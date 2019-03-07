US sanctions Iran's Revolutionary Guard support network

The US Treasury on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on a network of banks, companies and individuals spanning across Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for illegally transferring billions of dollars and euros in cash to Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

Washington has increased pressure on Iranian actors and supporters in a bid to stem what it describes as the world's premier state sponsor of terrorism.

Read more: US policy spreads gloom in Iran

What we know so far:

Twenty-five businesses and individuals were targeted

The entities were "front companies" for Revolutionary Guard-linked banks and foreign currency exchanges

The network had moved more than $1 billion (€890 million) for the Iranian regime

The Revolutionary Guard, Defense Ministry and the Armed Forces logistics brand benefited from the transactions

Read more: Iran's military power: What you need to know

'Deceptive practices'

The US Treasury tweeted that it had disrupted a "large scale front company network," with a graphic showing how the sanctioned entities operated.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said: "We are targeting a vast network of front companies and individuals located in Iran, Turkey and the UAE to disrupt a scheme the Iranian regime has used to illicitly move more than a billion dollars in funds."

Sigal Mandelker, who serves as US Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said: "This vast network is just the latest example of the Iranian regime's use of deceptive practices to exploit the global financial system and divert resources to sanctioned entities."

Read more: Opinion: EU taking a stand through legal trading with Iran

US sanctions and who they target Iran US sanctions on Iran target Tehran's trade in gold and precious metals, block the sales of passenger jets and restrict Iran's purchase of US dollars, among other punitive measures. The US has also blocked Iran's key oil sales in a further tranche of sanctions, which came into force in November 2018.

US sanctions and who they target North Korea Impoverished North Korea is under a UN-backed embargo, but Washington also maintains an extensive regime of sanctions of its own. For example, the US strictly bans exporting weapons to the pariah state. Washington also uses its global clout to penalize non-US banks and companies that do business with Pyongyang.

US sanctions and who they target Syria Washington trade restrictions prevent the regime of President Bashar Assad from exporting Syrian oil to the US. All property and assets of the Syrian government in the US have been frozen. Americans, wherever in the world they might be, are banned from "new investment" in the war-torn country, according to the US Treasury.

US sanctions and who they target Russia The US blacklisted scores of high-ranking Russian officials and businessmen after the 2014 Crimea crisis, stopping them from traveling to the US and freezing their assets. The comprehensive sanctions list includes goods from the Russian-annexed region, such as wine. New sanctions imposed in the aftermath of the Skripal poisoning in March 2018 target sensitive national security and defense goods.

US sanctions and who they target Cuba American tourists began flocking to Cuba immediately after the Obama administration initiated a thaw in relations in 2016. Under Donald Trump, however, the White House reimposed travel restrictions for US citizens, making it much harder for Americans to travel to the island. At least one Obama-era concession is still in place, however: it is still legal to bring Cuban cigars and rum to the US. Author: Darko Janjevic



US pushes to isolate Iran

The US has repeatedly pressured Iran's security apparatus and elite forces with sanctions in the hopes of deterring their ability to commit attacks on foreign soil. Israel and Saudi Arabia have been key partners in US attempts at isolating Iran at the international level.

Since US President Donald Trump withdrew American support for the Iran nuclear deal, Washington has pressured its European allies to do the same to further isolate Tehran. But the EU has resisted, arguing that the Iranian government has continued to follow the agreement.

However, that hasn't stopped Brussels from imposing sanctions against Iran's Intelligence and Security Ministry, along with two Iranian agents, for thwarted assassination attempts on European soil.

Read more: Angela Merkel: Israel has 'right' to defend itself against Iran in Syria

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 03:08 Share When sanctions threaten people's health Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3D6mk Iran: When sanctions threaten people's health

ls/jm (Reuters, AFP)