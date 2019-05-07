 Iran scraps ′some commitments′ to nuclear deal | News | DW | 08.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Iran scraps 'some commitments' to nuclear deal

Iran says it has sent letters to 2015 nuclear deal signatories that reduce its commitments to the terms of the accord. Tehran is placing the blame on some parties, claiming they have capitulated to US pressure.

The Iranian flag flies in front of a UN building where closed-door nuclear talks take place (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Zak)

Iran on Wednesday informed signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal that it no longer plans to adhere to certain "voluntary commitments" made in the accord.

The decision comes after the US dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East to send a "clear and unmistakable" message to Tehran.

What Iran said

In a televised speech, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said:

  • Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium if world power did not keep their promises;
  • The remaining signatories to the deal — Germany, Britain, France, China and Russia — had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors;
  • Iran would stop curbing its stocks of enriched uranium and the "heavy water" needed by certain types of reactor to ensure that nulear fission can take place;

Read more: US military flare-up 'would be a godsend to Iran hardliners'

Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that the decision to "stop acting on some of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s commitments" had been communicated to the heads of state of the countries still party to the deal. 

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had earlier said Iran would not break the terms of the agreement. "Iran's future actions will be fully within the (nuclear deal), from which the Islamic Republic will not withdraw," state media quoted him as saying. 

Watch video 05:52

The impact of US sanctions

Iran said the action was being taken because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

Ahead of Iran's announcement, France said that some sanctions could be reimposed if the country broke its 2015 obligations.

"We sent messages to Tehran to say that we were determined to implement the agreement, that we really wanted them to stay in this agreement even though we took into account the complexity of the situation and passed on the same messages to our American allies," a French presidential source was reported as saying. 

Read more: US policy spreads gloom in Iran

One French official was reported as saying that a dispute mechanism existed that could examine in the issue, and that UN Security Council sanctions could be reimposed if necessary.

What's the backdrop?

The US has deployed an aircraft carrier, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East to counter a "credible threat by Iranian regime forces."

Washington said it was intended as a clear and "unmistakable message"

Read more: Why Russia, Iran seek deeper ties with North Korea

Washington has ramped up sanctions against Iran in recent months, and has designated the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an unannounced visit to Iran's neighbor Iraq on Tuesday to discuss the safety of Americans there, and explain US security concerns amid rising Iranian activity.

The 2015 deal saw sanctions on Iran lifted in exchange for limits on its nuclear operations. Since then US has withdrawn and restored crippling sanctions.

The Iranian news agency ISNA reported late on Tuesday that Zarif had set off for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Germany has said it remain committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreed by Iran and six world powers . 

rc/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

US deploys carrier group in 'message' to Iran

The White House said that sending its aircraft carrier and bomber task force to the Middle East was 'clear and unmistakable' message to Tehran that the US was prepared to defend its interests. (06.05.2019)  

Iran confident nuclear deal can be salvaged as Britain stresses commitment

Tehran has expressed hope that the Iran nuclear deal can be saved despite the US pulling out of the agreement. Iran's statement came during a visit of the British foreign minister to Iran. (19.11.2018)  

US military flare-up 'would be a godsend to Iran hardliners'

The US has announced that it will deploy an aircraft carrier to the Middle East to give a "clear message" to Iran that it is prepared to defend its interests. Crisis Group's Ali Vaez says the move could lead to a war. (07.05.2019)  

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes surprise trip to Iraq

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a surprise visit to Baghdad over concerns Iran "is escalating their activity." The visit saw Pompeo skip a trip to Germany where he had been due to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel. (08.05.2019)  

Why Russia, Iran seek deeper ties with North Korea

Moscow and Tehran are both cozying up to North Korea as the White House's make-or-break policy flounders. While their motivations are different, they're both trying to seize a strategic international chance. (28.04.2019)  

What is Iran's Revolutionary Guard?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' power extends beyond Iran and into major conflicts across the Middle East. DW takes a look at this influential force known as the "Guardians of the Islamic Revolution." (06.04.2019)  

US policy spreads gloom in Iran

American sanctions are supposed to paralyze Iran's economy and put pressure on the government. But their far-reaching effects are blocking societal progress and leading to greater oppression. (30.12.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The impact of US sanctions  

Related content

Iraq | US-Außenminister Pompeo zu Besuch in Bagdad

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes surprise trip to Iraq 07.05.2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a surprise visit to Baghdad over concerns Iran "is escalating their activity." The visit saw Pompeo skip a trip to Germany where he had been due to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel.

US-Außenminister Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Pompeo cancels meeting with Merkel at short notice 07.05.2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo abruptly called off a visit to Berlin, citing "pressing issues." According to several reports, Pompeo made an unannounced trip to Iraq instead to meet with officials in Baghdad.

Iran Urananreicherungsanlage Isfahan

US cracks down Iran's uranium enrichment 04.05.2019

The US has renewed most of its sanction waivers for the Iran nuclear program, but it has banned two key operations. It wants to stop Iran producing enriched uranium that could be used in weapons.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  