Hezbollah, which translates as "Party of Allah," is an Islamist political organization based in Lebanon. It emerged after the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982, and is affiliated with Iran.

Hezbollah has been accused of carrying out bombings and plots against Jewish and Israeli targets. It is considered a terrorist organization by Western states, Israel, Gulf Arab countries and the Arab League. However, it has played an active role in Lebanese politics since the early 1990s and has taken part in national elections. This page collects DW content on Hezbollah.