Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Hezbollah

Hezbollah, which translates as "Party of Allah," is an Islamist political organization based in Lebanon. It emerged after the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982, and is affiliated with Iran.

Hezbollah has been accused of carrying out bombings and plots against Jewish and Israeli targets. It is considered a terrorist organization by Western states, Israel, Gulf Arab countries and the Arab League. However, it has played an active role in Lebanese politics since the early 1990s and has taken part in national elections. This page collects DW content on Hezbollah.

6496146 22.03.2021 The view shows panorama of the city of Damascus, Syria. Mikhail Alaeddin / Sputnik

Syria says Israel fired missiles toward outskirts of Damascus 30.10.2021

A Syrian war monitor said the Israeli attack allegedly had targeted sites housing arms depots linked to the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and pro-Iran militias.
Lebanese army stand guard near the Justice Palace as supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups protest against Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating last year's deadly seaport blast, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Lebanon army probes soldier over firing at protesters 17.10.2021

The army is investigating a soldier suspected of firing toward protesters during Thursday's deadly clashes over the Beirut blast probe. Meanwhile, families of the blast victims have backed the judge leading the probe.
14.10.2021, Beirut, Libanon, Supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups chant slogans against Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating last year's deadly seaport blast, during a protest in front of the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Lebanon: Day of mourning in Beirut as world powers call for calm after clashes 15.10.2021

Banks, schools and government offices were closed the day after deadly clashes in Beirut, which are being considered the country's worst sectarian violence in a decade. 
14.10.2021, Beirut, Libanon, Supporters of a Shiite group allied with Hezbollah fire weapons during armed clashes that erupted during a protest in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. It was not immediately clear what triggered the gunfire, but tensions were high along a former civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Lebanon: Hezbollah, Lebanese Forces trade blame over deadly protests 14.10.2021

Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah and the right-wing Lebanese Forces Party have accused each other inciting violence during protests over investigations into last year's massive blast at Beirut's port.

(210814) -- BEIRUT, Aug. 14, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2021 shows a closed fuel station in Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon is witnessing a fuel crisis, which has lately seen increased hours of power cuts and long lines of cars queuing at gas stations. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

How the US and Iran compete to fuel Lebanon 23.09.2021

Hezbollah has imported fuel from Iran to supply Lebanon, while the US wants to power Lebanon with Egyptian gas and Jordanian electricity. The energy race between the geopolitical rivals has implications for the region.
Supporters wave the flag of Lebanon's Shiite movement Hezbollah as they watch the movement's leader Hassan Nasrallah give a televised speech from an undisclosed location during a rally held in the southern suburbs of Beirut on February 16, 2016, to mark the anniversary of the Israeli killings of Lebanese Hezbollah commanders Ragheb Harb, Abbas al-Mussawi and Imad Mughnieh. Mussawi was killed on February 16, 1992 in an Israeli air raid on Nabatiyeh, Harb was assassinated in south Lebanon during Israel's occupation in February 1984 and Mughnieh was killed in a car bombing in the Syrian capital Damascus on February 12, 2008. / AFP / ANWAR AMRO (Photo credit should read ANWAR AMRO/AFP/Getty Images)

US issues fresh sanctions on Hezbollah, Iran-linked firms 17.09.2021

A raft of new punitive measures has been announced by the US Treasury Department targeting entities providing "financial conduits" supporting Hezbollah and Iran based in Lebanon, Kuwait and China.

Nadschib Mikati, designierter Ministerpräsident des Libanon, spricht bei einer Pressekonferenz. Der designierte Regierungschef traf sich zuvor mit dem libanesischen Präsidenten Aoun im Präsidentenpalast. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Lebanon unveils new government after 13-month impasse 10.09.2021

Billionaire businessman Najib Mikati has named his Cabinet as Lebanon faces one of the toughest crises in its history.
dTRIPOLI, LEBANON - AUGUST 14: Lebanese people queue outside of a gas station to fill their vehicles amidst a deepening economic crisis sparking various shortages of basic staples in the country in Tripoli, Lebanon on August 14, 2021. Ahmed Said / Anadolu Agency

Lebanon: Fuel price skyrockets 66% after subsidy cut 22.08.2021

The move has heaped more misery on consumers, amid a deep economic crisis that has seen the Lebanese pound lose 90% of its value.
5.8.2021, Marjayoun, Libanon, A Lebanese army member stands near the damage in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes in Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, Lebanon August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher

Israel hits back after rockets are fired from inside Lebanon 05.08.2021

The Israeli air force has struck targets in Lebanese territory after two days of rocket fire. Lebanon has condemned Israel's response as an "escalation" of tensions.
26.07.21 *** In this photo released by Lebanese government, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, left, meets with former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, at the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, July 26, 2021. Mikati, a former Lebanese premier and billionaire businessman was slated to be appointed prime minister Monday, 10 days after Saad Hariri stepped down from the job, citing key differences with President Michel Aoun amid an unprecedented financial meltdown. (Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Official Government via AP)

Lebanon names Najib Mikati as new prime minister 26.07.2021

The Sunni telecoms tycoon secured enough votes from lawmakers to become Lebanon's prime minister. France and the US have expressed support for the move.
Supporters wave the flag of Lebanon's Shiite movement Hezbollah, as they watch the movement's leader Hassan Nasrallah give a televised speech from an undisclosed location during a rally held in the southern suburbs of Beirut on February 16, 2016, to mark the anniversary of the Israeli killings of Lebanese Hezbollah commanders Ragheb Harb, Abbas al-Mussawi and Imad Mughnieh. Mussawi was killed on February 16, 1992 in an Israeli air raid on Nabatiyeh, Harb was assassinated in south Lebanon during Israel's occupation in February 1984 and Mughnieh was killed in a car bombing in the Syrian capital Damascus on February 12, 2008. / AFP / ANWAR AMRO (Photo credit should read ANWAR AMRO/AFP/Getty Images)

Germany carries out raids on Hezbollah-linked groups 19.05.2021

The three groups have been banned for allegedly collecting money for the families of Hezbollah fighters. The Lebanese militants have been active opponents of Israel.
An anti-Hezbollah protester holds a picture of Lokman Slim, a longtime Shiite political activist and researcher, who has been found dead in his car, during a protest in front of the Justice Palace in BeirutBeirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The Arabic words on poster read Hezbollah's arms against who? Weapons of terrorism. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Lebanon: Prominent Hezbollah critic found killed in his car 04.02.2021

Lokman Slim was an outspoken critic of Lebanon's Shiite militant Hezbollah group. His murder follows years of targeted harassment by the group's supporters.
29.06.2017 +++ An Israeli Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter plane performs at an air show during the graduation of new cadet pilots at Hatzerim base in the Negev desert, near the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva, on June 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JACK GUEZ (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Syria accuses Israel of airstrike in western province 25.12.2020

Israel has been accused of — and has previously confirmed — using airstrikes in the war-torn nation. Israel has previously said airstrikes were necessary to protect themselves from Hezbollah.
In this image from UNTV video, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of Israel, speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at U.N. headquarters. (UNTV via AP) |

Israeli PM accuses Hezbollah of storing arms depot in Beirut 30.09.2020

The Israeli leader warned that there could be another disaster similar to the port explosion that killed dozens and injured thousands. Hezbollah denied the charge, showing that the building could harbor no weapons.
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference on the situation in Lebanon, Sunday, Sept.27, 2020 in Paris. Lebanon's prime minister-designate Moustapha Adib resigned Saturday amid a political impasse over government formation, dealing a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to break a dangerous stalemate in the crisis-hit country. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool) |

Macron accuses Lebanon's leaders of 'betrayal' over political failure 27.09.2020

France's president has delivered a scathing rebuke of Lebanon's leaders over their failure to form a government. Emmanuel Macron urged officials to "seize this last chance," to lift the country out of crisis.

Burnt buses are seen at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. Three people were killed and over 20 injured by an explosion on a bus carrying Israeli tourists outside the airport of the Black Sea city of Burgas on Wednesday. The mayor of the city, on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast, said the bus was carrying Israeli tourists, but the police could not immediately confirm the nationality of the tourists. Police said several other buses at the site had been damaged. REUTERS/Stringer (BULGARIA - Tags: DISASTER) BULGARIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN BULGARIA

Bulgaria jails 2 men for life over 2012 bus bombing 21.09.2020

Bulgarian and Israeli authorities blamed the attack on Israeli tourists at Burgas Airport on the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah. Prosecutors had pleaded for the "heaviest punishment" possible.
Show more articles