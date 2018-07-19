Donald Trump hails Italy's migration crackdown as Giuseppe Conte visits Washington

Donald Trump has marked Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte's White House visit by praising the Italian government's increasingly hardline approach to migration. Both leaders reaffirmed their ideological similarities.
President Donald Trump stressed America and Italy's similarities as he met with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Washington on Monday.
The US president said that he and his Italian counterpart were "both outsiders to politics" when they began their campaigns, and that their administrations shared similar ideologies, particularly on migration.
Ahead of their meeting in the Oval Office, Trump told Conte that he agreed "very much with what you are doing with respect to migration, and illegal immigration, and even legal immigration."
Those sentiments were echoed by Conte, who described Italy and the US as "almost twin countries," adding that "there are so many things that bring us together."
Conte took office in June after being chosen to the lead the new Italian government by the leaders of the euroskeptic Five Star Movement and the far-right League party. He has since pledged to crackdown on immigration and expand the country's welfare program.
Italy, which has seen more than 650,000 migrants arrive on its shores in the past four years, has shut down several of its ports to humanitarian rescue ships. Conte has also accused the European Union of placing an unfair burden on Italy when it comes to handling asylum seekers.
Trump threatens gov't shutdown
Trump used Monday's press conference with Conte to push his own "zero tolerance" approach to illegal migration, doubling down on his willingness to shut down the government to force through funding for his long-promised wall at the Mexican border.
Standing alongside Conte before reporters, Trump said he "would have no problem doing a shutdown," but also stressed he would always leave room for negotiation and had no "red lines."
Read more: Cards Against Humanity takes on Trump's border wall
The president's remarks echoed his tweet earlier on Monday, in which he threatened to shutdown the government "if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall!"
However, the potential notion of a shutdown has been raised fears among Republican allies, who fear it would damage their chances of maintaining control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.
Trump willing to meet with Iran 'any time'
Trump also zeroed in his attacks on Iran, but also stressed he would have no problem meeting the country's leaders with "no preconditions" and "any time they want."
"If they want to meet, I'll meet any time they want. I'll meet with anybody. I believe in meeting," the president said. However, he called the Iranian leadership a backer of terrorist forces that must never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.
Read more: EU urges US not to punish European firms over Iran
Trump's comments follow days of saber-rattling between Washing and Tehran, mainly over the US's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. "Never, ever threaten the united states again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before," Trump warned Iran's Hassan Rouhani in an all-caps tweet last week.
Washington is also in the midst of imposing fresh sanctions on Iran, while also trying to prevent the rest of the world from importing its oil.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
dm/kms (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)
As EU leaders try to agree on how to deal with migrants already in, or trying to make it to Europe, Italy's far-right, anti-EU parties look to reap the benefits of discontent. Megan Williams reports from Rome. (28.06.2018)
Italy will be jointly governed by right-wing and left-wing populists. The country may be headed for turbulent times, particularly with regard to its economy, and that chaos could spread to the EU, says Barbara Wesel. (01.06.2018)
Giuseppe Conte is a 53-year-old jurist who has never been elected to parliament. Populist leaders Salvini and Di Maio will be joint deputy prime ministers. (01.06.2018)
The popular party game Cards Against Humanity says it has bought land on the US-Mexico border and hired lawyers to protect it. The move was met with an outpouring of support on social media. (15.11.2017)
Italy wants other EU states to open their ports to ships from the bloc's Sophia naval mission in the Mediterranean. It's Rome's latest move to pile pressure on EU states to share the migrant burden. (20.07.2018)
Donald Trump is defending his pledge to build a "big, beautiful wall" on the US's border with Mexico. The president says his position on his most popular campaign promise "has never changed or evolved." (18.01.2018)
US House Speaker Paul Ryan's long-rumored decision not to seek re-election is not a huge surprise. But that doesn't cushion what is a big blow for a beleaguered Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections. (11.04.2018)
In an escalating war of words, Trump told Iran's President Rouhani on Twitter to "NEVER EVER" threaten the US. The Iranian foreign minister shot back with a tweet telling the Trump to "BE CAUTIOUS!" (23.07.2018)