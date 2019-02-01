Opinion: EU taking a stand through legal trading with Iran

The idea of circumventing American sanctions in dealings with Iran is a nice thought. Whether it works or not remains to be seen, writes guest contributor Rainer Hermann, but Brussels is taking a highly symbolic step.
The creation of a European special purpose vehicle to facilitate legal trade with Iran is the expected political signal that Europe is not willing to bow to the US' extraterritorial sanctions. Three European leaders — Germany, France and Great Britain — came together to found the Paris-based "Instrument for the Support of Trade Exchange" (INSTEX). If it takes shape, more states will join. This political act of will is needed in order to convince Tehran that the EU is sticking to the July 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran so that it will continue to exist, despite America's withdrawal.
Complicated preparation
The project is no small feat. Before the special purpose vehicle can conduct business between European companies and Iran — that is, before it can become operational — its founding members, as well as Per Fischer, the German director of INSTEX, will have to carry out complicated preparatory work to set the stage for its rollout.
INSTEX must first concretely formulate which services it will offer interested companies. For this, INSTEX will need to determine how great a need there is and who is interested, not least in order to give the Iranians time to implement necessary steps. Tehran must deliver goods that are suitable for such an exchange.
Protection mechanisms crucial
But INSTEX cannot only function as an exchange platform that somehow offsets goods between each side. The companies will want to secure their deliveries, for example against the insolvency risk of the company involved in the exchange. Will INSTEX also cover this?
DW guest contributor Rainer Hermann is an editor for the German daily "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung"
Crucial for INSTEX's success will be whether participating states also develop mechanisms for European companies and their employees that protect them from the expected American sanctions and compensate for any damages incurred. The legislative instrument for this exists: The EU's blocking statute. It just needs to be updated to meet the new requirements.
Read more: US welcomes German firms' compliance on Iran sanctions
International transactions independent of the dollar
The knowledge and experience gained in the process could later be transferred to other areas, such as European initiatives in international monetary transactions. This expertise could then come in handy for establishing payment channels independent of the American financial system and the dollar, which the US also uses as a lever in its sanctions policy.
Read more: Iranians feel the pressure of new US sanctions
That’s why the establishment of the special purpose vehicle for contravening US sanctions holds considerable significance that goes beyond the current case of Iran. Today, it’s Tehran — but with it, Europe is for the first time testing its capabilities in terms of not bowing to the extraterritorial sanctions of other governments.
American sanctions are supposed to paralyze Iran's economy and put pressure on the government. But their far-reaching effects are blocking societal progress and leading to greater oppression. (30.12.2018)
The special purpose vehicle INSTEX aims to facilitate trade between the EU and Iran to get around US sanctions. DW examines how it will work, the players and its possible impact. (31.01.2019)
Germany, France and the UK have set up a payment channel with Iran called INSTEX, to help continue trade and circumvent US sanctions. Washington has cautioned EU nations against such actions. (31.01.2019)
Tehran has expressed hope that the Iran nuclear deal can be saved despite the US pulling out of the agreement. Iran's statement came during a visit of the British foreign minister to Iran. (19.11.2018)
US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell has welcomed German companies' decision to comply with US sanctions and stop business with Iran. Washington warned firms that trade with Iran that they could face repercussions. (22.11.2018)