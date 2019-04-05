US brands Iran's Revolutionary Guard a 'foreign terrorist organization'

The Trump administration has designated Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization, as part of its tougher line against Tehran. Iran had warned of a catastrophe if Washington went ahead with the move.
Washington put the elite Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on its list of foreign terrorist groups on Monday, after Iran had warned that such a move could cause a "quagmire."
It's the first time the US has designated a part of another government as a foreign terrorist organization.
"This unprecedented step, led by the Department of State, recognizes that Iran is not only a State Sponsor of Terrorism, but that the IRGC actively participates in, finances, and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft.," a statement from Trump's press secretary said.
The move could complicate US relations with other bodies in the Middle East that have connections with the IRGC, notably in Iraq and Lebanon.
Trump's office said that the action "sends a clear message" to Tehran that its actions have consequences.
"We will continue to increase financial pressure and raise the costs on the Iranian regime for its support of terrorist activity until it abandons its malign and outlaw behavior."
Read more: What is Iran's Revolutionary Guard?
Iranian warnings
Iranian officials reacted to initial reports prior to confirmation of the move, with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif warning of "another US disaster" that he said was due to some US officials acting on behalf of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is highly hostile toward Tehran.
A majority of Iranian lawmakers have also issued a statement carried by the state news agency IRNA saying that Iran would take "reciprocal action" if Washington designated the IRGC as terrorists.
"So the leaders of America, who themselves are the creators and supporters of terrorists in the (Middle East) region, will regret this inappropriate and idiotic action," the statement said.
The US currently designates some 60 groups around the world as foreign terrorist organizations, but none of them is a state-run military like the IRGC.
The designation will mean that sanctions would be imposed on the IRGC, including a freeze on assets that it may have in US jurisdictions. It will also ban Americans from doing business it in any way or giving it material support.
Undesirable consequences
Critics have warned that such a US decision could, however, leave US military and intelligence officials open to similar declarations by unfriendly governments abroad.
They say it could also greatly complicate the work of US military and diplomatic personnel by restricting interaction with authorities, for example in Iraq or Lebanon, who have close ties to the IRGC. In Iraq, this would affect contact with many Shiite militias and political parties, while in Lebanon, the Hezbollah movement, which forms part of the government, is also heavily linked with the IRGC.
US officials are already banned from contact with Hezbollah, which has also been designated a foreign terrorist organization by Washington.
Critics of the move also warn of possible Iranian retaliation against American interests that could target embassies and consulates.
There is 'no light on the horizon' in Iran
Growing anti-Iran sentiment
Such fears have dissuaded previous US administrations from blacklisting the IRGC. However, the present US government contains a number of Iran hard-liners, with notably Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton vehemently criticizing what they describe as Iran's "malign activities" in the Middle East.
The IRGC was established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran. It is the country's most powerful security organization and exerts a strong influence over much of the Iranian economy and political system.
tj/msh (AP, Reuters, dpa)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' power extends beyond Iran and into major conflicts across the Middle East. DW takes a look at this influential force known as the "Guardians of the Islamic Revolution." (06.04.2019)
From journalists to activists to everyday people, no one is safe from being detained under vague laws that criminalize most forms of expression in Iran. The situation is only getting worse, says Amnesty's Raha Bahreini. (14.03.2019)
Prime Minister Saad Hariri has announced the economically beleaguered country will finally have a government to deal with pressing issues facing it. The decision was greeted with fireworks, yet the problems are immense. (01.02.2019)
Washington has blacklisted more than 20 banks, businesses and individuals in the region for funding Iran's elite forces. US officials have described "deceptive practices" aimed at exploiting the global financial system. (26.03.2019)