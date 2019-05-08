World watches warily as Iran scales back nuclear deal

World powers have been weighing up Iran's decision to abandon parts of the 2015 nuclear deal. France said it would assess the situation, China urged restraint, and Russia condemned "unreasonable pressure" against Tehran.
Signatories to the Iran nuclear deal on Wednesday said they wished to preserve it after Tehran said it would no longer respect certain "voluntary commitments" that were made.
Iran also warned that it would begin high level uranium enrichment within 60 days if signatory states did not protect it from US sanctions.
France and EU make an 'assessment'
The announcement was met with a measured response from France, one of the deal signatories.
French Defense Minister Florence Parly said she wanted to keep the nuclear deal intact, but stressed that Iran's scaling back of commitments might mean sanctions would have to be re-imposed.
"These are some of the things that will be examined," she told France's BFM TV news channel.
"If these commitments are not respected, naturally this question would be asked," she added.
A senior EU official said Brussels was still in an "assessment phase” to determine whether sanctions should be re-imposed. Any EU-wide action would need to be agreed by all member states.
Read more: US to end sanctions waivers for Iranian oil imports
After visiting Iran's neighbor Iraq, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in London on a diplomatic visit that was expected to cover Iran.
France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China are all signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal from which the US withdraw last year. All have said they wish to keep the accord alive but renewed sanctions imposed by Washington have had a severe effect on Iran's economy.
Russia criticizes US 'pressure'
The Kremlin said there were no alternatives to the Iran nuclear deal at present, and denounced "unreasonable pressure" that caused Tehran to suspend some of its commitments.
"Putin has repeatedly spoken about the consequences of ill-considered steps towards Iran, meaning the decision taken by Washington" to reimpose sanctions, Peskov said.
Russia would work with European countries to maintain the "continued viability" of the deal, Peskov said. He added that it was too early to discuss the possibility of Moscow joining sanctions against Tehran.
"Putin has said that it is ill-conceived and arbitrary decisions that put unreasonable pressure on Iran and cause the adverse steps that we are facing."
China calls for restraint, not sanctions
Beijing said the nuclear pact would need to be upheld and urged restraint.
"Maintaining and implementing the comprehensive agreement is the shared responsibility of all parties," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular press briefing.
"We call on all relevant parties to exercise restraint, strengthen dialogue, and avoid escalating tensions," he said, adding that China "resolutely opposes" unilateral US sanctions against Iran.
Read more: What is Iran's Revolutionary Guard?
Israel restresses long-term stance
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by reiterating a long-held position — that his country would not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weaponry.
"This morning, on my way here, I heard that Iran intends to pursue its nuclear programme," Netanyahu said in a speech to mark Israel's Memorial Day. "We will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weaponry. We will continue to fight those who would kill us."
What might happen next?
German Middle East expert Michael Lüders told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk that it was difficult to predict how the situation might develop.
"There is no longer any kind of direct channel of communication between Washington and Tehran. There's no red telephone, so if there is a crisis it could erupt in a serious and violent way," Lüder said. "The European Union, which is a cosignatory of the nuclear treaty with Iran, is in a miserable situation. Neither Great Britain, France nor Germany — the three crucial signatory states — have so far clarified how they plan to act in this dispute, or signaled to the US that they are not happy with this policy of confrontation."
