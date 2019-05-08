Europe rejects Iran 'ultimatums' on nuclear deal

European powers have said they still backed the nuclear deal with Iran, but would not be held to ransom in order to keep it alive. Iran earlier announced that it would stop adhering to some limits on its nuclear program.
The European Union on Thursday reiterated its commitment to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but insisted it would not accept any ultimatums.
Iran had announced a partial withdrawal from some "voluntary" aspects of the pact, saying that the country would no longer adhere to some of the limits on its nuclear activities.
The statement in brief
In a joint statement, the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany said:
Tensions between US and Iran
On Wednesday, Iran said it would start resuming high level uranium enrichment after 60 days if the countries that signed onto the nuclear deal failed to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors from sanctions. The government also said it would stop curbing its stocks of enriched uranium and "heavy water" that are used by some reactors for nuclear fission.
The United States accused Tehran of resorting to "blackmail." Russia said that Iran was provoked, especially over the US re-implementing sanctions. The US also announced this week that it dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East to send a "clear and unmistakable" message to Iran.
What are Iran's commitments under the deal? The restrictions in place under the nuclear deal are aimed at slowing Iran's capacity to make a nuclear bomb. These include: capping the stock and levels of purity to which Iran can enrich uranium; implementing constraints at two enrichments centers; restricting the use of centrifuges and reducing the ability to produce plutonium.
What's happened since the US left the deal? One year ago, US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which saw sanctions lifted in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear operations. In recent months, Washington has ramped up sanctions against the country, which have hit the Iranian economy hard. The US also designated the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group.
rs/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)
