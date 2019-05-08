World watches warily as Iran scales back nuclear deal

Signatories to the Iran nuclear deal on Wednesday said they wished to preserve it after Tehran said it would no longer respect certain "voluntary commitments" that were made.

Iran also warned that it would begin high level uranium enrichment within 60 days if signatory states did not protect it from US sanctions.

France and EU make an 'assessment'

The announcement was met with a measured response from France, one of the deal signatories.

French Defense Minister Florence Parly said she wanted to keep the nuclear deal intact, but stressed that Iran's scaling back of commitments might mean sanctions would have to be re-imposed.

"These are some of the things that will be examined," she told France's BFM TV news channel.

"If these commitments are not respected, naturally this question would be asked," she added.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The deal breaker President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Slap in the face Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments' A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Response to US pressure The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat A triumph of diplomacy The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Compliance and verification The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Obama's achievement The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iranians approved The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The opponents After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Who's left? The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.



A senior EU official said Brussels was still in an "assessment phase” to determine whether sanctions should be re-imposed. Any EU-wide action would need to be agreed by all member states.

After visiting Iran's neighbor Iraq, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in London on a diplomatic visit that was expected to cover Iran.

France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China are all signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal from which the US withdraw last year. All have said they wish to keep the accord alive but renewed sanctions imposed by Washington have had a severe effect on Iran's economy.

Russia criticizes US 'pressure'

The Kremlin said there were no alternatives to the Iran nuclear deal at present, and denounced "unreasonable pressure" that caused Tehran to suspend some of its commitments.

"Putin has repeatedly spoken about the consequences of ill-considered steps towards Iran, meaning the decision taken by Washington" to reimpose sanctions, Peskov said.

Russia would work with European countries to maintain the "continued viability" of the deal, Peskov said. He added that it was too early to discuss the possibility of Moscow joining sanctions against Tehran.

"Putin has said that it is ill-conceived and arbitrary decisions that put unreasonable pressure on Iran and cause the adverse steps that we are facing."

China calls for restraint, not sanctions

Beijing said the nuclear pact would need to be upheld and urged restraint.

"Maintaining and implementing the comprehensive agreement is the shared responsibility of all parties," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular press briefing.

"We call on all relevant parties to exercise restraint, strengthen dialogue, and avoid escalating tensions," he said, adding that China "resolutely opposes" unilateral US sanctions against Iran.

Israel restresses long-term stance

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by reiterating a long-held position — that his country would not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weaponry.

"This morning, on my way here, I heard that Iran intends to pursue its nuclear programme," Netanyahu said in a speech to mark Israel's Memorial Day. "We will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weaponry. We will continue to fight those who would kill us."

What might happen next?

German Middle East expert Michael Lüders told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk that it was difficult to predict how the situation might develop.

"There is no longer any kind of direct channel of communication between Washington and Tehran. There's no red telephone, so if there is a crisis it could erupt in a serious and violent way," Lüder said. "The European Union, which is a cosignatory of the nuclear treaty with Iran, is in a miserable situation. Neither Great Britain, France nor Germany — the three crucial signatory states — have so far clarified how they plan to act in this dispute, or signaled to the US that they are not happy with this policy of confrontation."

