Iran sanctions: How will it work?

The EU's vow to keep trading with Tehran despite new US sanctions is causing further friction with Washington. The creation of a special purpose ​​vehicle (SPV) will help facilitate payments between Iran and Europe. (26.09.2018)  

US sanctions: Iran vows to sell oil, resist US 'economic war'

Iran has vowed to skirt US sanctions and keep exporting oil. The US goal of cutting Iranian oil exports to zero is already being rolled back by reality. (05.11.2018)  

India tests US sanctions with purchase of Russian arms, Iranian oil

India and Russia have announced a major arms deal, violating US sanctions. Energy sector sources also say New Delhi will purchase 9 million barrels of Iranian oil. Both moves will test India's relations with the US. (05.10.2018)  

US reimposes sanctions on Iran: What does that mean?

The Trump administration has reimposed the first tranche of sanctions on Iran, isolating Washington as much as Tehran. A second round of US sanctions in November will target Iran's energy sector. (07.08.2018)  

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

The first phase of US sanctions against Iran went back into effect in early August. Here's a breakdown of what the sanctions are targeting and how Iran has reacted to the measures. (07.08.2018)  

Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

Donald Trump has pulled the US from the international nuclear accord with Iran without an apparent Plan B. Now the future of the deal without the United States and what comes next is uncertain. (18.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump: 'Iran is a much different country since I terminated that deal'  

Related content

Iran Jahrestag Besetzung US-Botschaft Demonstrationen

Opinion: Iran's options are either sanctions or corruption 05.11.2018

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has said that Iran will bypass "illegal and cruel" US sanctions. However, history shows that skirting sanctions have had catastrophic economic effects for Iran, says DW's Jamshid Barzegar.

Iranischer Rial und US Dollar

Iran sanctions: 5 things to know 05.11.2018

On Monday, fresh US sanctions against Iran come into effect, the next salvo in its economic conflict with Tehran. The main targets are oil exports and the financial sector. Europe is having difficulty forming a response.

Iran Demonstration in Buschehr

Iranians feel the pressure of new US sanctions 05.11.2018

After the latest round of US sanctions, ordinary Iranians are likely to suffer the most. While some optimism remains about back door support through oil exports, the long-term outlook for Iran's economy remains dire.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 