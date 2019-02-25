 Germany will not list Iran-allied Hezbollah as terrorist: minister | News | DW | 08.03.2019

News

Germany will not list Iran-allied Hezbollah as terrorist: minister

A top official has said Germany will not ban Hezbollah's political wing following Britain's decision to do so. Germany is under pressure from the United States to take hard action against the Iran-backed Lebanese group.

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gesture as they hold Hezbollah flags

Germany will not declare Lebanon's Hezbollah movement a terrorist organization, a top official said Friday.

Minister of State Niels Annen told newsmagazine Der Spiegel that the Iran-backed Shiite Islamist movement is a relevant factor in Lebanese society and part of the complex political landscape in the country.

Read more: Iran's military power: What you need to know 

The comments come after Britain last month banned Hezbollah's political wing, accusing the movement of destabilizing the Middle East.

"The British move is a national decision that has no direct impact on the position of the German government or the EU," said Annen, a top Foreign Ministry official. 

The European Union had already added Hezbollah's military wing to a list of banned terrorists groups in 2013.

Hezbollah is represented in the Lebanese parliament and holds three of 30 ministries in the government led by Western-backed Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri.

The movement's armed wing has expanded its influence in recent years in Lebanon and Syria, where alongside Iran and Russia it backs the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad. In Lebanon, it is considered to be more powerful than the Lebanese army.

  • Libanon Beirut Sheik Hassan Nasrallah (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Rise of Hezbollah

    Hezbollah, or Party of God, was conceived by Muslim clerics in the 1980s in response to the Israeli invasion of South Lebanon in 1982. The Shiite group has a political and military wing.

  • Libanon Hisbollah Kämpfer (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Zaatari)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    National support against Israel

    Hezbollah emerged in the 1980s as an amalgamation of Shiite militias and played a major role in the Lebanese civil war. It used guerrilla warfare to drive Israeli forces out of South Lebanon — Israel withdrew in 2000. Israel and Hezbollah fought another war in 2006. Its defense of Lebanon against Israel had won it cross-sectarian support and acceptance in Lebanese society.

  • Syrien Hezbollah und syrische Flaggen in Qalamoun (Reuters/O. Sanadiki)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Backed by Iran

    Since its creation, Hezbollah has received military, financial and political support from Iran and Syria. Today, Hezbollah's military wing is more powerful than Lebanon's own army and has become a major regional paramilitary force.

  • Hassan Nassrallah (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Political apparatus

    Hezbollah turned its focus to politics following the end of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war. It represents a large section of the Lebanese Shiite population and is allied with other sectarian groups, including Christians. Their political development has mostly come under Hassan Nasrallah (pictured), who became the group's leader in 1992.

  • Libanon 15. Jahrestag Abzug Israel Hisbollah Kämpfer Waffen (picture-alliance/AA)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Armed wing

    Unlike other parties in Lebanon's multi-sided 1975-1990 civil war, Hezbollah did not disband its armed wing. Some Lebanese political groups, such as Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Future Movement, want Hezbollah to put down its arms. Hezbollah argues its militant wing is necessary to defend against Israel and other external threats.

  • Syrien Schiitische Gruppen (picture-alliance/Pacific Press/I. Press)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Terror group?

    A number of countries and bodies, including the United States, Israel, Canada and the Arab League, consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization. However, Australia and the European Union differentiate between its legitimate political activities and its militant wing.

  • IS Abzug aus dem Libanon Vormarsch der Hisbollah Kämpfer aus Syrien (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Syrian Central Military Media)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Hezbollah enters Syria's civil war

    Hezbollah has been one of the main backers of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country's civil war. Its entrance into the war helped save Assad, one of its chief patrons; secured weapons supply routes from Syria and formed a buffer zone around Lebanon against Sunni militant groups it feared would take over Syria. As a result it has won considerable support from Shiite communities in Lebanon.

  • Syrien Protest (dapd)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Sectarianism

    Lebanon has long been at the center of regional power struggles, particularly between Saudi Arabia and Iran. However, Hezbollah's military and political ascendancy, as well as its intervention in Syria, have also helped stoke Sunni-Shiite sectarian tensions in Lebanon and across the region.

  • Israel Fahne vor Zaun (Getty Images/C. Furlong)

    Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

    Renewed conflict with Israel?

    Iran and Hezbollah have increased their political and military strength through the war in Syria. Israel views this as a threat and has carried out dozens of airstrikes on Iran/Hezbollah targets in Syria. Israel has vowed to not let Iran and Hezbollah create a permanent presence in Syria. There is growing concern of another war between Hezbollah and Israel that could draw in Iran.

    Author: Chase Winter


Hezbollah leader calls for donations

Earlier Friday, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said other countries may follow Britain's example at a time when the US is ratcheting up sanctions pressure on the group.

"The sanctions and terror lists are a form of warfare against the resistance and we must deal with them as such," he said in a televised speech, calling on the "popular base" to support the movement with donations.

"It is the responsibility of the Lebanese resistance, its popular base, its milieu," to confront these measures, he said.

Hezbollah's resurgent military strength and possession of a vast array of missiles has worried Israel, raising the prospect of a renewed war between the two sides.

Watch video 12:04

World Stories: Refugee children in Lebanon

Berlin focused on political solutions

Annen, who spoke to Der Spiegel after a visit to Lebanon, rejected US criticism that Germany was not doing enough to counter Iran's influence in the region. He said Berlin's foreign policy remained focused on finding political solutions to complex situations.

Germany and the EU have sought to save the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, setting up an alternative financing mechanism to allow trade with Tehran despite unilateral US sanctions.

Lebanon is host to nearly 1 million Syrian refugees, some of whom have started to return home as the war in the country winds down. The humanitarian crisis has made the safe return of Syrian refugees an important issue for Germany.

UN: Hezbollah tunnels on Israel-Lebanon border violate truce

The UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL has confirmed the existence of tunnels under the Lebanon-Israel border. The announcement comes as the Lebanese and Israeli armies had a tense standoff along the border. (18.12.2018)  

Could Germany act as mediator between Israel and Iran?

The recent Israeli airstrikes in Syria have sparked concerns of a direct confrontation between Israel and Iran. DW spoke with Middle East expert Gil Murciano about the conflict, and Germany's potential role as mediator. (12.02.2018)  

Germany's Angela Merkel in Lebanon amid pressure to find refugee solution

The German chancellor has offered aid to Lebanon as it struggles to cope with nearly 1 million Syrian refugees. She is hoping to reduce migrant arrivals to Europe by supporting countries near Syria. (22.06.2018)  

UK moves to ban membership of Hezbollah under anti-terror laws

The UK is planning to join the US, Canada, France and the Arab League in banning all wings of Hezbollah because of its destabilizing Middle East influence. The move would affect the Shiite group's political wing. (25.02.2019)  

Lebanon forms a national unity government nine months after elections

Prime Minister Saad Hariri has announced the economically beleaguered country will finally have a government to deal with pressing issues facing it. The decision was greeted with fireworks, yet the problems are immense. (01.02.2019)  

Lebanon's political and economic meltdown

Lebanon, it seems, is close to political and economic paralysis. Rampant corruption, poor health care, and soaring unemployment have turned the country into a powder keg. Anchal Vohra reports from Beirut. (22.01.2019)  

US pressures Europe on Iran at summit in Poland

In a hard-hitting speech, the US vice president has singled out Germany, France and the UK for circumventing sanctions. He called it "an ill-advised step," urging the EU to reverse policy and withdraw from the Iran deal. (14.02.2019)  

Iran's military power: What you need to know

Iran may suffer from military disadvantages, but that doesn't stop it from being a major military player in the Middle East. DW breaks down Iran's military strengths and three parts of its asymmetric defense strategy. (06.08.2018)  

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization

Both political party and militant group, the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah is as strong as ever. Its ascendancy has stoked tensions within Lebanon and across the region. (08.05.2018)  

Hassan Nasrallah

UK moves to ban membership of Hezbollah under anti-terror laws 25.02.2019

The UK is planning to join the US, Canada, France and the Arab League in banning all wings of Hezbollah because of its destabilizing Middle East influence. The move would affect the Shiite group's political wing.

Syriens Machthaber Bashar Assad besucht Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, den Führer der Islamischen Republik Iran

Syria's Bashar Assad makes first trip to Iran since outbreak of civil war 25.02.2019

The Syrian president has met with Iranian leaders, who praised him for strengthening the alliance between Iran, Syria and Hezbollah against the US and the West. They also discussed efforts to end the Syrian conflict.

Südkorea 2006 Philippe Thiebaud, Botschafter Frankreich

France cools Iran spat with new ambassador 06.03.2019

France and Iran have appointed new ambassadors after both roles were left empty for months. But EU member states are wary of easing diplomatic pressure on Iran, with some taking further measures.

